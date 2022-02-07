Log in
    OBOY   PK0074701019

OILBOY ENERGY LIMITED

(OBOY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange - 02/04
23.75 PKR   +6.69%
02:38aOILBOY ENERGY : Filling of casual vacancies on the board
PU
02/02OILBOY ENERGY : Notice of meeting of the board of directors
PU
01/19OILBOY ENERGY : Change of independent share registrar / transfer agent
PU
Oilboy Energy : FILLING OF CASUAL VACANCIES ON THE BOARD

02/07/2022 | 02:38am EST
F o r m e r l y D r e k k a r K i n g s w a y L i m i t e d

OBOY/PSX/2022-06

February 07, 2022

General Manager

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

SUB:

FILLING OF CASUAL VACANCIES ON THE BOARD

We have to inform that Mr. Khalid Waheed has resigned from the position of Chairman and Directorship of Oilboy Energy Limited formerly Drekkar Kingsway Limited with immediate effect. In order to fill the casual vacancy, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Amir Zia who shall hold office of Directorship in capacity of Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Company with effect from February 07, 2022.

Further, inform that Mr. Shahnawaz Mahmood, Director of the Company has tendered his resignation as Director of the Company with immediate effect, due to personal reasons. In order to fill the casual vacancy, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Zahid Mahmood who shall hold the office of Directorship in capacity of Non-Executive Director of Company with effect from February 07, 2022.

You may please inform TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

CC:

  1. The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD
  2. The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD

Office Block: Farmhouse No. 16, Street No. 12, Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, Pakistan

+92-423-5771778-9info@obel.com.pk

www.obel.com.pk

Disclaimer

Oilboy Energy Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
