Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. OIO Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KUX   SGXE73993458

OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KUX)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPL::Placements::RECEIPT OF APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE FOR PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 894,841 NEW ORDINARY SHARES

09/17/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201726076W)

PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF 894,841 NEW ORDINARY SHARES ("SUBSCRIPTION SHARES") IN THE CAPITAL OF OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED

- RECEIPT OF APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE FROM THE SGX-ST

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Company's announcement dated 9 September 2021 in relation to the Proposed Subscription ("Announcement").

1. Receipt of Approval in-principle

  1. The Board of Directors ("Board") of OIO Holdings Limited ("Company") refers to the Announcement and wishes to announce that the Company had on 17 September 2021, received the approval in-principle ("AIP") obtained from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of 894,841 Subscription Shares at an issue price of S$0.601 per Share pursuant to the Subscription Agreement.
  2. The listing and quotation of the Subscription Shares is subject to the Company's compliance with the SGX-ST listing requirements. Pursuant to the AIP, the Subscription Shares have to be placed out within seven (7) market days from the date of the AIP.
  3. Shareholders should note that the AIP is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Proposed Subscription, Subscription Shares, the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

2. Others

2.1. The Company will make the necessary announcement(s) upon completion of the Proposed Subscription, and upon the issuance of the Subscription Shares.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Fan Chee Seng

Executive Chairman

18 September 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

1

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Joseph Au, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

2

Disclaimer

OIO Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 03:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED
09/17REPL : :Placements::RECEIPT OF APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE FOR PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION O..
PU
09/10OIO : to Issue Ordinary Shares to Japan-based Unrelated Investor
MT
09/08GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :minutes of extraordinary general meeting held on 27 augu..
PU
08/12OIO Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30..
CI
07/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :change of joint company secretary
PU
07/28OIO Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/01Singapore Stocks Settle in Green; OIO Shares Drop 9% on Moonstake Acquisition
MT
06/01OIO Holdings Buys Staking Company Moonstake in Stock Deal; Shares Sink 9%
MT
05/31OIO Holdings Limited completed the acquisition of Moonstake Pte. Ltd and Moon..
CI
05/24OIO Obtains Singapore Exchange's Approval to List Conversion Shares
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,47 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net income 2020 -0,84 M -0,62 M -0,62 M
Net Debt 2020 1,79 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 107 M 79,2 M 79,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 24,0x
EV / Sales 2020 17,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OIO Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Taku Edatsune CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Chi Seng Fan Executive Chairman
Kia Juah Foo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheang-Hung Kok Independent Non-Executive Director
Hian Chong Tee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OIO HOLDINGS LIMITED205.13%79
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.248.08%3 621
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.72.45%2 818
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC424.24%805