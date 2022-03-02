Log in
Oilboy Energy : TRANSMISSION OF HALF YEAR REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31 2021

03/02/2022 | 02:57am EST
(Formerly Drekkar Kingsway Limited)

Half Yearly Account December 31, 2021

CONTENT

  1. Vision and Mission Statement
  2. Corporate Information
  3. Director's Report
  4. Auditor's Review Report
  5. Unaudited Statement of Financial Position
  6. Unaudited Statement of Profit and Loss
  7. Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows
  8. Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income
  9. Statement of Change in Equity
  10. Notes to the Financial Statements

Vision Statement

To be innovative, effective and efficient in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality, technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.

Mission Statement

We strive to achieve excellence by meeting expectations of stakeholders through efficient, effective and organized management keeping constant high-quality standards.

Principle

We will base our human resources systems on our proven principles reflective of our core values and our commitment to attract, reward, develop and motivate sophisticated people. They will reflect the global scope of our business while demonstrating responsibility and flexibility with respect to cultural diversity, and statutory and regional business realities.

Emphasis

To be innovative in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality, technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.

Social Responsibility

We will continually strive to be environmentally responsible and support the communities where we operate and the industries in which we participate.

Corporate Values

  • Total Customer Services
  • Long-TermBusiness Focus
  • Technology Oriented
  • Quality & Reliability
  • Staff Development & Teamwork
  • Effective Resources & Cost Management
  • Corporate Responsibility

Company Information

Board of Directors

1.

Mr. Aftab Ahmad Chaudhry

Chairman

2.

Mr. Inamullah

Chief Executive Officer

3.

Mr. Siddique Ur Rehman Khurram

Non-Executive Director

4.

Mr. Kashif Shabbir

Non-Executive Director

5.

Ms. Gull Zaiba Jawad

Independent Director

6.

Mr. Abdul Wahid Quershi

Independent Director

7.

Mr. Shahnawaz Mahmood

Independent Director

Board Audit Committee

1.

Mr. Shahnawaz Mahmood

Chairman

2.

Mr. Siddique Ur Rehman Khurram

Member

3.

Ms. Gull Zaiba Jawad

Member

4.

Mr. Rashid Matin Khan

Secretary

Human Capital Committee

1.

Mr. Abdul Wahid Quershi

Chairman

2.

Mr. Inamullah

Member

3.

Mr. Kashif Shabbir

Member

4.

Mr. Muhammad Usman

Secretary

Company Secretary

Muhammad Usman

Head of Internal Auditor

Rashid Matin Khan

Auditors

Kreston Hyder Bhimji & Co

Legal Advisor

Barrister Sara Seerat, Mahmood Awan & Partners

Registrar

F.D. Registrar Services (Private) Limited

1705,17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower A. I.I

Chundrigar Road Karachi.

Phone: +92 (21) 3547819293

Fax: +92 (21) 32621233

Registered Office

Office Block: Farmhouse No. 16, Street No. 12,

Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oilboy Energy Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
