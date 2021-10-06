Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Oil India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Habitat Day: Padma Shri Dr. Jadav Payeng Planted Tree Saplings at OIL's STF Madhuban

10/06/2021 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

World Habitat Day: Padma Shri Dr. Jadav Payeng Planted tree saplings at OIL's STF Madhuban

05 Oct, 2021, Duliajan: The Forest Man of India and OIL's Green Ambassador, Padma Shri Dr. Jadav Payeng on the occasion of World Habitat Day, planted tree saplings at the dedicated green zone developed at OIL's STF (Secondary Tank Farm) in Madhuban area of Dibrugarh district on 4th October 2021. The tree plantation drive was carried out as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of freedom of progressive India under CSR green initiative, OIL Vasundhara.

Earlier, the CSR Green Project OIL Vasundhara was ceremoniously launched by unveiling of the project logo by Shri Prasanta Borkakoty, RCE, OIL in presence of Padma Shri Dr. Jadav Payeng, Shri Atindra Roychoudhury, ED (PS), Rajeeb Kumar Borah, CGM (HR&A) and other officials of OIL. The launch was followed by an official trailer video screening of the audio-visual documentary on Dr. Payeng produced in-house by Public Affairs Department, OIL.

'Every citizen of this world must take the responsibility of planting one sapling today and ensure that it grows into a tree tomorrow. Growing more trees and increasing the green cover on the earth is critical to maintain the ecological balance and check climate change' said Dr. Payeng during his address to the gathering.

*****

Please find photos from the tree plantation program below:

In Photos: Padma Shri Dr. Jadav Payeng addressing the audience during the Tree Plantation program STF Madhuban

In Photos: Padma Shri Dr. Jadav Payeng during the Tree Plantation program STF Madhuban

In Photos: Shri Prasanta Borkakoty, RCE, OIL addressing the audience during the Tree Plantation program STF Madhuban

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OIL INDIA LIMITED
10/04OIL INDIA : ONGC Videsh Begins Its Exploratory Drilling Campaign In Bangladesh
AQ
09/30OPEC+ considers options for releasing more oil to the market -sources
RE
09/30OIL INDIA : India increases local natural gas prices for Oct-March to $2.90/mmbtu
RE
09/29OPEC+ seen sticking to November output plans, despite $80 oil, sources say
RE
09/28Bharat Petroleum Plans $13.5 Billion Investment to Boost Operations in Five Years
MT
09/27Oil India Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21
CI
09/25OIL INDIA : holds its 62nd Annual General Meeting
PU
09/23Bharat Petroleum Partners with SBI Cards to Launch Contactless Credit Card
MT
09/20OIL INDIA : On Hindi Diwas, OilIndians pledge to contribute promoting use of Hindi
PU
09/20OIL INDIA : Super 30 achieves commendable 100 % Success Rate
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OIL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 126 B 1 683 M 1 683 M
Net income 2022 24 626 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2022 142 B 1 905 M 1 905 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 263 B 3 536 M 3 523 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 074
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart OIL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 242,95 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sushil Chandra Mishra Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Madhav Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pankaj Kumar Goswami Operations Director & Director
Ajaya Kumar Sahoo Secretary & Compliance Officer
Tangor Tapak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL INDIA LIMITED126.21%3 536
CONOCOPHILLIPS79.37%96 052
CNOOC LIMITED24.79%51 390
EOG RESOURCES, INC.74.65%50 854
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED60.61%46 104
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY57.14%44 391