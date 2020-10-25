Oil Search : Final Director's Interest Notice - M Togolo

Appendix3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Oil Search Limited
ARBN
055 079 868
We (the entity) give ASX the followinginformation under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Mel Togolo
Date of last notice
3 September 2020
Date that director ceased to
19 October 2020
be director
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
to the relevant interest
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee for
3,450 Restricted Shares
the Oil Search Restricted Shares Plan Trust
(In accordance with the Oil Search Non -Executive Director Fee Sacrifice
Share Acquisition Plan (NED Plan) rules, these shares will be transferred by
|
the trustee to Sir Togolo and the restrictions under the NED Plan lifted.)
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Vesting or lapsing NED Rights in accordance with the NED
Plan.
Nature of interest
NED Rights generally vest and convert into Oil Search
ordinary fully paid shares twice yearly. The shares are held
on trust by a trustee as Restricted Shares for the restricted
period.
Name of registered holder
CPU Share Plans Pty Ltd as trustee for the Oil Search
(if issued securities)
Limited Employee Share Trust
No. and class of securities to which
9,536 NED Rights granted on 2 September 2020 (vesting
interest relates
date of 26 February 2021)
(In accordance with the NED Plan rules, the NED Rights will be pro-rated as
at the director's resignation date with 6,358 NED Rights lapsing as at that
date. The remaining 3,178 NED Rights will be treated in accordance with the
NED Plan rules. Relevant disclosures will be included in the 2020
Remuneration Report.)
