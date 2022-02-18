Oil Terminal S A : Information on tax warehouse authorization obtaining

No. 62/18.02.2022
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE FAX: 021/256.92.76
FINANCIAL SURVEY AUTHORITY FAX: 021/659.60.51
CURRENT REPORT
according to FSA Regulation no. 5/2018
Report day: 18.02.2022
OIL TERMINAL S.A.Constanta
Headquarter: no.2 Caraiman str., Constanta
Phone no.: 0241/702600, fax: 0241/694833
Registration number at Trade Register Office: J13/512/1991
Unique register number: 2410163
Important event to be reported: Information on tax warehouse authorization obtaining
OIL TERMINAL S.A. informs shareholders and interested parties regarding the fact that National Agency for Fiscal Administration issued the Tax Warehouse Authorization no. RO0070413DD02/3.02.2022, which orders the reauthorization of site located in Constanta, South Storage Farm, Movila Sara, Constanta county - Shoretanks 18S and 38S as tax warehouse for energy products storage - unleaded gasoline-E420.
This authorization allows the receipt, possession and dispatch, as the case may be, of excisable products under suspension of payment of excise duties
The authorization is valid since 01.03.2022 until 01.03.2027.
General Director
Sorin CIUTUREANU
Development Director
Marieta STASI
Chief of Shareholding - Comunication Dept.
Georgiana DRAGOMIR
