Oil Search Limited    OSH

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/25
4.3 AUD   -1.15%
05:37pOil Search sees 'another challenging year', lower output in 2021
RE
05:26pOIL SEARCH : Fourth Quarter Report for period ended 31 December 2020
PU
05:08pOil Search quarterly revenue plunges nearly 42%
RE
Oil Search sees 'another challenging year', lower output in 2021

01/26/2021 | 05:37pm EST
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search Ltd said on Wednesday it expects 2021 to be another challenging year and forecast lower annual output due to planned maintenance activity at the PNG liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

The Australia-listed company said it expects annual production of between 25.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28.5 mmboe, lower than the 29 mmboe it churned out in 2020.

"We expect that 2021 will continue to be another challenging year," Managing Director Keiran Wulff said, adding that the company will maintain operational discipline despite the difficult conditions.

Oil Search, which slashed costs and axed a third of its workforce last year to weather the weakness in oil prices, estimated total investment expenditure for the year between $325 million and $445 million.

Its revenue plunged nearly 42% in the three months ended December to $259.5 million. However, the figure beat an estimate of $246 million from RBC Capital Markets.

Quarterly output inched up to 7.06 mmboe, from 7.01 mmboe a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 56.06 Delayed Quote.7.08%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -1.15% 4.3 End-of-day quote.15.90%
WTI 0.00% 52.81 Delayed Quote.8.49%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 490 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
Net income 2020 -356 M -276 M -276 M
Net Debt 2020 3 232 M 2 502 M 2 502 M
P/E ratio 2020 -31,8x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 8 935 M 6 918 M 6 918 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,16x
EV / Sales 2021 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 607
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kieran John Wulff Managing Director & Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Beth White Executive VP-Sustainability & Technology
Kostas Goerge Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED15.90%6 877
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.48%57 565
CNOOC LIMITED8.50%44 868
EOG RESOURCES, INC.10.69%32 202
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.03%28 662
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY13.56%28 002
