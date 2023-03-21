Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Oilboy Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBOY   PK0074701019

OILBOY ENERGY LIMITED

(OBOY)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
6.320 PKR   -1.10%
01:21aOilboy Energy : Material Information-Corporate Briefing Program
PU
03/14Oilboy Energy : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/06Oilboy Energy : Material Information
PU
Oilboy Energy : Material Information-Corporate Briefing Program

03/21/2023 | 01:21am EDT
(FORMERLY DREKKAR KINGSWAY LIMITED)

  • To provide excellent value to our shareholders.
  • To become a fully integrated company coupled with an Aim to provide excellence in the delivery of all our Services.
  • To become Your Consulting Partners providing you intelligent data insights to promote Efficiency and Cost Reductions.

(FORMERLY DREKKAR KINGSWAY LIMITED)

Goals and Objectives

  • Become a Market Leader by Providing Valuable and Unique Services.
  • To bring Quality Excellence in Asset Service and Maintenance.
  • Work together with the Corporates to Identify Cost Effective Mechanism for healthy Decision Making.

(FORMERLY DREKKAR KINGSWAY LIMITED)

Values

PERFORMANCE

  • COMMITTED TO CUSTOMERS WHILE DELIVERING OUR PROMISES.
  • EXECUTIONAL EXCELLENCE

INTEGRITY

  • BEING HONEST AND OPEN, CONNECTING WITH TRANSPARENCY; PEOPLE TRUSTS US TO ADHERE.

AUTHENTICITY

  • CUSTOMER SERVICE IS ENGRAINED IN THE WAY WE INTERACT WITH OUR CLIENTS, HOW WE PROVIDE OUR DIVERSIFIED SERVICES AND HOW WE HANDLE OUR DAY-TO-DAY RESPONSIBILITIES.
  • WE KEEP OUR CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES AT THE HEART OF EVERYTHING WE DO.

(FORMERLY DREKKAR KINGSWAY LIMITED)

Mission

  • With a mission to understand buyer's needs and fulfil their requirements, we supply high quality mineral products at competitive prices. For us, all buyers are the same and we provide standard services to all, regardless of value or volume of the business we do with them. We make sure to be available for our clients round the clock and strive to deliver fast and safe supply of our products. The company has set new paradigms of authenticity that is unsurpassable.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oilboy Energy Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 05:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
