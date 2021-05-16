Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Oil Refineries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORL   IL0025902482

OIL REFINERIES LTD.

(ORL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China April crude throughput surges 7.5% on year, but slows from peak

05/16/2021 | 10:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
oOffshore oil platform developed by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry company is seen under construction in Dalian, Liaoning

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's crude oil throughput rose 7.5% in April from the same month a year ago, but remained off the peak seen in the last quarter of 2020 as several state-run oil refineries carried out maintenance amid thin margins and high fuel products stocks.

The country processed 57.9 million tonnes of crude oil in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, equivalent to 14.09 million barrels per day (bpd).

That compares with 13.1 million bpd in April 2020, but was well below the record level of 14.2 million bpd registered last November.

For the first four months of 2021, throughput was 232.1 million tonnes, or 14.12 million bpd, up 14% from a year earlier.

Sinopec's Shanghai petrochemical plant and Yanshan refinery shut around half of their refining and chemical capacity in April for planned maintenance.

Meanwhile the 70,000-bpd Cangzhou refinery is scheduled to conduct an overhaul in May.

Analysts expect average operational rates in China to stand steady in May compared with April as more independent refineries kick off maintenance and some state-backed plants resume production.

Processing rates at independent plants in Shandong, the crude refining hub in China, fell 3.9 percentage points in April from the prior month to 68.45%, data from China-based Sublime consultancy showed.

The data also showed China's crude oil output in April was 16.41 million tonnes, or 3.99 million bpd, up 3.4% from a year earlier. Output over January-April rose 1.9% to 65.63 million tonnes.

Natural gas output last month increased 7% from a year earlier to 16.9 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed, with total production in Jan-April rising 11.6% year-on-year to 70.2 bcm.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
All news about OIL REFINERIES LTD.
05/16China April crude throughput surges 7.5% on year, but slows from peak
RE
05/16Energy, gold stocks push Australian shares higher
RE
05/10TOTAL  : U.S. Gulf Coast refiners pare output as pipeline outage continues
RE
04/28From Amazon to Tata, industry steps up to combat India's coronavirus crisis
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 064 M - -
Net income 2020 -274 M - -
Net Debt 2020 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,47x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 908 M 910 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 437
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart OIL REFINERIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Oil Refineries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL REFINERIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,34 $
Last Close Price 0,28 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shlomo Basson Chief Executive Officer, VP-HR, Safety & Security
Ana Berenstein CFO & VP-Finance, Economics & IT
Ovadia Eli Chairman
Yaron Nimrod Vice President-Technology & Projects
Mordechai Peled Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL REFINERIES LTD.27.75%910
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA32.47%8 758
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.18.77%7 326
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION38.57%5 749
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED20.61%5 313
GS HOLDINGS CORP.28.50%4 036