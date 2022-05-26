Oil Terminal S A : Increased of regulated tariffs

No. 205/26.05.2022
To:
-
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE FAX: 021/256.92.76
-
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY FAX: 021/659.60.51
CURRENT REPORT
according to FSA Regulation no. 5/2018
Report day: 26.05.2022
OIL TERMINAL S.A.Constanta
Headquarter: no.2 Caraiman str., Constanta
Phone no.: 0241/702600, fax: 0241/694833
Registration number at Trade Register Office: J13/512/1991
Unique registration number: RO2410163
OIL TERMINAL S.A. informs those interested that on 25.05.2022, NAMR's Order no. 81/16.05.2022 was published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, no. 514, by which the regulated tariffs were increased by 17.36%.
We mention that NAMR' Order no. 81/16.05.2022 comes into force from the day of its publication in the Official Gazette, namely from 25.05.2022 and it repeals NAMR' Order no. 283/22.09.2020 regarding the approval for running crude oil and petroleum products through the oil terminal, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, no. 915 of 08.10.2020.
General Director,
Sorin Ciutureanu
Development Director,
Marieta STASI
Chief of Shareholding - Comunication Dept.,
Georgiana DRAGOMIR
Disclaimer
Oil Terminal SA published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:25 UTC.