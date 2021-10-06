PRESS RELEASE

World Habitat Day: Padma Shri Dr. Jadav Payeng Planted tree saplings at OIL's STF Madhuban

05 Oct, 2021, Duliajan: The Forest Man of India and OIL's Green Ambassador, Padma Shri Dr. Jadav Payeng on the occasion of World Habitat Day, planted tree saplings at the dedicated green zone developed at OIL's STF (Secondary Tank Farm) in Madhuban area of Dibrugarh district on 4th October 2021. The tree plantation drive was carried out as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of freedom of progressive India under CSR green initiative, OIL Vasundhara.

Earlier, the CSR Green Project OIL Vasundhara was ceremoniously launched by unveiling of the project logo by Shri Prasanta Borkakoty, RCE, OIL in presence of Padma Shri Dr. Jadav Payeng, Shri Atindra Roychoudhury, ED (PS), Rajeeb Kumar Borah, CGM (HR&A) and other officials of OIL. The launch was followed by an official trailer video screening of the audio-visual documentary on Dr. Payeng produced in-house by Public Affairs Department, OIL.

'Every citizen of this world must take the responsibility of planting one sapling today and ensure that it grows into a tree tomorrow. Growing more trees and increasing the green cover on the earth is critical to maintain the ecological balance and check climate change' said Dr. Payeng during his address to the gathering.

In Photos: Padma Shri Dr. Jadav Payeng addressing the audience during the Tree Plantation program STF Madhuban