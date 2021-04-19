Log in
    OIS

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(OIS)
Oil States Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

04/19/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
HOUSTON, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the call, Oil States will discuss the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which are expected to be released on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the markets close.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Oil States’ web site at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 771-4371 in the United States or by dialing +1 (847) 585-4405 internationally and using the passcode of 50146955. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call by clicking on the following link: First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Replay.

About Oil States
Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the oil and natural gas, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International’s website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Company Contact:
Lloyd A. Hajdik
Oil States International, Inc.
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
713-652-0582


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:30pOil States Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
GL
03/25Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Oil States International to $7.50 From..
MT
03/22OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cre..
AQ
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stock Reverse Earlier Slide After Fed Raises 2021 GDP Gro..
MT
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Nearly Flat After Crude Oil Begins to Trim Prior L..
MT
03/17Wall Street Sees Mostly Lower Open Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Trade Lower Premarket Wednesday
MT
03/17Oil States Prices Offering of $135 Million Convertible Senior Notes
MT
03/16OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL  : Announces Pricing of $135 Million Principal Amount o..
AQ
03/16Oil States Announces Pricing of $135 Million Principal Amount of Convertible ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 622 M - -
Net income 2021 -52,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 95,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 359 M 359 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 338
Free-Float 81,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cynthia B. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd A. Hajdik Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert L. Potter Chairman
S. James Nelson Independent Director
William T. van Kleef Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.53%359
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED20.43%36 760
HALLIBURTON COMPANY9.47%18 385
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-3.60%15 403
NOV INC.-3.57%5 172
DIALOG GROUP-10.14%4 239
