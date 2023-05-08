Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Oilboy Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBOY   PK0074701019

OILBOY ENERGY LIMITED

(OBOY)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
6.170 PKR   -2.06%
03:31aOilboy Energy : Material Information
PU
05/04Oilboy Energy : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2023
PU
03/21Oilboy Energy : Material Information-Corporate Briefing Program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oilboy Energy : Material Information

05/08/2023 | 03:31am EDT
Form er ly Dr ek kar K in gs wa y L imi te d

The General Manager

May 8, 2023/23

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

MATERIAL INFORMATION

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 of Securities Act, 2015 and clause 5.6.1(a) of Code of Corporate Governance contained in the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:

We are pleased to inform you that Oilboy Energy Limited (the Company") has obtained a Petrol Pump from the Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited on lease situated at Mouza Neel Kot, Head Muhammad Wala Road, Tehsil and District Multan for a period of Fifteen (15) Years (renewable to further period of 10 years) in line with the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Please disseminate this letter to all TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Oilboy Energy Limited

(Formerly Drekkar Kingsway limited)

__________________________

Inam Ullah Company Secretary

  1. The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD

5A/1, Gulberg 3, Off M.M. Alam Road, Lahore.

+92-423-5771778-9info@obel.com.pk

www.obel.com.pk

Disclaimer

Oilboy Energy Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart OILBOY ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oilboy Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
