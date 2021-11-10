PNG court permits Oil Search investors to vote on Santos deal

Nov 11 (Reuters) - A Papua New Guinea court has allowed Oil
Search Ltd shareholders to vote on its merger with
Australia's Santos Ltd, both companies said on
Thursday, while also winning the backing of an independent
advisory firm for the deal.
The scheme meeting will take place on Dec. 7, as per the
orders from the National Court of Papua New Guinea.
The PNG government had previously raised concerns about the
A$8 billion ($5.90 billion) acquisition by Santos, saying it
would harm national interests as it could result in a foreign
firm holding too much of domestic oil and gas resources.
Independent advisory firm Grant Samuel said on Thursday the
merger was in the best interest of PNG-focussed Oil Search's
shareholders as it would ease financial constraints faced by the
company.
A merged group would have the capacity to develop Oil
Search's $3 billion Pikka project in Alaska, Grant Samuel said.
If a deal comes through, Santos will become the largest
shareholder in the country's biggest resource project, the PNG
LNG project, operated by U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp
.
($1 = 1.3563 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)