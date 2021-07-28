Log in
PU
DJ
AQ
Oil Search : Final Director's Interest Notice – K Wulff

07/28/2021 | 04:33am EDT
Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Oil Search Limited

ARBN

055 079 868

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Keiran Wulff

Date of last notice

25 May 2021

Date that director ceased to

21 July 2021

be director

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest

1.

Wakat Pty Ltd

1. 289,076 ordinary fully paid shares

2. CPU Share Plans Pty Limited

2.

Restricted Shares:

(as trustee for the Oil Search Restricted

55,030 2020 Restricted Shares awarded as 50%

Shares Plan Trust)

deferral of FY19 STI subject to a 2-year holding lock

3.

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited

308,544 2021 Restricted Shares awarded as 63%

deferral of FY20 STI subject to a 2-year holding lock

(as trustee for the Oil Search Australian

Employee Share Plan Trust)

3.

Performance Rights:

4.

CPU Share Plans

Pty Limited (as

69,850 2019 Performance Rights

286,100 2020 Performance Rights

trustee for the Oil

Search Australian

386,363 2021 Performance Rights

Employee Share Plan Trust)

5. CPU Share Plans

Pty Limited (as

4. 104,020 2021 Alignment Rights

trustee for the Oil

Search Australian

5.

40,083 2018 LNG Expansion Incentive Performance

Employee Share Plan Trust)

Rights

Treatment of unvested securities is in accordance with employment contract

terms, the LTI Plan Rules, and ASX release dated 19 July 2021:

The Performance Rights, Alignment Rights and LNG Expansion

Incentive Performance Rights will be pro-rated as at the director's

cessation date. 556,446 Performance Rights, 97,851 Alignment Rights

and 8,335 LNG Expansion Incentive Performance Rights will lapse and

the remaining 185,867 Performance Rights, 6,169 Alignment Rights and

31,748 LNG Expansion Incentive Performance Rights will remain on foot

and treated in accordance with their terms of issue.

The Restricted Shares will remain on foot and vest in accordance with

their terms of issue.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
