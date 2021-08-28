Log in
Oil India : supports under CSR for augmentation of health infrastructure

08/28/2021 | 08:22am EDT
Press Release

OIL supports under CSR for augmentation of health infrastructure due to surge of second wave of COVID 19 pandemic

Duliajan, 27th May, 2021: Oil India Limited (OIL), India's second largest National Exploration & Production Company, has contributed in a big way in the fight against COVID 19 by supporting in augmentation of health infrastructure due to surge of second wave of the pandemic. OIL once again rises to the occasion to combat COVID 19 by contributing Rs 5 crore under CSR to Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Assam on 27th May 2021. The amount also includes voluntary contribution of one day's salary by the employees of the company to support the government in combating this crisis. The cheque was ceremoniously handed over to Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam by Shri Sushil Chandra Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director, OIL in presence of Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister, Industries and Commerce, Smt. Ajanta Neog, Minister, Finance, Shri Atul Bora, Minister, Agriculture and Veterinary, Shri S K Barua, Managing Director, NRL, Shri Harish Madhav, Director (Finance), OIL, Shri Prasanta Borkakoty, RCE, OIL and other senior officials of OIL and Government of Assam at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati.

Chief Minister, Dr Sarma, lauded OIL for its contribution towards the drive to fight against the pandemic of COVID-19. While thanking OIL's employees for contributing one day's salary to CM relief Fund, Dr Sarma further stated that OIL is not only energizing Assam's growth trajectory, but they are also contributing to ensure state's good health in the time of COVID-19 crisis. He also added that he is very confident that OIL and Assam Government partnership on various areas will help in the development of the state and the petroleum industry in Assam.

While ensuring continuous supply of energy to the nation, OIL also contributed towards various state governments to fight against the pandemic. OIL has invested around Rs 52 crore (inclusive of Rs 5 crore to CM Relief Fund, Assam) towards augmentation of health infrastructure during the second wave of the pandemic as below:

1. Supply of 2 nos Iced Line Refrigerator to Govt of Assam for storing vaccines

2. Supply of 35 nos Deep Freezers to Govt of Assam for storing vaccines

3. Support to COVID Care Centre in Tinsukia District, Assam

4. Support in setting up of a 100 bedded COVID Care Centre at Duliajan, Dibrugarh District, Assam

5. Financial support in setting up of 300 bedded COVID hospital by DRDO at Sarusajai Stadium, Lokhora, Guwahati

6. Financial support for installation of PSA oxygen plant in Goalpara Aspirational District in Assam

7. Placement of 40 KL Liquid Nitrogen tank at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, Assam

8. Support to Tengakhat Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital, Dibrugarh, Assam

9. Supply of 500 nos of Oxygen concentrators to Govt. of Assam

10. Supply of additional 1,000 nos Oxygen concentrators at various locations in the country

11. Supply of 20 nos. of Oxygen concentrators to Jodhpur (10) and Jaisalmer (10) District Authorities in Rajasthan

12. Three oil free oxygen boosters for refilling oxygen cylinders at district hospital at Namsai, Changlang and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh

13. Supply and shipment of 3,000 nos of Oxygen cylinders in various locations in the country

14. Setting up of temporary 50 bedded COVID healthcare facility in Noida, UP

15. Supply, installation and commissioning of 9 nos of PSA Oxygen plants in Bihar (5), Uttar Pradesh (2), Nagaland (1) and Arunachal Pradesh (1)

16. Under CSR during the pandemic, project 'OIL Arogya', community awareness on health, hygiene & nutrition were carried out in rural areas along with distribution of masks, sanitizers and hygiene kits amongst the beneficiaries of Upper Assam. Under Project 'OIL Sparsha', regular mobile healthcare services & counselling were provided by professionals in the villages of OIL's operational areas of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh.

17. OIL supplied 3 numbers of Bowsers/tankers to Jaisalmer District Authorities for supplying of oxygen. The company provided 25 Oxygen concentrators to district magistrate of both Jodhpur and Jaisalmer District out of which, a few have been provided to BSF.

Amid the escalating scare of the pandemic, OIL maintained its operations round the clock to ensure uninterrupted supply of crude oil and natural gas. As an industry under essential service, OIL with the help of Department of Health & Family Welfare ensured that all its employees across its various offices in India are vaccinated. The company also facilitated the Government in conducting testing as well as vaccination camps with the help of the company's team of paramedics and doctors. Continuing its essential operations, the company has also ensured compliance of the government protocols like maintaining social-distancing, personal hygiene, work-from-home, etc.

***************

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 12:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
