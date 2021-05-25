Oil Search : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice – K Wulff

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Oil Search Limited ARBN 055 079 868

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Keiran Wulff Date of last notice 10 March 2021 Date of this notice 25 May 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest ∙ Ordinary fully paid shares held by Wakat Pty Ltd (including registered holder) ∙ Restricted Shares held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant (as trustee for the Oil Search Restricted Shares Plan interest. Trust) ∙ Performance Rights and LNG Expansion Incentive Performance Rights held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited (as trustee for the Oil Search Australian Employee Share Plan Trust) ∙ Alignment Rights held by CPU Share Plans Pty Limited (as trustee for the Oil Search Australian Employee Share Plan Trust) Date of change 18 May 2021

