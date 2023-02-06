Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Oilboy Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBOY   PK0074701019

OILBOY ENERGY LIMITED

(OBOY)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
6.080 PKR   -0.49%
01/10Oilboy Energy : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
2022Oilboy Energy Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Oilboy Energy : Short Notice of Board Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oilboy Energy : Material Information

02/06/2023 | 05:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former ly Dr ek kar K in gs wa y L imite d

February 6, 2023/16

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

MATERIAL INFORMATION

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 of Securities Act, 2015 and clause 5.6.1(a) of Code of Corporate Governance contained in the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:

We are pleased to inform you that Oilboy Energy Limited (the Company") has obtained a Petrol Pump on lease situated at Lahore Sheikhupura Road for a period of Fifteen Years in line with the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Please disseminate this letter to all TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Oilboy Energy Limited

(Formerly Drekkar Kingsway limited)

__________________________

Inam Ullah Company Secretary

  1. The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD

Office Block: Farmhouse No. 16, Street No. 12, Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, Pakistan

+92-423-5771778-9info@obel.com.pk

www.obel.com.pk

Disclaimer

Oilboy Energy Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 10:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OILBOY ENERGY LIMITED
01/10Oilboy Energy : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
2022Oilboy Energy Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Oilboy Energy : Short Notice of Board Meeting
PU
2022Oilboy Energy : Filing of Causal Vacancy
PU
2022Oilboy Energy Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Oilboy Energy : Decision of board - status of subscription of right issue
PU
2022Oilboy Energy : Notice of meeting of the board of directors
PU
2022Oilboy Energy : Dispatch of Physical Letter of Rights (LOR)
PU
2022Oilboy Energy : Dispatch Of Physical Letter of Rights and Credit of Unpaid Rights
PU
2022Oilboy Energy : Schedule I -Oilboy Energy Limited
PU
More news
Chart OILBOY ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oilboy Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OILBOY ENERGY LIMITED-4.55%0
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.32.69%6 382
FTI CONSULTING, INC.3.67%5 538
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-17.74%3 387
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.48%1 969
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED0.41%1 441