Oil Search : Update on Chief Financial Officer Role

ASX Announcement

Update on Chief Financial Officer Role

27 November 2020

ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | ADR: OISHY

Oil Search wishes to announce that Ayten Saridas, Oil Search's Chief Financial Officer Designate, has decided to resign from her position to pursue other opportunities in the corporate sector. Ms Saridas will leave Oil Search on 1 December 2020 by mutual agreement.

Oil Search Managing Director, Keiran Wulff, wished Ms Saridas all the best in her next career chapter and thanked her for the valuable contributions made to both corporate strategy and financial stewardship during her time with the Company.

Stephen Gardiner, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will continue in the role until 31 May 2021 to assist with the appointment of, and orderly transition to, a new Chief Financial Officer. An international search for a new Chief Financial Officer has commenced through global executive search consultants.

