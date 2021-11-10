Log in
    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
PNG court permits Oil Search investors to vote on Santos deal

11/10/2021 | 10:34pm EST
Nov 11 (Reuters) - A Papua New Guinea court has allowed Oil Search Ltd shareholders to vote on its merger with Australia's Santos Ltd, both companies said on Thursday, while also winning the backing of an independent advisory firm for the deal.

The scheme meeting will take place on Dec. 7, as per the orders from the National Court of Papua New Guinea.

The PNG government had previously raised concerns about the A$8 billion ($5.90 billion) acquisition by Santos, saying it would harm national interests as it could result in a foreign firm holding too much of domestic oil and gas resources.

Independent advisory firm Grant Samuel said on Thursday the merger was in the best interest of PNG-focussed Oil Search's shareholders as it would ease financial constraints faced by the company.

A merged group would have the capacity to develop Oil Search's $3 billion Pikka project in Alaska, Grant Samuel said.

If a deal comes through, Santos will become the largest shareholder in the country's biggest resource project, the PNG LNG project, operated by U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp .

($1 = 1.3563 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -0.93% 4.24 End-of-day quote.14.29%
SANTOS LIMITED -0.43% 6.92 End-of-day quote.10.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 585 M - -
Net income 2021 426 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 6 460 M 6 489 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,44x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 243
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Fredricson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Richard John Lee Chairman
Beth White EVP-Group Finance, Sustainability & Technology
Agu Jan Kantsler Independent Non-Executive Director
Eileen Joy Doyle Independent Non-Executive Director
