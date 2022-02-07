Oilboy Energy : FILLING OF CASUAL VACANCIES ON THE BOARD

F o r m e r l y D r e k k a r K i n g s w a y L i m i t e d
|
OBOY/PSX/2022-06
|
February 07, 2022
General Manager
The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Dear Sir,
|
SUB:
|
FILLING OF CASUAL VACANCIES ON THE BOARD
We have to inform that Mr. Khalid Waheed has resigned from the position of Chairman and Directorship of Oilboy Energy Limited formerly Drekkar Kingsway Limited with immediate effect. In order to fill the casual vacancy, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Amir Zia who shall hold office of Directorship in capacity of Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Company with effect from February 07, 2022.
Further, inform that Mr. Shahnawaz Mahmood, Director of the Company has tendered his resignation as Director of the Company with immediate effect, due to personal reasons. In order to fill the casual vacancy, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Zahid Mahmood who shall hold the office of Directorship in capacity of Non-Executive Director of Company with effect from February 07, 2022.
You may please inform TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Sincerely,
________________
Muhammad Usman
Company Secretary
CC:
-
The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD
-
The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD
Office Block: Farmhouse No. 16, Street No. 12, Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, Pakistan
+92-423-5771778-9info@obel.com.pk
www.obel.com.pk
Disclaimer
Oilboy Energy Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:37:01 UTC.