Oil India : supports Senior sports journalist in her pursuit to cover Tokyo Olympics 2020

OIL supports Senior sports journalist in her pursuit to cover Tokyo

Olympics 2020

PRESS RELEASE

31 July 2021: Oil India Limited has provided financial support to senior sports journalist, Gitika Talukdar from Guwahati who is representing Northeast India for the coverage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The only female photojournalist from the region, Gitika has been officially selected and accredited for coverage of the prestigious event in Tokyo. In response to the request from Sports Journalist Welfare Association, Guwahati, OIL has sponsored Gitika's official visit to Tokyo, enabling her to meet her expenses like air fare, local transport, and accommodation in Tokyo.

Originally from Doomdoma in Tinsukia District, Gitika has represented many leading publications for sporting events. In 2018, she had received official accreditation from FIFA to cover the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2018. Few other noteworthy sports events she has covered are National Games 2007, Common Wealth Games 2010, IPL Series 2013 till present, ISL Series 2014 till present, FIFA Women's World Cup in France, AFP Cup 2019, South Asian Games 2016, India Pakistan Leagues and ICC Women's World Cup.

OIL through the Gitika's lenses will be sharing exclusive moments from Tokyo in OIL's social media platforms, besides wishing all the best to the Indian athletes in action.

****************