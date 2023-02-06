Oilboy Energy : Material Information

Former ly Dr ek kar K in gs wa y L imite d
February 6, 2023/16
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
MATERIAL INFORMATION
Dear Sir,
In accordance with Section 96 of Securities Act, 2015 and clause 5.6.1(a) of Code of Corporate Governance contained in the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:
We are pleased to inform you that Oilboy Energy Limited (the Company") has obtained a Petrol Pump on lease situated at Lahore Sheikhupura Road for a period of Fifteen Years in line with the Memorandum of Association of the Company.
Please disseminate this letter to all TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours truly,
For Oilboy Energy Limited
(Formerly Drekkar Kingsway limited)
Inam Ullah Company Secretary
