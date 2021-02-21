Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/19
4.05 AUD   -4.48%
03:26pOIL SEARCH : Notice of Shareholder Resolution
PU
02/11Australia shares edge lower as U.S.-China worries resurface
RE
02/09OIL SEARCH : Papua LNG Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Search : Notice of Shareholder Resolution

02/21/2021 | 03:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

Notice of Shareholder Resolution

19 February 2021

ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | ADR: OISHY

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17A, Oil Search advises that it has received notices of a proposed shareholder resolution for consideration at the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2021 pursuant to Schedule 2 of the Companies Act 1997 of Papua New Guinea. The notices were received from shareholders representing less than 0.01 per cent of the total shares on issue. The proposed resolution is attached.

Oil Search is evaluating the proposed resolution. The Notice of Meeting, to be published in early March 2021, will include the resolutions that will be considered at the Annual General Meeting, together with the response and voting recommendations of the Oil Search Board.

For more information regarding this announcement, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media

Peter Laliberte

Matthew Park

VP - Investor Relations

VP - Communications and Media

+61 429 414 053

+61 400 539 302

peter.laliberte@oilsearch.com

matthew.park@oilsearch.com

This ASX announcement was authorised for release by the Oil Search Board of Directors

Resolutions under section 249N of

Attachment: proposed resolution

Ordinary Resolution - Capital Protection

Shareholders request the company disclose, in subsequent annual reporting, information that demonstrates how the company's capital expenditure and operations will be managed in a manner consistent with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

This information should include:

  • Details of how the company's capital expenditure will facilitate the efficient managing down of oil and gas operations and assets in a timeframe consistent with the Paris goals;

  • Production guidance for the lifetime of oil and gas assets that is consistent with the Paris goals;

  • Plans and capital expenditure requirements for decommissioning and rehabilitating asset sites at the end of their Paris-aligned lifetimes;

  • Plans for how employees of the company will be informed of asset closures, and employee transition plans, including any compensation for job losses, training and support in seeking future employment; and

  • Details of how remaining capital in the company will be returned to investors

The Corporations Act

2

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 20:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OIL SEARCH LIMITED
03:26pOIL SEARCH : Notice of Shareholder Resolution
PU
02/11Australia shares edge lower as U.S.-China worries resurface
RE
02/09OIL SEARCH : Papua LNG Update
PU
01/27MORGAN STANLEY : rates OSH as Equal-weight
AQ
01/26Oil Search Q4 Revenue Decline as Oil, Gas Prices Fall Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
MT
01/26Australia shares fall from 11-month high as big miners, energy stocks weigh
RE
01/26Oil Search sees 'another challenging year', lower output in 2021
RE
01/26OIL SEARCH : Fourth Quarter Report for period ended 31 December 2020
PU
01/26Oil Search quarterly revenue plunges nearly 42%
RE
01/19Australian shares open higher on hopes of further U.S. stimulus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 423 M 1 124 M 1 124 M
Net income 2020 -396 M -312 M -312 M
Net Debt 2020 3 277 M 2 587 M 2 587 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,4x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 8 415 M 6 624 M 6 644 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,22x
EV / Sales 2021 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 607
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,31 AUD
Last Close Price 4,05 AUD
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kieran John Wulff Managing Director & Director
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Richard John Lee Chairman
Beth White Executive VP-Sustainability & Technology
Nicole Beavan Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED9.16%6 624
CONOCOPHILLIPS21.08%65 596
CNOOC LIMITED38.02%57 065
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.35%36 467
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED14.35%32 907
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY17.60%29 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ