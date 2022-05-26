Oil Terminal S A : Increased of regulated tariffs

No. 205/26.05.2022

CURRENT REPORT

according to FSA Regulation no. 5/2018

Report day: 26.05.2022

OIL TERMINAL S.A.Constanta

OIL TERMINAL S.A. informs those interested that on 25.05.2022, NAMR's Order no. 81/16.05.2022 was published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, no. 514, by which the regulated tariffs were increased by 17.36%.

We mention that NAMR' Order no. 81/16.05.2022 comes into force from the day of its publication in the Official Gazette, namely from 25.05.2022 and it repeals NAMR' Order no. 283/22.09.2020 regarding the approval for running crude oil and petroleum products through the oil terminal, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, no. 915 of 08.10.2020.

