Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/23
4.31 AUD   +6.42%
02/23OIL SEARCH : Environmental Management ISO 14001 Certified
PU
02/23MORGAN STANLEY : rates OSH as Equal-weight
AQ
02/23Oil Search focuses on Alaska stake sale after eking out profit for 2020
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Search : Environmental Management ISO 14001 Certified

02/23/2021 | 11:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

Oil Search environmental management certified as ISO 14001 compliant

24 February 2021

Oil Search continues to put the proactive management of our environmental impacts at the heart of what we do. To this end we maintain an effective environmental management system that is compliant with the requirements of the ISO 14001 global standard.

The Company is committed to respecting the local environment in which we operate and minimising our environmental footprint.

Oil Search's oil and gas production operations take place in some of the most remote and environmentally diverse regions in the world. It is important that its facilities and management systems are designed to manage the risks posed to the natural environment by its activities.

Leon Buskens, Oil Search Country Manager said; "This is an outstanding result for Oil Search. The ISO 14001 recertification provides assurance to our shareholders and other stakeholders of our commitment to safe and environmentally responsible operations."

An audit of the Company's Environment Management System (EMS) was conducted over five days across the Oil Search PNG Business Unit (BU). The audit assessed conformance with the ISO 14001 standard including Oil Search's environment monitoring results; EMS training records; and applicable contracts containing provisions that contractors will meet its environment standards and procedures.

The Company first attained ISO 14001 certification in 2009 and has maintained certification throughout the last decade.

As a responsible operator, Oil Search is committed to understanding and minimising any negative impacts its activities may have on employees and contractor staff, local community members and the environment, while also identifying areas of continual improvement and maximising efficient business operations.

Oil Search's commitments in relation to the management of water, waste, biodiversity, land management, health protection, safety and security, and emissions reduction are outlined in specific Health, Safety, Environment and Security, Social Responsibility, and Climate Change policies.

When managing potentially negative environmental and social impacts on the wider community and local environment, the Company takes a precautionary approach. This involves regular engagement with communities on how its operations may affect them and ensuring their land, culture, prosperity and rights are protected.

In line with its continued commitment to good environment performance, Oil Search has set 2021 Key Performance Indicators relating to waste management and greenhouse gas emissions reduction. This includes a reduction in on-site stored waste and implementing greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction initiatives that contribute to reducing GHG

Oil Search (PNG) Limited

Head Office

Mailing address

Tel: +675 322 5599

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea

Harbourside East Building

PO Box 842

Fax: +675 322 5566

Stanley Esplanade

Port Moresby NCD 121

www.oilsearch.com

National Capital District

Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

intensity by more than 30% across operated assets by 2030.

Contacts:

Celestine Ove

PNG Communications Manager (+675) 739 54642Celestine.Ove@oilsearch.com

About Oil Search

Oil Search is a responsible energy company, with a proud history and strong heritage, that contributes to a sustainable future. Established in 1929, the organisation's purpose is to deliver low cost, high value energy that meets society's needs, and its ambition is to be the preferred energy company for all stakeholders.

With activities well supported by a clear hierarchy for allocating capital, prioritising sustaining capital and a strong, flexible balance sheet, Oil Search is a safe, low-cost, reliable business with a clear path to future growth.

Recognised for its proven capability to operate in challenging environments, Oil Search has a world-class resource base and a strong track record of working with communities and stakeholders. Sustainability is embedded across the Company and it aspires to set the standard for sustainable development.

Oil Search is listed on the Australian and PNG security exchanges (ticker: OSH) and its ADRs trade on the US Over the Counter market (ticker: OISHY).

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 04:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OIL SEARCH LIMITED
02/23OIL SEARCH : Environmental Management ISO 14001 Certified
PU
02/23MORGAN STANLEY : rates OSH as Equal-weight
AQ
02/23Oil Search focuses on Alaska stake sale after eking out profit for 2020
RE
02/22OIL SEARCH : Initial Director's Interest Notice – M Werror
PU
02/22Australia shares trade flat as tech slide offsets commodity gains
RE
02/22OIL SEARCH : Appendix 4G
PU
02/22OIL SEARCH : Appointment of Non-Executive Directors
PU
02/22Oil Search focuses on Alaska stake sale after eking out profit for 2020
RE
02/22OIL SEARCH : 2020 Full Year Results and Presentation
PU
02/22OIL SEARCH : 2020 Dividend Distribution Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 423 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
Net income 2020 -396 M -314 M -314 M
Net Debt 2020 3 278 M 2 602 M 2 602 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,6x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 8 956 M 7 086 M 7 110 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,60x
EV / Sales 2021 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 607
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,48 AUD
Last Close Price 4,31 AUD
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kieran John Wulff Managing Director & Director
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Richard John Lee Chairman
Beth White Executive VP-Sustainability & Technology
Nicole Beavan Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED16.17%6 657
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.28%68 929
CNOOC LIMITED44.85%57 927
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.05%38 561
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED18.18%33 983
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.46%30 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ