Oil Search : Final Director's Interest Notice – K Wulff

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Oil Search Limited
ARBN
055 079 868
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Keiran Wulff
Date of last notice
25 May 2021
Date that director ceased to
21 July 2021
be director
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
N/A
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
giving rise to the relevant interest
1.
Wakat Pty Ltd
1. 289,076 ordinary fully paid shares
2. CPU Share Plans Pty Limited
2.
Restricted Shares:
• 55,030 2020 Restricted Shares awarded as 50%
Shares Plan Trust)
deferral of FY19 STI subject to a 2-year holding lock
3.
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited
• 308,544 2021 Restricted Shares awarded as 63%
deferral of FY20 STI subject to a 2-year holding lock
(as trustee for the Oil Search Australian
3.
Performance Rights:
4.
CPU Share Plans
• 69,850 2019 Performance Rights
• 286,100 2020 Performance Rights
trustee for the Oil
• 386,363 2021 Performance Rights
Employee Share Plan Trust)
5. CPU Share Plans
4. 104,020 2021 Alignment Rights
5.
40,083 2018 LNG Expansion Incentive Performance
Employee Share Plan Trust)
Rights
Treatment of unvested securities is in accordance with employment contract
terms, the LTI Plan Rules, and ASX release dated 19 July 2021:
• The Performance Rights, Alignment Rights and LNG Expansion
Incentive Performance Rights will be pro-rated as at the director's
cessation date. 556,446 Performance Rights, 97,851 Alignment Rights
and 8,335 LNG Expansion Incentive Performance Rights will lapse and
the remaining 185,867 Performance Rights, 6,169 Alignment Rights and
31,748 LNG Expansion Incentive Performance Rights will remain on foot
and treated in accordance with their terms of issue.
• The Restricted Shares will remain on foot and vest in accordance with
their terms of issue.
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
|
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
