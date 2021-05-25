Oil Search : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice – K Wulff
05/25/2021 | 02:53am EDT
Name of entity
Oil Search Limited
ARBN
055 079 868
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Keiran Wulff
Date of last notice
10 March 2021
Date of this notice
25 May 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
∙
Ordinary fully paid shares held by Wakat Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
∙
Restricted Shares held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited
(as trustee for the Oil Search Restricted Shares Plan
Trust)
∙
Performance Rights and LNG Expansion Incentive
Performance Rights held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited
(as trustee for the Oil Search Australian Employee Share
Plan Trust)
∙
Alignment Rights held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited (as
trustee for the Oil Search Australian Employee Share Plan
Trust)
Date of change
18 May 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
1.
289,076 ordinary fully paid shares indirectly held by Wakat
Pty Ltd
2.
Restricted Shares:
∙ 55,030 2020 Restricted Shares awarded as 50%
deferral of FY19 STI subject to a 2-year holding lock,
held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited (as trustee for the
Oil Search Restricted Shares Plan Trust)
3.
Performance Rights:
∙ 64,100 2018 Performance Rights
∙ 69,850 2019 Performance Rights
∙ 286,100 2020 Performance Rights
awarded under the Oil Search LTI Plan and vest subject to
performance criteria, held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited
(as trustee for the Oil Search Australian Employee Share
Plan Trust)
4.
40,083 2018 LNG Expansion Incentive Performance Rights
awarded under the Oil Search LNG Expansion Incentive
Plan and vest subject to performance criteria, held by CPU
Share Plans Pty Limited (as trustee for the Oil Search
Australian Employee Share Plan Trust)
Class
1.
Ordinary fully paid shares
2.
Restricted Shares (2-year holding lock)
3.
Performance Rights
4.
2018 LNG Expansion Incentive Performance Rights
Number acquired
a) 308,544 2021 Restricted Shares awarded as 63% deferral of
FY20 STI
b) 386,363 2021 Performance Rights awarded under LTI Plan
c) 104,020 2021 Alignment Rights awarded under LTI Plan
Number disposed
a) 64,100 2018 Performance Rights (64,100 lapsed)
Value/Consideration
Nil. All transactions in this Appendix 3Y occurred under the
company's employee incentive plans
No. of securities held after change
289,076 ordinary fully paid shares indirectly held by Wakat Pty Ltd
Restricted Shares:
55,030 2020 Restricted Shares awarded as 50% deferral of FY19 STI subject to a 2-year holding lock, held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited (as trustee for the Oil Search Restricted Shares Plan Trust)
308,544 2021 Restricted Shares awarded as 63% deferral of FY20 STI subject to a 2-year holding lock, held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited (as trustee for the Oil Search Restricted Shares Plan Trust
Performance Rights:
69,850 2019 Performance Rights
286,100 2020 Performance Rights
386,363 2021 Performance Rights
awarded under the Oil Search LTI Plan and vest subject to performance criteria, held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited (as trustee for the Oil Search Australian Employee Share Plan Trust)
Alignment Rights
104,020 2021 Alignment Rights awarded under the Oil Search LTI Plan and vest subject to performance criteria, held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited (as trustee for the Oil Search Australian Employee Share Plan Trust)
Expansion Rights:
40,083 2018 LNG Expansion Incentive Performance Rights awarded under the Oil Search LNG Expansion Incentive Plan and vest subject to performance criteria, held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited (as trustee for the Oil Search Australian Employee Share Plan Trust)
Nature of change
a)
Award of 2021
Restricted Shares as 63% deferral of FY20
Meeting
b)
Award of 2021
Performance Rights under LTI Plan,
approved by Shareholders at the 2021 Annual Meeting
c)
Award of 2021
Alignment Rights under LTI Plan, approved
by Shareholders at the 2021 Annual Meeting
d)
Lapsing of 2018 Performance Rights
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
-
Nature of interest
-
Name of registered holder
-
Date of change
-
No. and class of securities to which
-
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
-
Interest disposed
-
Value/Consideration
-
Interest after change
-
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
