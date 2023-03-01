Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Oisix ra daichi Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3182   JP3174190003

OISIX RA DAICHI INC.

(3182)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
1676.00 JPY   -4.99%
02:14aOISIX RA DAICHI : 2023.3 1Q Results Explanatory Materials
PU
06/29OISIX RA DAICHI : Notice Regarding Share Acquisition of SHiDAX CORPORATION
PU
05/26OISIX RA DAICHI : Notice of Establishment of Nominating and Compensation Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oisix ra daichi : 2023.3 1Q Results Explanatory Materials

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023.3 Q1 Results Explanatory Materials

Oisix ra daichi lnc. 2022.8.10

Farm for Tomorrow, Table for Tomorrow

We provide services that enable a better food life for more people.

We evolve continuously where good farmers are rewarded and proud.

We realize a society that deliver a sustainable framework that links farm and table.

We solve social issues related to food through business approaches.

We create and expand Tomorrow's Food.

Table of Contents

. 2023/3 Q1 Achievements

1-1. Consolidated Financial Results

1-2. Strategy and Progress for 2022.3

1-3. Results on Business Segment

２．Acquisition of Shares of SHiDAX

. ESG Topics

  • APPENDIXDATA SHEET

2

1. 2023.3 Q1 Achievements

1-1. Consolidated Financial Results

1-2. Strategy and Progress for 2022.3

1-3. Results on Business Segment

1-1. Achievements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oisix.Daichi Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OISIX RA DAICHI INC.
02:14aOISIX RA DAICHI : 2023.3 1Q Results Explanatory Materials
PU
06/29OISIX RA DAICHI : Notice Regarding Share Acquisition of SHiDAX CORPORATION
PU
05/26OISIX RA DAICHI : Notice of Establishment of Nominating and Compensation Committee
PU
05/12Oisix ra daichi Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 20..
CI
04/05Oisix Ra Daichi Becomes Part of Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange
MT
04/03OISIX RA DAICHI : Notice of Announcement for Shift to Prime Market Under the New Market Ca..
PU
02/13OISIX RA DAICHI : 【Delayed】FY2022/3 3Q Results Explanatory Materials
PU
02/10OISIX RA DAICHI : FY2022/3 3Q Financial Results
PU
02/10OISIX RA DAICHI : Notice of Results Forecast Revisions
PU
02/10Oisix ra daichi Inc. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 119 B 885 M 885 M
Net income 2023 2 740 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 64 489 M 478 M 478 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 986
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart OISIX RA DAICHI INC.
Duration : Period :
Oisix ra daichi Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OISIX RA DAICHI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 764,00 JPY
Average target price 4 250,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kohei Takashima President & Representative Director
Kazuyoshi Fujita Chairman
Mitsuyo Hanada Independent Outside Director
Hitoshi Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Misato Kowaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OISIX RA DAICHI INC.-43.04%478
AMAZON.COM, INC.-17.33%1 404 151
JD.COM, INC.-18.54%87 210
COUPANG, INC.-35.40%33 451
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.33%24 800
ETSY, INC.-50.27%13 784