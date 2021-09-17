REPL::Placements::RECEIPT OF APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE FOR PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 894,841 NEW ORDINARY SHARES

OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201726076W)

PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 894,841 NEW ORDINARY SHARES ("SUBSCRIPTION SHARES") IN THE CAPITAL OF OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

- RECEIPT OF APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE FROM THE SGX-ST

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Company's announcement dated 9 September 2021 in relation to the Proposed Subscription ("Announcement").

1. Receipt of Approval in-principle

The Board of Directors (" Board ") of OIO Holdings Limited (" Company ") refers to the Announcement and wishes to announce that the Company had on 17 September 2021, received the approval in-principle (" AIP ") obtained from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (" SGX-ST ") for the listing and quotation of 894,841 Subscription Shares at an issue price of S$0.601 per Share pursuant to the Subscription Agreement. The listing and quotation of the Subscription Shares is subject to the Company's compliance with the SGX-ST listing requirements. Pursuant to the AIP, the Subscription Shares have to be placed out within seven (7) market days from the date of the AIP. Shareholders should note that the AIP is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Proposed Subscription, Subscription Shares, the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

2. Others

2.1. The Company will make the necessary announcement(s) upon completion of the Proposed Subscription, and upon the issuance of the Subscription Shares.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Fan Chee Seng

Executive Chairman

18 September 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

1