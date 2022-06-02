Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Oiles Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6282   JP3174200000

OILES CORPORATION

(6282)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
1566.00 JPY   -1.07%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oiles : Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
June 2, 2022

Company name:

OILES CORPORATION

Name of representative:

Masami Iida, President

(Securities code: 6282;

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Inquiries:

Yoshikazu Sakairi, Senior Operating Officer,

General Manager, Corporate Planning &

Administrative Division

(Telephone: +81-466-44-4901)

Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to

the Provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act)

Oiles Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of own shares that was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 12, 2022, and is being implemented pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied mutatis mutandis under the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (3) of the same Act. The details are described below.

1.

Class of shares acquired

Common shares of the Company

2.

Total number of shares acquired

111,200 shares

3.

Total amount of share acquisition costs

169,678,200 yen

4.

Acquisition period

From May 19, 2022 to May 31, 2022 (Contract date basis)

5.

Acquisition method

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution adopted at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 12, 2022

(1)

Class of shares to be

Common shares of the company

acquired

(2)

Total number of shares to

700,000 shares (maximum)

be acquired

(2.18% of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

(3)

Total amount of share

¥1,000,000,000 (maximum)

acquisition costs

(4)

Acquisition period

From May 19, 2022 to August 31, 2022

(5)

Acquisition Method

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Cumulative total of the own shares acquired based on the aforementioned resolution of the Borad of Directors meeting (as of May 31, 2022)

(1) Total number of shares acquired

111,200 shares

  1. Total amount of share acquisition costs 169,678,200 yen
    • 1 -

Disclaimer

OILES Corporation published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 52 977 M 408 M 408 M
Net income 2021 2 525 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net cash 2021 14 963 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 49 976 M 385 M 385 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 046
Free-Float 77,2%
Managers and Directors
Masami Iida Executive Officer
Toshio Okayama Manager-Bearing Company Sales
Satoshi Miyazaki Executive Officer & Manager-Accounting
Shinichiro Murayama Independent Outside Director
Yasuji Omura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OILES CORPORATION-6.28%385
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED-7.71%5 340
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED36.51%4 640
LUOYANG XINQIANGLIAN SLEWING BEARING CO., LTD.-19.99%4 165
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED33.98%2 223
ZHEJIANG CHANGSHENG SLIDING BEARINGS CO., LTD.-23.34%584