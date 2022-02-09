Oilboy Energy : DECISIONS OF THE BOARD MEETING

F o r m e r l y D r e k k a r K i n g s w a y L i m i t e d

OBOY/PSX/2022-07 February 09, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

DECISIONS OF THE BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Oilboy Energy Limited (the Company) in their meeting held on Wednesday, February 09, 2022 at 1100hrs at registered office of the Company (and through Zoom-Video link) has decided/approved to resume the operating/trading activities of "Energy Products" mainly coal from February 10, 2022. Company has already completed the initial necessary tasks (e.g. sales tax registration, operating of bank accounts and registration on PSW) to effectuate the trading activities.

With this resumption of trading activities, Company will rectify the defaulter reasons (under Regulation

5.11.1 (b) and (i) in the process to arrange the updated "auditors' opinion" in this regard.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Oilboy Energy Limited (Formerly Drekkar Kingsway limited)

__________________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

Cc:

The Executive Director Corporate Supervision Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad The Director

Surveillance Supervision Enforcement (SMD)

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Islamabad

Office Block: Farmhouse No. 16, Street No. 12, Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, Pakistan

+92-423-5771778-9info@obel.com.pk

www.obel.com.pk