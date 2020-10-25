Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/23
2.9 AUD   +2.11%
Oil Search : Final Director's Interest Notice - M Togolo

10/25/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Appendix3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Oil Search Limited

ARBN

055 079 868

We (the entity) give ASX the followinginformation under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Mel Togolo

Date of last notice

3 September 2020

Date that director ceased to

19 October 2020

be director

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee for

3,450 Restricted Shares

the Oil Search Restricted Shares Plan Trust

(In accordance with the Oil Search Non -Executive Director Fee Sacrifice

Share Acquisition Plan (NED Plan) rules, these shares will be transferred by

the trustee to Sir Togolo and the restrictions under the NED Plan lifted.)

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Vesting or lapsing NED Rights in accordance with the NED

Plan.

Nature of interest

NED Rights generally vest and convert into Oil Search

ordinary fully paid shares twice yearly. The shares are held

on trust by a trustee as Restricted Shares for the restricted

period.

Name of registered holder

CPU Share Plans Pty Ltd as trustee for the Oil Search

(if issued securities)

Limited Employee Share Trust

No. and class of securities to which

9,536 NED Rights granted on 2 September 2020 (vesting

interest relates

date of 26 February 2021)

(In accordance with the NED Plan rules, the NED Rights will be pro-rated as

at the director's resignation date with 6,358 NED Rights lapsing as at that

date. The remaining 3,178 NED Rights will be treated in accordance with the

NED Plan rules. Relevant disclosures will be included in the 2020

Remuneration Report.)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 21:19:06 UTC

