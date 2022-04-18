Log in
Oilboy Energy : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

04/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
Formerly Drekkar Kingsway Limited

OBOY/PSX/2022-

April 18, 2022

General Manager

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Dear Sir,

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

We wish to inform that Mr. Muhammad Usman, Company Secretary of Oilboy Energy Limited ("the Company") has tendered his resignation as Company Secretary with immediate effect, due to personal reasons.

The Board of Directors of the Company has been appointed Mr. Inamullah as Company Secretary with effect from April 18, 2022 in place of him.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and on behalf of

Oilboy Energy Limited Sincerely,

_________________ Amir Zia Chairman/ Director

CC:

  • 1. The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD

  • 2. The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD

Office Block: Farmhouse No. 16, Street No. 12,

Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, Pakistan +92-423-5771778-9 info@obel.com.pk

www.obel.com.pk

Disclaimer

Oilboy Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
