Oilboy Energy : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2022
(Formerly Drekkar Kingsway Limited)
3rd Quarter Accounts September 30, 2022
CONTENT
Vision and Mission Statement
Corporate Information
Director's Report
Auditor's Review Report
Unaudited Statement of Financial Position
Unaudited Statement of Profit and Loss
Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows
Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income
Statement of Change in Equity
Notes to the Financial Statements
Our mission
Our Mission is, to satisfy and meet the needs of our customers, providing our products and services with the quality catering their needs and preferences and to create value for our stakeholders through our values and principles. We are determined to respond to customer need with value added products and services. It is our belief that we can fulfill this mission through a unique combination of vision, effective supply chain management and innovative technology.
Vision Statement
To be innovative, effective and efficient in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly
compete in quality, technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial
and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.
Principle
We will base our human resources systems on our proven principles reflective of our core
values and our commitment to attract, reward, develop and motivate sophisticated people. They will reflect the global scope of our business while demonstrating responsibility and flexibility with respect to cultural diversity, and statutory and regional business realities.
Emphasis
To be innovative in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality,
technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable
growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.
Social Responsibility
We will continually strive to be environmentally responsible and support the communities where
we operate and the industries in which we participate.
Corporate Values
Total Customer Services
Long-TermBusiness Focus
Technology Oriented
Quality & Reliability
Staff Development & Teamwork
Effective Resources & Cost Management
Corporate Responsibility
Company Information
Board of Directors
1.
Mr. Farhan Abbas Sheikh
Chairman
2.
Ms. Fatimah Jamil
Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director
3.
Mr. Muneeb Ahmed Khan
Non-Executive Director
4.
Mr. Saad Liaquat
Independent Director
5.
Ms. Gull Zaiba Jawad
Non-Executive Director
6.
Mr. Muhammad Usman Shakuat
Independent Director
7.
Ms. Farkhanda Abbas
Non-Executive Director
Board Audit Committee
Mr. Saad Liaquat
Chairman
Mr. Farhan Abbas Sheikh
Member
Ms. Gull Zaiba Jawad
Member
Mr. Adeel Aslam
Secretary
Human Resource and Remuneration Committee
Mr. Farhaan Abbas Sheikh
Chairman
Mr. Farkhnda Abbas
Member
Mr. Muneeb Ahmed Khan
Member
Mr. Inam Ullah
Secretary
Company Secretary
Inam Ullah
Legal Advisor
Barrister Sara Seerat, Mahmood Awan & Partners
Head of Internal Auditor
Mr. Adeel Aslam
Auditors
Kreston Hyder Bhimji, Chartered Accountant
Registrar
Digital Custodian Company Limited
4-F, Perdesi House, Old Queens Road,
Karachi.
Phone: +92 (21) 32419770
Fax: +92 (21) 32416371
Registered Office
Office Block: Farmhouse No. 16, Street No. 12,
Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.
