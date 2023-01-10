Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Oilboy Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    OBOY   PK0074701019

OILBOY ENERGY LIMITED

(OBOY)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-08
6.400 PKR   -1.23%
Oilboy Energy : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
2022Oilboy Energy Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Oilboy Energy : Short Notice of Board Meeting
PU
Oilboy Energy : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2022

01/10/2023 | 02:57am EST

01/10/2023 | 02:57am EST
(Formerly Drekkar Kingsway Limited)

3rd Quarter Accounts September 30, 2022

CONTENT

  1. Vision and Mission Statement
  2. Corporate Information
  3. Director's Report
  4. Auditor's Review Report
  5. Unaudited Statement of Financial Position
  6. Unaudited Statement of Profit and Loss
  7. Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows
  8. Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income
  9. Statement of Change in Equity
  10. Notes to the Financial Statements

Our mission

Our Mission is, to satisfy and meet the needs of our customers, providing our products and services with the quality catering their needs and preferences and to create value for our stakeholders through our values and principles. We are determined to respond to customer need with value added products and services. It is our belief that we can fulfill this mission through a unique combination of vision, effective supply chain management and innovative technology.

Vision Statement

To be innovative, effective and efficient in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly

compete in quality, technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial

and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.

Principle

We will base our human resources systems on our proven principles reflective of our core

values and our commitment to attract, reward, develop and motivate sophisticated people. They will reflect the global scope of our business while demonstrating responsibility and flexibility with respect to cultural diversity, and statutory and regional business realities.

Emphasis

To be innovative in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality,

technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable

growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.

Social Responsibility

We will continually strive to be environmentally responsible and support the communities where

we operate and the industries in which we participate.

Corporate Values

  • Total Customer Services
  • Long-TermBusiness Focus
  • Technology Oriented
  • Quality & Reliability
  • Staff Development & Teamwork
  • Effective Resources & Cost Management
  • Corporate Responsibility

Company Information

Board of Directors

1.

Mr. Farhan Abbas Sheikh

Chairman

2.

Ms. Fatimah Jamil

Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director

3.

Mr. Muneeb Ahmed Khan

Non-Executive Director

4.

Mr. Saad Liaquat

Independent Director

5.

Ms. Gull Zaiba Jawad

Non-Executive Director

6.

Mr. Muhammad Usman Shakuat

Independent Director

7.

Ms. Farkhanda Abbas

Non-Executive Director

Board Audit Committee

Mr. Saad Liaquat

Chairman

Mr. Farhan Abbas Sheikh

Member

Ms. Gull Zaiba Jawad

Member

Mr. Adeel Aslam

Secretary

Human Resource and Remuneration Committee

Mr. Farhaan Abbas Sheikh

Chairman

Mr. Farkhnda Abbas

Member

Mr. Muneeb Ahmed Khan

Member

Mr. Inam Ullah

Secretary

Company Secretary

Inam Ullah

Legal Advisor

Barrister Sara Seerat, Mahmood Awan & Partners

Head of Internal Auditor

Mr. Adeel Aslam

Auditors

Kreston Hyder Bhimji, Chartered Accountant

Registrar

Digital Custodian Company Limited

4-F, Perdesi House, Old Queens Road,

Karachi.

Phone: +92 (21) 32419770

Fax: +92 (21) 32416371

Registered Office

Office Block: Farmhouse No. 16, Street No. 12,

Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oilboy Energy Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 07:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
