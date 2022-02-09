Oilboy Energy : DECISIONS OF THE BOARD MEETING

F o r m e r l y D r e k k a r K i n g s w a y L i m i t e d
|
OBOY/PSX/2022-07
|
February 09, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
DECISIONS OF THE BOARD MEETING
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Oilboy Energy Limited (the Company) in their meeting held on Wednesday, February 09, 2022 at 1100hrs at registered office of the Company (and through Zoom-Video link) has decided/approved to resume the operating/trading activities of "Energy Products" mainly coal from February 10, 2022. Company has already completed the initial necessary tasks (e.g. sales tax registration, operating of bank accounts and registration on PSW) to effectuate the trading activities.
With this resumption of trading activities, Company will rectify the defaulter reasons (under Regulation
5.11.1 (b) and (i) in the process to arrange the updated "auditors' opinion" in this regard.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours truly,
For Oilboy Energy Limited (Formerly Drekkar Kingsway limited)
__________________________
Muhammad Usman
Company Secretary
Cc:
-
The Executive Director Corporate Supervision Department
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Islamabad
-
The Director
Surveillance Supervision Enforcement (SMD)
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
Islamabad
