Placements::COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 6,565,300 SUBSCRIPTION SHARES

OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201726076W)

PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 6,565,300 NEW ORDINARY SHARES ("SUBSCRIPTION SHARES") IN THE CAPITAL OF OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 6,565,300 SUBSCRIPTION SHARES

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Company's announcements dated 20 October 2021 and 26 October 2021 in relation to the Proposed Subscription ("Previous Announcements").

The Board of Directors (" Board ") of OIO Holdings Limited (" Company ") refers to the Previous Announcements. Further to the Previous Announcements, the Board is pleased to announce that the Proposed Subscription was completed on 3 November 2021 (" Completion "), pursuant to which 6,565,300 Subscription Shares were allotted and issued to the Subscriber at an issue price of S$0.527 per Share in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement. Following Completion, the total issued and paid-up share capital of the Company had increased from S$20,410,817 comprising 180,284,439 Shares to S$23,870,733 1 comprising 186,849,739 Shares; and the Subscription Shares will rank pari passu with and shall carry all rights similar to the existing issued ordinary shares, except that they will not rank for any dividend, right, allotment or other distributions, the record date for which falls on or before Completion. The Subscription Shares are expected to be listed and quoted on Catalist of the Singapore Exchanged Securities Trading Limited with effect from 9.00 a.m., on 8 November 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Fan Chee Seng

Executive Chairman

3 November 2021

Based on the rate of S$1.3611 per unit of US$ for the month of September 2021 published on https://eservices.mas.gov.sg/Statistics/msb/ExchangeRates.aspx

1