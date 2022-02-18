Oil Terminal S A : Information on tax warehouse authorization obtaining

No. 62/18.02.2022

To:

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE FAX: 021/256.92.76

FINANCIAL SURVEY AUTHORITY FAX: 021/659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to FSA Regulation no. 5/2018

Report day: 18.02.2022

OIL TERMINAL S.A.Constanta

Headquarter: no.2 Caraiman str., Constanta

Phone no.: 0241/702600, fax: 0241/694833

Registration number at Trade Register Office: J13/512/1991

Unique register number: 2410163

Important event to be reported: Information on tax warehouse authorization obtaining

OIL TERMINAL S.A. informs shareholders and interested parties regarding the fact that National Agency for Fiscal Administration issued the Tax Warehouse Authorization no. RO0070413DD02/3.02.2022, which orders the reauthorization of site located in Constanta, South Storage Farm, Movila Sara, Constanta county - Shoretanks 18S and 38S as tax warehouse for energy products storage - unleaded gasoline-E420.

This authorization allows the receipt, possession and dispatch, as the case may be, of excisable products under suspension of payment of excise duties

The authorization is valid since 01.03.2022 until 01.03.2027.

General Director

Sorin CIUTUREANU

Development Director

Marieta STASI

Chief of Shareholding - Comunication Dept.

Georgiana DRAGOMIR