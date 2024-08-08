OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
[Translation]
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
The accompanying consolidated financial statement expressed in Japanese yen are the translation of those issued domestically. The amounts expressed in U.S. dollars are not included in the original audited consolidated financial statements. Such U.S. dollar amounts are translated in accordance with the basis stated in "Basis of Presentation" in the next page and are additionally presented herein solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, and are not subject to audit.
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Basis of Preparation
- The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Oji Holdings Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are prepared on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects to the application and disclosure requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, and which are compiled from the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Company as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
- The accompanying consolidated financial statements are expressed in yen, and solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, have been translated into U.S. dollars at the rate of ¥ 151.41 to U.S. $ 1.00, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing at March 31, 2024. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the yen amounts shown could be converted into U.S. dollars at the above or any other rate. Japanese yen figures less than a million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen, and U.S. dollars figures less than a thousand dollars are rounded down to the nearest thousand dollars, except for per share data.
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As of March 31, 2024 and 2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and deposits (Note 8 (2)) Notes receivable-trade (Note 8 (9)) Accounts receivable-trade (Note 8 (2)) Contract assets
Securities
Merchandise and finished goods (Note 8 (2))
Work in process (Note 8 (2))
Raw materials and supplies (Note 8 (2)) Short-term loans receivable (Note 8 (2)) Accounts receivable-other
Other (Note 8 (2))
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Total current assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures Accumulated depreciation (Note 8 (7)) Buildings and structures (Net)
(Notes 8 (2), (8))
Machinery, equipment and vehicles Accumulated depreciation (Note 8 (7)) Machinery, equipment and vehicles (Net) (Notes 8 (2), (8))
Tools, furniture and fixtures Accumulated depreciation (Note 8 (7)) Tools, furniture and fixtures (Net) (Note 8 (2))
Land (Notes 8 (2), (5)) Forests (Note 8 (2)) Plantations (Notes 8 (2), (8)) Leased assets
Accumulated depreciation (Note 8 (7)) Leased assets (Net)
Construction in progress (Note 8 (2))
Total property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets
Goodwill
Other (Note 8 (2))
Total intangible assets
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2024
2023
2024
¥58,088
¥50,774
$383,649
73,016
64,768
482,240
296,058
309,604
1,955,346
1,833
2,995
12,107
4,772
6,299
31,518
124,625
117,473
823,102
24,637
23,510
162,717
136,181
140,337
899,423
4,277
4,101
28,251
25,481
33,877
168,292
27,143
36,717
179,271
(2,828)
(1,791)
(18,683)
773,287
788,670
5,107,239
766,409
746,007
5,061,814
(543,962)
(529,962)
(3,592,646)
222,446
216,045
1,469,167
2,707,330
2,629,592
17,880,793
(2,278,379)
(2,221,722)
(15,047,749)
428,951
407,869
2,833,043
66,273
63,934
437,711
(59,165)
(57,380)
(390,762)
7,108
6,553
46,948
246,198
242,287
1,626,041
143,154
133,123
945,477
120,719
111,352
797,304
84,014
76,573
554,877
(32,199)
(29,209)
(212,661)
51,814
47,363
342,216
53,109
43,639
350,768
1,273,504
1,208,234
8,410,967
18,081
11,868
119,421
16,373
14,119
108,143
34,455
25,988
227,565
Investments and other assets Investment securities (Notes 8 (1), (2)) Long-term loans receivable
Long-term prepaid expenses Net defined benefit asset Deferred tax assets
Other (Note 8 (2))
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Total investments and other assets
Total non-current assets
Total assets
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2024
2023
2024
217,870
180,067
1,438,941
3,837
4,693
25,345
2,662
2,760
17,583
96,250
53,837
635,695
9,893
6,816
65,341
32,559
26,921
215,043
(1,838)
(1,972)
(12,142)
361,235
273,124
2,385,806
1,669,195
1,507,347
11,024,339
¥2,442,482
¥2,296,018
$16,131,578
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
LIABILITIES Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade (Note 8 (2),(9))
Short-term loans payable (Note 8 (2)) Commercial paper
Current portion of bonds payable Accounts payable-other Accrued expenses
Income taxes payable Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities Bonds payable
Long-term loans payable (Note 8 (2)) Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation (Note 8 (5))
Net defined benefit liability Long-term deposits received Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Note 8 (3))
NET ASSETS
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury stock
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges Revaluation reserve for land (Note 8 (5)) Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
Share acquisition rights
Non-controlling interests
Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2024
2023
2024
274,659
¥251,176
$1,814,012
216,476
226,739
1,429,735
30,000
86,000
198,137
10,000
－
66,045
21,628
20,111
142,850
53,054
49,809
350,405
22,017
16,643
145,416
40,346
36,591
266,472
668,183
687,070
4,413,075
145,000
155,000
957,664
335,240
320,599
2,214,125
95,194
69,283
628,720
7,730
7,732
51,058
54,394
53,537
359,253
6,420
6,620
42,407
34,789
31,609
229,769
678,771
644,383
4,483,000
¥1,346,954
¥ 1,331,453
$8,896,075
103,880
103,880
686,090
85,740
85,892
566,277
645,268
607,593
4,261,726
(16,575)
(12,949)
(109,475)
818,313
784,418
5,404,619
64,656
41,573
427,027
1,524
474
10,070
5,713
5,716
37,735
124,922
85,253
825,062
51,249
19,514
338,478
248,066
152,531
1,638,374
97
134
645
29,049
27,480
191,863
1,095,527
964,564
7,235,502
¥2,442,482
¥2,296,018
$16,131,578
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Fiscal years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2024
2023
2024
Net sales
¥1,696,268
¥1,706,641
$11,203,144
Cost of sales (Note 9 (1), (2))
1,372,191
1,366,642
9,062,750
Gross profit
324,076
339,999
2,140,393
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Freight expenses
Warehouse expenses
Salaries and wages
Retirement benefit expenses
Depreciation and amortization
Other
Total selling, general and administrative expenses (Note 9 (1))
Operating profit
Non-operating income
121,912
135,135
805,178
6,885
6,747
45,476
59,561
55,105
393,380
812
695
5,368
6,176
6,080
40,795
56,126
51,417
370,695
251,476
255,181
1,660,895
72,600
84,818
479,498
Interest income
Dividend income
Exchange gains
Equity in earnings of affiliates
Gain on valuation of derivatives
Other
Total non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
Other
Total non-operating expenses
Ordinary profit
Extraordinary income
Insurance claim income (Note 9 (4))
Gain on sale of non-current assets (Note 9 (3)) Gain on sale of investment securities Other
Total extraordinary income
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disaster (Note 9 (4))
Impairment losses
Provision for loss on litigation
Other
3,041
1,367
20,089
3,895
3,632
25,727
14,570
8,337
96,234
4,708
2,924
31,094
-
2,838
-
7,340
6,325
48,480
33,556
25,427
221,626
6,770
6,310
44,718
13,399
8,925
88,495
20,170
15,236
133,214
85,987
95,008
567,910
4,810
4,992
31,769
2,191
11
14,476
1,467
1,065
9,691
1,525
258
10,075
9,995
6,327
66,013
10,763
7,634
71,088
31
3,980
26,288
-
1,839
-
3,639
7,213
24,035
Total extraordinary losses
18,383
16,718
121,412
Profit before income taxes
77,599
84,617
512,510
Income taxes-current
27,484
26,434
181,523
Income taxes-deferred
(2,202)
41
(14,545)
Total income taxes
25,282
26,476
166,977
Profit
52,317
58,141
345,533
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
1,505
1,657
9,940
Profit attributable to owners of parent
¥50,812
¥56,483
$335,592
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Fiscal years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
2024
2023
2024
Profit
¥ 52,317
¥ 58,141
$ 345,533
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
21,439
10,707
141,599
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
1,031
(1,611)
6,811
40,375
56,129
266,660
27,873
(7,735)
184,092
5,834
1,516
38,534
Total other comprehensive income (Note 10)
Comprehensive income
(Breakdown)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
96,553
59,007
637,697
¥ 148,871
¥ 117,148
$ 983,231
¥ 146,492
¥ 114,664
$ 967,524
2,378
2,484
15,706
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Fiscal years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury stock
Total shareholders'
equity
Balance at April 1, 2022
¥ 103,880
¥ 99,163
¥ 567,150
¥ (13,277)
¥ 756,918
Changes of items during the year
Cash dividends
－
－
(14,883)
－
(14,883)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
－
－
56,483
－
56,483
Purchase of treasury stock
－
－
－
(349)
(349)
Disposal of treasury stock
－
(50)
－
678
628
Change in treasury stock arising from
－
－
－
(1)
(1)
changes in equity in affiliates
Change in scope of consolidation
－
－
(1,043)
－
(1,043)
Transfer to capital surplus from retained
－
50
(50)
－
－
earnings
Change in ownership interest of parent
arising from transactions with non-
－
(13,270)
－
－
(13,270)
controlling shareholders
Change in scope of equity method
－
－
(74)
－
(74)
Reversal of revaluation reserve for land
－
－
11
－
11
Net changes of items other than
－
－
－
－
－
shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during the year
－
(13,270)
40,442
327
27,500
Balance at April 1, 2023
¥ 103,880
¥ 85,892
¥ 607,593
¥ (12,949)
¥ 784,418
Changes of items during the year
Cash dividends
－
－
(15,887)
－
(15,887)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
－
－
50,812
－
50,812
Purchase of treasury stock
－
－
－
(4,802)
(4,802)
Disposal of treasury stock
－
(28)
－
65
37
Change in treasury stock arising from
－
－
－
0
0
changes in equity in affiliates
Increase by share exchanges
－
40
－
1,109
1,150
Change in scope of consolidation
－
－
2,747
－
2,747
Change in ownership interest of parent
arising from transactions with non-
－
(164)
－
－
(164)
controlling shareholders
Reversal of revaluation reserve for land
－
－
2
－
2
Net changes of items other than
－
－
－
－
－
shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during the year
－
(152)
37,674
(3,626)
33,895
Balance at March 31, 2024
¥ 103,880
¥ 85,740
¥ 645,268
¥ (16,575)
¥ 818,313
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Millions of yen
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Deferred
Revaluation
Foreign
Remeasurements
Total
Share
Non-
accumulated
Total
difference on
gains or
currency
reserve for
of defined benefit
other
acquisition
controlling
available-for-sale
losses on
translation
net assets
land
plans
comprehensive
rights
interests
securities
hedges
adjustment
income
Balance at April 1, 2022
¥ 30,500
¥ 2,076
¥ 5,728
¥ 29,593
¥ 26,415
¥ 94,314
¥ 157
¥ 24,080
¥ 875,470
Changes of items during the year
Cash dividends
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
(14,883)
Profit attributable to owners of
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
56,483
parent
Purchase of treasury stock
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
(349)
Disposal of treasury stock
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
628
Change in treasury stock arising
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
(1)
from changes in equity in affiliates
Change in scope of consolidation
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
(1,043)
Transfer to capital surplus from
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
retained earnings
Change in ownership interest of
parent arising from transactions
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
(13,270)
with non-controlling shareholders
Change in scope of equity method
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
(74)
Reversal of revaluation reserve for
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
11
land
Net changes of items other than
11,072
(1,601)
(11)
55,659
(6,901)
58,217
(23)
3,400
61,594
shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during the
11,072
(1,601)
(11)
55,659
(6,901)
58,217
(23)
3,400
89,094
year
Balance at April 1, 2023
¥ 41,573
¥ 474
¥ 5,716
¥ 85,253
¥ 19,514
¥ 152,531
¥ 134
¥ 27,480
¥ 964,564
Changes of items during the year
Cash dividends
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
(15,887)
Profit attributable to owners of
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
50,812
parent
Purchase of treasury stock
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
(4,802)
Disposal of treasury stock
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
37
Change in treasury stock arising
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
0
from changes in equity in affiliates
Increase by share exchanges
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
1,150
Change in scope of consolidation
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
2,747
Change in ownership interest of
parent arising from transactions
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
(164)
with non-controlling shareholders
Reversal of revaluation reserve for
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
2
land
Net changes of items other than
23,082
1,050
(2)
39,669
31,734
95,534
(36)
1,569
97,067
shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during the
23,082
1,050
(2)
39,669
31,734
95,534
(36)
1,569
130,962
year
Balance at March 31, 2024
¥ 64,656
¥ 1,524
¥ 5,713
¥ 124,922
¥ 51,249
¥ 248,066
¥ 97
¥ 29,049
¥ 1,095,527
Balance at April 1, 2023
Changes of items during the year
Cash dividends
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Purchase of treasury stock
Disposal of treasury stock
Change in treasury stock arising from
changes in equity in affiliates
Increase by share exchanges
Change in scope of consolidation
Change in ownership interest of parent arising from transactions with non- controlling shareholders
Reversal of revaluation reserve for land
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during the year
Balance at March 31, 2024
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury stock
Total shareholders'
equity
$ 686,090
$ 567,287
$ 4,012,903
$ (85,525)
$ 5,180,755
－
－
(104,932)
－
(104,932)
－
－
335,592
－
335,592
－
－
－
(31,715)
(31,715)
－
(188)
－
433
244
－
－
－
2
2
－
264
－
7,330
7,595
－
－
18,144
－
18,144
－
(1,084)
－
－
(1,084)
－
－
18
－
18
－
－
－
－
－
－
(1,009)
248,822
(23,949)
223,863
$ 686,090
$ 566,277
$ 4,261,726
$ (109,475)
$ 5,404,619
