Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Oil Terminal S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIL   ROOILTACNOR9

OIL TERMINAL S.A.

(OIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  05-24
0.1435 RON   -3.69%
11:56aOIL TERMINAL S A : Increased of regulated tariffs
PU
05/10Lotos says it is not processing oil for Germany's Leuna
RE
05/09Shell Granted Injunctions by UK Courts Against Protestors
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oil Terminal S A : Increased of regulated tariffs

05/26/2022 | 11:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No. 205/26.05.2022

To:

  • BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE FAX: 021/256.92.76
  • FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY FAX: 021/659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to FSA Regulation no. 5/2018

Report day: 26.05.2022

OIL TERMINAL S.A.Constanta

Headquarter: no.2 Caraiman str., Constanta

Phone no.: 0241/702600, fax: 0241/694833

Registration number at Trade Register Office: J13/512/1991

Unique registration number: RO2410163

OIL TERMINAL S.A. informs those interested that on 25.05.2022, NAMR's Order no. 81/16.05.2022 was published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, no. 514, by which the regulated tariffs were increased by 17.36%.

We mention that NAMR' Order no. 81/16.05.2022 comes into force from the day of its publication in the Official Gazette, namely from 25.05.2022 and it repeals NAMR' Order no. 283/22.09.2020 regarding the approval for running crude oil and petroleum products through the oil terminal, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, no. 915 of 08.10.2020.

General Director,

Sorin Ciutureanu

Development Director,

Marieta STASI

Chief of Shareholding - Comunication Dept.,

Georgiana DRAGOMIR

Disclaimer

Oil Terminal SA published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OIL TERMINAL S.A.
11:56aOIL TERMINAL S A : Increased of regulated tariffs
PU
05/10Lotos says it is not processing oil for Germany's Leuna
RE
05/09Shell Granted Injunctions by UK Courts Against Protestors
MT
05/02Crude Oil Prices Weaken as Market Fixates on China Growth Fears
MT
05/02Maurel & Prom Expects Oil Production At Gabon Permit To Return To Normal Soon
MT
04/27OIL TERMINAL S A : Clarification on the company`s admistration
PU
04/27OIL TERMINAL S A : Ministry of Energys request for OGSM convocation
PU
04/27OIL TERMINAL S A : OGSM resolutions 27.04.2022
PU
04/25Crude Oil Prices Slide on Fears of Shrinking Demand in China, OANDA Analyst Says
MT
04/22WTI Crude Oil Settles Lower on Weak China Demand amid Lockdowns, Lower Growth Expectati..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 83,6 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 987
Free-Float 6,47%
Chart OIL TERMINAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oil Terminal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL TERMINAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 RON
Average target price 0,24 RON
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
Managers and Directors
Viorel-Sorin Ciutureanu General Director
Adriana Frangu Finance Director
Cristian-Florin Gheorghe Chairman
Emil Rohat Technical Director
Toma-Bogdan Costreie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL TERMINAL S.A.-15.84%18
ENBRIDGE INC.17.00%91 292
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.24.50%59 614
TC ENERGY CORPORATION23.76%55 777
WILLIAMS COMPANIES39.06%44 689
KINDER MORGAN, INC.22.26%43 966