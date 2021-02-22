Oil Search : 2020 Annual Report

Appendix 4E
This Appendix 4E is provided to the ASX under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Year ended 31 December 2020
Year ended 31 December 2019
Results for announcement to the market
% Change
US$'000
US$'000
Revenue from ordinary activities
down 32.2%
1,074,153
1,584,808
(Loss)/proﬁt from ordinary activities aﬅer tax attributable to members down 202.6%
(320,657) 312,420
Net (loss)/proﬁt for the year attributable to members
down 202.6%
(320,657) 312,420
The ﬁnancial information above has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Year ended 31 December 2020
Year ended 31 December 2019
Dividends
US cents
US cents
Final dividend paid per security 1 Interim dividend paid per security 1
0.5 4.50
- 5.00
Year ended 31 December 2020
Year ended 31 December 2019
Net tangible assets
US$
US$
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security 2
1.74
2.19
-
1. No franking credits are available on dividends as Oil Search Limited is incorporated in Papua New Guinea. No part of the dividends represent conduit foreign income. The record date for determining entitlements to the dividends is 3 March 2021.
-
2. Includes right of use assets and liabilities recognised under IFRS 16 Leases.
Details of entities over which control was gained or lost
There were no acquisitions or disposals of controlled entities during the year ended 31 December 2020.
Percent ownership interest held at the end of the period
Details of joint ventures
31 December 2020 %
31 December 2019 %
Papua New Guinea Liqueﬁed Natural Gas Global Company LDC NiuPower Limited
29 29
50 50
NiuEnergy Limited
50 50
