Oilboy Energy : Material Information

Form er ly Dr ek kar K in gs wa y L imi te d The General Manager May 8, 2023/23 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi. MATERIAL INFORMATION Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 of Securities Act, 2015 and clause 5.6.1(a) of Code of Corporate Governance contained in the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:

We are pleased to inform you that Oilboy Energy Limited (the Company") has obtained a Petrol Pump from the Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited on lease situated at Mouza Neel Kot, Head Muhammad Wala Road, Tehsil and District Multan for a period of Fifteen (15) Years (renewable to further period of 10 years) in line with the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Please disseminate this letter to all TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Oilboy Energy Limited

(Formerly Drekkar Kingsway limited)

__________________________

Inam Ullah Company Secretary

The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD

5A/1, Gulberg 3, Off M.M. Alam Road, Lahore.

+92-423-5771778-9info@obel.com.pk

www.obel.com.pk