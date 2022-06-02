Oiles : Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

June 2, 2022 Company name: OILES CORPORATION Name of representative: Masami Iida, President (Securities code: 6282; Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market) Inquiries: Yoshikazu Sakairi, Senior Operating Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning & Administrative Division (Telephone: +81-466-44-4901)

Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to

the Provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act)

Oiles Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of own shares that was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 12, 2022, and is being implemented pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied mutatis mutandis under the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (3) of the same Act. The details are described below.

1. Class of shares acquired ：Common shares of the Company 2. Total number of shares acquired ：111,200 shares 3. Total amount of share acquisition costs ：169,678,200 yen 4. Acquisition period ：From May 19, 2022 to May 31, 2022 (Contract date basis) 5. Acquisition method ：Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution adopted at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 12, 2022

(1) Class of shares to be Common shares of the company acquired (2) Total number of shares to 700,000 shares (maximum) be acquired (2.18% of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)) (3) Total amount of share ¥1,000,000,000 (maximum) acquisition costs (4) Acquisition period From May 19, 2022 to August 31, 2022 (5) Acquisition Method Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Cumulative total of the own shares acquired based on the aforementioned resolution of the Borad of Directors meeting (as of May 31, 2022)

(1) Total number of shares acquired ：111,200 shares