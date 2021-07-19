Log in
    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/16
3.87 AUD   -0.51%
04:15aOIL SEARCH : Special webinar replay available
PU
03:42aAustralian shares end lower as virus surge raises economic growth worries
RE
07/18Australia shares slump nearly 1.5% as lockdowns dampen recovery bets
RE
Oil Search : Special webinar replay available

07/19/2021 | 04:15am EDT
Media Release

Special webinar replay available

19 July 2021

ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | ADR: OISHY

To watch the replay of our special webinar regarding today's market announcement "Oil Search Executive Changes",

please use the below link.

Oil Search market announcement special webinar replay

Contacts:

Investors:

Media

Peter Laliberte

Matthew Park

VP Investor Relations

VP Media & Communications

+61 429 414 053

+61 400 539 302

peter.laliberte@oilsearch.com

matthew.park@oilsearch.com

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and statements of current intentions involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of Oil Search. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, due to a variety of factors.

Subject to any terms implied by applicable law, which cannot be excluded, or the ASX Listing Rules, Oil Search disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update any forward-looking statement or future financial prospects resulting from future events or new information.

Oil Search Limited

Australian Office

oilsearch.com

1

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea

1 Bligh Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

P. +61 2 8207 8400

ARBN 055 079 868

GPO Box 2442, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia

F. +61 2 8207 8500

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 08:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
