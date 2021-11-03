Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. OIO Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KUX   SGXE73993458

OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KUX)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Placements::COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 6,565,300 SUBSCRIPTION SHARES

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201726076W)

PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 6,565,300 NEW ORDINARY SHARES ("SUBSCRIPTION SHARES") IN THE CAPITAL OF OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

  • COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 6,565,300 SUBSCRIPTION SHARES

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Company's announcements dated 20 October 2021 and 26 October 2021 in relation to the Proposed Subscription ("Previous Announcements").

  1. The Board of Directors ("Board") of OIO Holdings Limited ("Company") refers to the Previous Announcements. Further to the Previous Announcements, the Board is pleased to announce that the Proposed Subscription was completed on 3 November 2021 ("Completion"), pursuant to which 6,565,300 Subscription Shares were allotted and issued to the Subscriber at an issue price of S$0.527 per Share in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement.
  2. Following Completion,
    1. the total issued and paid-up share capital of the Company had increased from S$20,410,817 comprising 180,284,439 Shares to S$23,870,7331 comprising 186,849,739 Shares; and
    2. the Subscription Shares will rank pari passu with and shall carry all rights similar to the existing issued ordinary shares, except that they will not rank for any dividend, right, allotment or other distributions, the record date for which falls on or before Completion.
  4. The Subscription Shares are expected to be listed and quoted on Catalist of the Singapore Exchanged Securities Trading Limited with effect from 9.00 a.m., on 8 November 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Fan Chee Seng

Executive Chairman

3 November 2021

1

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Joseph Au, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

2

Disclaimer

OIO Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:45aPLACEMENTS : :completion of the proposed subscription of 6,565,300 subscription shares
PU
10/25OIO : Singapore Bourse Approves OIO's Bid to Issue Shares Through Private Placement; Share..
MT
10/25REPL : :Placements::PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION FOR 6,565,300 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL..
PU
10/21OIO : to Raise $2.5 Millon in Placement Deal with Japan-based Blockchain Investors; Shares..
MT
10/20PLACEMENTS : :proposed subscription for 6,565,300 new ordinary shares in the capital of th..
PU
09/30OIO : Updates Listing Schedule for New Placement Shares
MT
09/29PLACEMENTS : :update - listing and quotation of 894,841 subscription shares
PU
09/29CORRECTION : OIO Completes Share Subscription, Liquidation of Subsidiaries
MT
09/29Singapore Shares Close Marginally Lower; Hatten Land Soars 13% on Crypto Mining Rigs De..
MT
09/28OIO : Completes Share Subscription, Liquidation of Subsidiaries
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,47 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net income 2020 -0,84 M -0,62 M -0,62 M
Net Debt 2020 1,79 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 89,2 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 24,0x
EV / Sales 2020 17,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OIO Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Taku Edatsune CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Chi Seng Fan Executive Chairman
Kia Juah Foo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheang-Hung Kok Independent Non-Executive Director
Hian Chong Tee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED151.28%65
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.506.71%5 531
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.87.76%2 695
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC284.85%807
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%132