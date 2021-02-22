Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22
4.05 AUD   0.00%
Oil Search : 2020 Annual Report

02/22/2021 | 05:54pm EST
ABSOLUTE

FOCUS

Annual Report 2020

Incorporating Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E

This Appendix 4E is provided to the ASX under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

Results for announcement to the market

% Change

US$'000

US$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

down 32.2%

1,074,153

1,584,808

(Loss)/proﬁt from ordinary activities aﬅer tax attributable to members down 202.6%

(320,657) 312,420

Net (loss)/proﬁt for the year attributable to members

down 202.6%

(320,657) 312,420

The ﬁnancial information above has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

Dividends

US cents

US cents

Final dividend paid per security 1 Interim dividend paid per security 1

0.5 4.50

- 5.00

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

Net tangible assets

US$

US$

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security 2

1.74

2.19

  • 1. No franking credits are available on dividends as Oil Search Limited is incorporated in Papua New Guinea. No part of the dividends represent conduit foreign income. The record date for determining entitlements to the dividends is 3 March 2021.

  • 2. Includes right of use assets and liabilities recognised under IFRS 16 Leases.

Details of entities over which control was gained or lost

There were no acquisitions or disposals of controlled entities during the year ended 31 December 2020.

Percent ownership interest held at the end of the period

Details of joint ventures

31 December 2020 %

31 December 2019 %

Papua New Guinea Liqueﬁed Natural Gas Global Company LDC NiuPower Limited

29 29

50 50

NiuEnergy Limited

50 50

This report is printed on ecoStar 100% Recycled Uncoated, an environmentally responsible paper made Carbon Neutral and the ﬁbre source is FSC Recycled certiﬁed. ecoStar is manufactured from 100% post consumer recycled paper in a process chlorine free environment under the ISO 14001 environmental management system.

CN

100% RECYCLED

CARBON NEUTRAL

PROCESS CHLORINE FREE

ISO14001 EMS

BUSINESS OUTLOOKSUSTAINABILITYPNGALASKABUSINESS RISKSRESERVES & RESOURCESBOARDREMUNERATION

Contents

  • 03 About Oil Search

  • 04 2020 Highlights

  • 06 Chairman's Letter

    FINANCIAL REPORT

  • 08 Managing Director's Letter

  • 10 Senior Leadership Team

  • 12 Financial Overview

  • 15 Energy Markets

    OTHER INFORMATION

  • 16 Business Outlook, Strategy and Capital Management

  • 18 Sustainability

  • 22 Papua New Guinea

  • 28 Alaska

  • 33 Material Business Risks

  • 40 Reserves and Resources Statement

  • 43 Licence Interests

  • 44 Board of Directors

  • 46 Directors' Report

  • 49 Remuneration Report

  • 72 Consolidated Financial Report

  • 118 Shareholder Information

  • 120 Ten Year Summary

  • 122 Glossary

  • 124 Reporting Calendar

  • 125 Corporate Directory

01

WE ARE A RESPONSIBLE

ENERGY

COMPANY

02

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 22:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
