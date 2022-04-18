Oilboy Energy : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Formerly Drekkar Kingsway Limited
OBOY/PSX/2022-
April 18, 2022
General Manager
The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi.
Dear Sir,
CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY
We wish to inform that Mr. Muhammad Usman, Company Secretary of Oilboy Energy Limited ("the Company") has tendered his resignation as Company Secretary with immediate effect, due to personal reasons.
The Board of Directors of the Company has been appointed Mr. Inamullah as Company Secretary with effect from April 18, 2022 in place of him.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
For and on behalf of
Oilboy Energy Limited Sincerely,
_________________ Amir Zia Chairman/ Director
CC:
-
1. The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD
-
2. The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD
Office Block: Farmhouse No. 16, Street No. 12,
Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, Pakistan +92-423-5771778-9 info@obel.com.pk
www.obel.com.pk
