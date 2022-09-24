Advanced search
    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-23 am EDT
184.90 INR   +1.23%
07:35aOil India sees 'healthy' profit in September qtr despite windfall tax
RE
03:55aOIL INDIA : 63rd AGM Speech of CMD, OIL
PU
09/21Sheetal Cool Products to Set Up Kiosks at Bharat Petroleum's Fuel Outlets in Gujarat, India
MT
Oil India sees 'healthy' profit in September qtr despite windfall tax

09/24/2022 | 07:35am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Oil India Ltd is expecting a "healthy profit" for the quarter ending Sept. 30 despite a levy of windfall tax on crude sales, Harish Madhav, head of finance at India's state-run oil producer, said on Saturday.

India imposed a windfall tax on oil producers in July amid claims the industry was making abnormal profits due to a spike in global crude prices. The tax has been reduced from 23,250 Indian rupees ($286) per tonne to 10,500 rupees per tonne to reflect a fall in global oil prices.

The windfall tax has averaged around $25-$26 per barrel during the quarter, leading to Oil India realising $80 a barrel, Madhav told a news conference.

"This is much better than what we had realised earlier. So we should be able to make a healthy profit," he said.

($1 = 81.2500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.99% 86.71 Delayed Quote.15.96%
OIL INDIA LIMITED 1.23% 184.9 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
WTI -5.01% 79.304 Delayed Quote.10.81%
