Oilboy Energy : Material Information-Corporate Briefing Program
03/21/2023 | 01:21am EDT
To provide excellent value to our shareholders.
To become a fully integrated company coupled with an Aim to provide excellence in the delivery of all our Services.
To become Your Consulting Partners providing you intelligent data insights to promote Efficiency and Cost Reductions.
Goals and Objectives
Become a Market Leader by Providing Valuable and Unique Services.
To bring Quality Excellence in Asset Service and Maintenance.
Work together with the Corporates to Identify Cost Effective Mechanism for healthy Decision Making.
Values
PERFORMANCE
COMMITTED TO CUSTOMERS WHILE DELIVERING OUR PROMISES.
EXECUTIONAL EXCELLENCE
INTEGRITY
BEING HONEST AND OPEN, CONNECTING WITH TRANSPARENCY; PEOPLE TRUSTS US TO ADHERE.
AUTHENTICITY
CUSTOMER SERVICE IS ENGRAINED IN THE WAY WE INTERACT WITH OUR CLIENTS, HOW WE PROVIDE OUR DIVERSIFIED SERVICES AND HOW WE HANDLE OUR DAY-TO-DAY RESPONSIBILITIES.
WE KEEP OUR CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES AT THE HEART OF EVERYTHING WE DO.
Mission
With a mission to understand buyer's needs and fulfil their requirements, we supply high quality mineral products at competitive prices. For us, all buyers are the same and we provide standard services to all, regardless of value or volume of the business we do with them. We make sure to be available for our clients round the clock and strive to deliver fast and safe supply of our products. The company has set new paradigms of authenticity that is unsurpassable.
