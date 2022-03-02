Oilboy Energy : TRANSMISSION OF HALF YEAR REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31 2021

We strive to achieve excellence by meeting expectations of stakeholders through efficient, effective and organized management keeping constant high-quality standards.

To be innovative, effective and efficient in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality, technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.

Principle

We will base our human resources systems on our proven principles reflective of our core values and our commitment to attract, reward, develop and motivate sophisticated people. They will reflect the global scope of our business while demonstrating responsibility and flexibility with respect to cultural diversity, and statutory and regional business realities.

Emphasis

To be innovative in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality, technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.

Social Responsibility

We will continually strive to be environmentally responsible and support the communities where we operate and the industries in which we participate.

Corporate Values