Oilboy Energy : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022

(FORMERLY DREKKAR KINGSWAY LIMITED)
CONTENT
-
Vision and Mission Statement
-
Corporate Information
-
Director's Report
-
Statement of Financial Position
-
Statement of Profit and Loss
-
Statement of Cash Flows
-
Statement of Comprehensive Income
-
Statement of Change in Equity
-
Notes to the Financial Statements
5A/1 off M.M Alam Road Gulberg III Lahore.
+92-423-5771778-9info@obel.com.pk
www.obel.com.pk
OUR MISSION
Our Mission is, to satisfy and meet the needs of our customers, providing our products and services with the quality catering their needs and preferences and to create value for our stakeholders through our values and principles. We are determined to respond to customer need with value added products and services. It is our belief that we can fulfill this mission through a unique combination of vision, effective supply chain management and innovative technology.
VISION STATEMENT
To be innovative, effective and efficient in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality, technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.
PRINCIPLE
We will base our human resources systems on our proven principles reflective of our core values and our commitment to attract, reward, develop and motivate sophisticated people. They will reflect the global scope of our business while demonstrating responsibility and flexibility with respect to cultural diversity, and statutory and regional business realities.
EMPHASIS
To be innovative in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality, technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
We will continually strive to be environmentally responsible and support the communities where we operate and the industries in which we participate.
CORPORATE VALUES
-
Total Customer Services
-
Long-TermBusiness Focus
-
Technology Oriented
-
Quality & Reliability
-
Staff Development & Teamwork
-
Effective Resources & Cost Management
-
Corporate Responsibility
|
|
|
|
|
COMPANY INFORMATION
|
Board of Directors
|
|
1.
|
Mr. Farhan Abbas Sheikh
|
Chairman
|
2.
|
Ms. Fatimah Jamil
|
Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director
|
3.
|
Mr. Muneeb Ahmed Khan
|
Non-Executive Director
|
4.
|
Mr. Saad Liaquat
|
Independent Director
|
5.
|
Mr. Abdul Ghaffar
|
Non-Executive Director
|
6.
|
Mr. Muhammad Usman Shaukat
|
Independent Director
|
7.
|
Ms. Farkhanda Abbas
|
Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
Non-Executive Director
|
DIRECTORS WHO SERVED
|
|
DURING YEAR
|
Non-Executive Director
|
1. Ms. Gul Zaba Jawad
|
Non-Executive Director
|
2.
|
Mr. Amir Zia
|
Non-Executive Director
|
3. Mr. Abdul Wahid Qureshi
|
Non-Executive Director
|
4.
|
Mr. Zahid Mahmood
|
|
Board Audit Committee
|
|
Mr. Saad Liaquat
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Farhan Abbas Sheikh
|
Member
|
Mr. Abdul Ghaffar
|
Member
|
Mr. Inam Ullah
|
Secretary
Human Resource and Remuneration Committee
|
Mr. Farhaan Abbas Sheikh
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Farkhanda Abbas
|
Member
|
Mr. Muneeb Ahmed Khan
|
Member
|
Mr. Inam Ullah
|
Secretary
|
Company Secretary
|
Inam Ullah
|
Legal Advisor
|
Barrister Sara Seerat, Mahmood Awan & Partners
|
Head of Internal Auditor
|
Mr. Adeel Aslam
|
Auditors
|
Aamir Salman Rizwan, Chartered Accountants
|
Registrar
|
Digital Custodian Company Limited
|
|
4-F, Perdesi House, Old Queens Road,
|
|
Karachi.
|
|
Phone: +92 (21) 32419770
|
|
Fax: +92 (21) 32416371
|
Registered Office
|
5-A/1, Gulberg III, Off M.M. Alam Road, Lahore.
