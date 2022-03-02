Oilboy Energy : TRANSMISSION OF HALF YEAR REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31 2021

(Formerly Drekkar Kingsway Limited)
Half Yearly Account December 31, 2021
CONTENT
Vision and Mission Statement
Corporate Information
Director's Report
Auditor's Review Report
Unaudited Statement of Financial Position
Unaudited Statement of Profit and Loss
Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows
Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income
Statement of Change in Equity
Notes to the Financial Statements
Vision Statement
To be innovative, effective and efficient in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality, technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.
Mission Statement
We strive to achieve excellence by meeting expectations of stakeholders through efficient, effective and organized management keeping constant high-quality standards.
Principle
We will base our human resources systems on our proven principles reflective of our core values and our commitment to attract, reward, develop and motivate sophisticated people. They will reflect the global scope of our business while demonstrating responsibility and flexibility with respect to cultural diversity, and statutory and regional business realities.
Emphasis
To be innovative in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality, technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.
Social Responsibility
We will continually strive to be environmentally responsible and support the communities where we operate and the industries in which we participate.
Corporate Values
Total Customer Services
Long-TermBusiness Focus
Technology Oriented
Quality & Reliability
Staff Development & Teamwork
Effective Resources & Cost Management
Corporate Responsibility
Company Information
Board of Directors
1.
Mr. Aftab Ahmad Chaudhry
Chairman
2.
Mr. Inamullah
Chief Executive Officer
3.
Mr. Siddique Ur Rehman Khurram
Non-Executive Director
4.
Mr. Kashif Shabbir
Non-Executive Director
5.
Ms. Gull Zaiba Jawad
Independent Director
6.
Mr. Abdul Wahid Quershi
Independent Director
7.
Mr. Shahnawaz Mahmood
Independent Director
Board Audit Committee
1.
Mr. Shahnawaz Mahmood
Chairman
2.
Mr. Siddique Ur Rehman Khurram
Member
3.
Ms. Gull Zaiba Jawad
Member
4.
Mr. Rashid Matin Khan
Secretary
Human Capital Committee
1.
Mr. Abdul Wahid Quershi
Chairman
2.
Mr. Inamullah
Member
3.
Mr. Kashif Shabbir
Member
4.
Mr. Muhammad Usman
Secretary
Company Secretary
Muhammad Usman
Head of Internal Auditor
Rashid Matin Khan
Auditors
Kreston Hyder Bhimji & Co
Legal Advisor
Barrister Sara Seerat, Mahmood Awan & Partners
Registrar
F.D. Registrar Services (Private) Limited
1705,17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower A. I.I
Chundrigar Road Karachi.
Phone: +92 (21) 35478192‐93
Fax: +92 (21) 32621233
Registered Office
Office Block: Farmhouse No. 16, Street No. 12,
Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.
