Oil Search Limited

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
3.79 AUD   -0.79%
Oil Search : Update on Chief Financial Officer Role

11/26/2020 | 05:17pm EST
ASX Announcement

Update on Chief Financial Officer Role

27 November 2020

ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | ADR: OISHY

Oil Search wishes to announce that Ayten Saridas, Oil Search's Chief Financial Officer Designate, has decided to resign from her position to pursue other opportunities in the corporate sector. Ms Saridas will leave Oil Search on 1 December 2020 by mutual agreement.

Oil Search Managing Director, Keiran Wulff, wished Ms Saridas all the best in her next career chapter and thanked her for the valuable contributions made to both corporate strategy and financial stewardship during her time with the Company.

Stephen Gardiner, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will continue in the role until 31 May 2021 to assist with the appointment of, and orderly transition to, a new Chief Financial Officer. An international search for a new Chief Financial Officer has commenced through global executive search consultants.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Ann Diamant

Matthew Park

SVP, Investor Relations

VP, Communications and Media

+61 407 483 128

+61 400 539 302

ann.diamant@oilsearch.com

matthew.park@oilsearch.com

This ASX announcement was authorised for release by Managing Director, Keiran Wulff.

About Oil Search

Established in January 1929, Oil Search has grown into PNG's largest single investor and most active explorer, operating all the country's

producing oil fields and holding an extensive appraisal and exploration portfolio. Its 29 per cent interest in the ExxonMobil -operated PNG LNG Project has transformed Oil Search into a regionally significant oil and gas producer. The Company also holds material interests in the Elk -

Antelope and P'nyang gas fields and is undertaking a range of activities to support further LNG expansion in PNG. Oil Search also holds world class oil assets in Alaska's prolific North Slope. Oil Search is listed on the Austral ian (OSH) and PNG (OSH) security exchanges and its ADRs trade on the US Over the Counter market (OISHY). For more information, please visit oilsearch.com.

Oil Search Limited

Australian Office

oilsearch.com

1

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea

1 Bligh Street, Sy dney NSW 2000, Australia

P.

+61 2 8207 8400

ARBN 055 079 868

GPO Box 2442, Sy dney NSW 2001, Australia

F.

+61 2 8207 8500

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 22:16:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
EPS Revisions
