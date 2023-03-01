Oisix ra daichi : 2023.3 1Q Results Explanatory Materials

2023.3 Q1 Results Explanatory Materials
Oisix ra daichi lnc. 2022.8.10
Farm for Tomorrow, Table for Tomorrow
We provide services that enable a better food life for more people.
We evolve continuously where good farmers are rewarded and proud.
We realize a society that deliver a sustainable framework that links farm and table.
We solve social issues related to food through business approaches.
We create and expand Tomorrow's Food.
Table of Contents
１. 2023/3 Q1 Achievements
1-1. Consolidated Financial Results
1-2. Strategy and Progress for 2022.3
1-3. Results on Business Segment
２．Acquisition of Shares of SHiDAX
３. ESG Topics
2
1. 2023.3 Q1 Achievements
1-1. Consolidated Financial Results
1-2. Strategy and Progress for 2022.3
1-3. Results on Business Segment
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.