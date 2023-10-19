Friday, October 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. Central Daylight Time

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) announced today that it has rescheduled its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The call will now be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. Central Daylight Time. During the call, Oil States will discuss the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which are expected to be released on Friday, October 27, 2023, before the markets open.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Oil States' website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 210-3346 in the United States or by dialing +1 (646) 960-0253 internationally and using the passcode of 7534957. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call by clicking on the following link: Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Replay.

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

