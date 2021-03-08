Oil Search : 90th Annual Meeting

ASX Announcement

Oil Search's 90th Annual Meeting

8 March 2021

ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | ADR: OISHY

Oil Search advises that the 90th Annual Meeting of Members of the Company will be held at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, Australia, on Friday 30 April 2021 at 1pm (Sydney and Port Moresby time).

The Annual Meeting will be webcast and members may attend in person, virtually or by phone. Members who are considering attending the Annual Meeting in person should adhere to NSW Government warnings and advice and monitor Oil Search's announcements and its website atwww.oilsearch.com.

The Oil Search Board is committed to protecting the health and saf ety of its stakeholders including its members and may provide further updates on the Annual Meeting as the situation requires.

The items of business at the Annual Meeting will include the election and re-election of directors recommended by the Oil Search Board. The closing date for receipt of director nominations is Wednesday 17 March 2021.

Contacts:

Investors Media Peter Laliberte Matthew Park VP, Investor Relations VP, Communications and Media +61 429 414 053 +61 400 539 302 peter.laliberte@oilsearch.com matthew.park@oilsearch.com

About Oil Search

Established in January 1929, Oil Search has grown into PNG's largest single investor and most active explorer, operating all the country's producing oil fields and holding an extensive appraisal and exploration portfolio. Its 29 per cent interest in the Ex xonMobil-operated PNG LNG Project has transformed Oil Search into a regionally significant oil and gas producer. The Company also hold material interes ts in the Elk - Antelope and P'nyang gas fields and is undertaking a range of activities to support furthe r LNG expansion in PNG. Oil Search also holds world class oil assets in Alaska's prolific North Slope. Oil Search is listed on the Australian (OSH) and PNG (OSH) security exchan ges and its ADRs trade on the US Over the Counter market (OISHY). For more info rmation, please visit oilsearch.com.

