Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Oil Terminal S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIL   ROOILTACNOR9

OIL TERMINAL S.A.

(OIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 02/17
0.1685 RON   -0.88%
11:22aOIL TERMINAL S A : Information on tax warehouse authorization obtaining
PU
02/14OIL TERMINAL S A : Notice of EGSM 21(22).03.2022
PU
02/14OIL TERMINAL S A : Preliminary financial results 31.12.2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oil Terminal S A : Information on tax warehouse authorization obtaining

02/18/2022 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No. 62/18.02.2022

To:

  • BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE FAX: 021/256.92.76
  • FINANCIAL SURVEY AUTHORITY FAX: 021/659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to FSA Regulation no. 5/2018

Report day: 18.02.2022

OIL TERMINAL S.A.Constanta

Headquarter: no.2 Caraiman str., Constanta

Phone no.: 0241/702600, fax: 0241/694833

Registration number at Trade Register Office: J13/512/1991

Unique register number: 2410163

Important event to be reported: Information on tax warehouse authorization obtaining

OIL TERMINAL S.A. informs shareholders and interested parties regarding the fact that National Agency for Fiscal Administration issued the Tax Warehouse Authorization no. RO0070413DD02/3.02.2022, which orders the reauthorization of site located in Constanta, South Storage Farm, Movila Sara, Constanta county - Shoretanks 18S and 38S as tax warehouse for energy products storage - unleaded gasoline-E420.

This authorization allows the receipt, possession and dispatch, as the case may be, of excisable products under suspension of payment of excise duties

The authorization is valid since 01.03.2022 until 01.03.2027.

General Director

Sorin CIUTUREANU

Development Director

Marieta STASI

Chief of Shareholding - Comunication Dept.

Georgiana DRAGOMIR

Disclaimer

Oil Terminal SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OIL TERMINAL S.A.
11:22aOIL TERMINAL S A : Information on tax warehouse authorization obtaining
PU
02/14OIL TERMINAL S A : Notice of EGSM 21(22).03.2022
PU
02/14OIL TERMINAL S A : Preliminary financial results 31.12.2021
PU
02/08OIL TERMINAL S A : Information on tax warehouse authorization
PU
01/20OIL TERMINAL S A : EGSM resolutions 20.01.2022
PU
01/20OIL TERMINAL S A : OGSM resolutions 20.01.2022
PU
01/19OIL TERMINAL S A : Notice of OGSM 23(24).02.2022
PU
2021Shell's Nigerian Subsidiary Suspends Crude Oil Shipments From Forcados
MT
2021Energy Stocks Weaken This Afternoon as Crude Oil Sinks
MT
2021Oil Terminal S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 212 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net income 2021 5,75 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
Net Debt 2021 43,0 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98,1 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 987
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart OIL TERMINAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oil Terminal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL TERMINAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,17 RON
Average target price 0,21 RON
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Managers and Directors
Viorel-Sorin Ciutureanu General Director
Adriana Frangu Finance Director
Cristian-Florin Gheorghe Chairman
Emil Rohat Technical Director
Toma-Bogdan Costreie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIL TERMINAL S.A.-1.17%23
ENBRIDGE INC.6.76%84 198
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.20%51 847
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.21%51 466
KINDER MORGAN, INC.5.67%38 003
WILLIAMS COMPANIES15.25%36 074