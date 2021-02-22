Oil Search : 2020 Annual Report

ABSOLUTE

FOCUS

Annual Report 2020

Incorporating Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E

This Appendix 4E is provided to the ASX under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

Results for announcement to the market

% Change

US$'000

US$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

down 32.2%

1,074,153

1,584,808

(Loss)/proﬁt from ordinary activities aﬅer tax attributable to members down 202.6%

(320,657) 312,420

Net (loss)/proﬁt for the year attributable to members

down 202.6%

(320,657) 312,420

The ﬁnancial information above has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

Dividends

US cents

US cents

Final dividend paid per security 1 Interim dividend paid per security 1

0.5 4.50

- 5.00

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

Net tangible assets

US$

US$

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security 2

1.74

2.19

1. No franking credits are available on dividends as Oil Search Limited is incorporated in Papua New Guinea. No part of the dividends represent conduit foreign income. The record date for determining entitlements to the dividends is 3 March 2021.

2. Includes right of use assets and liabilities recognised under IFRS 16 Leases.

Details of entities over which control was gained or lost

There were no acquisitions or disposals of controlled entities during the year ended 31 December 2020.

Percent ownership interest held at the end of the period

Details of joint ventures

31 December 2020 %

31 December 2019 %

Papua New Guinea Liqueﬁed Natural Gas Global Company LDC NiuPower Limited

29 29

50 50

NiuEnergy Limited

50 50

