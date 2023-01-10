Oilboy Energy : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2022

Our mission

Our Mission is, to satisfy and meet the needs of our customers, providing our products and services with the quality catering their needs and preferences and to create value for our stakeholders through our values and principles. We are determined to respond to customer need with value added products and services. It is our belief that we can fulfill this mission through a unique combination of vision, effective supply chain management and innovative technology.

Vision Statement

To be innovative, effective and efficient in our field to the benefit of society, we will fairly

compete in quality, technology, sales and marketing expertise, while ensuring sound financial

and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.