OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

[Translation]

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

The accompanying consolidated financial statement expressed in Japanese yen are the translation of those issued domestically. The amounts expressed in U.S. dollars are not included in the original audited consolidated financial statements. Such U.S. dollar amounts are translated in accordance with the basis stated in "Basis of Presentation" in the next page and are additionally presented herein solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, and are not subject to audit.

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Basis of Preparation

  1. The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Oji Holdings Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are prepared on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects to the application and disclosure requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, and which are compiled from the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Company as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
  2. The accompanying consolidated financial statements are expressed in yen, and solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, have been translated into U.S. dollars at the rate of ¥ 151.41 to U.S. $ 1.00, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing at March 31, 2024. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the yen amounts shown could be converted into U.S. dollars at the above or any other rate. Japanese yen figures less than a million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen, and U.S. dollars figures less than a thousand dollars are rounded down to the nearest thousand dollars, except for per share data.

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As of March 31, 2024 and 2023

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and deposits (Note 8 (2)) Notes receivable-trade (Note 8 (9)) Accounts receivable-trade (Note 8 (2)) Contract assets

Securities

Merchandise and finished goods (Note 8 (2))

Work in process (Note 8 (2))

Raw materials and supplies (Note 8 (2)) Short-term loans receivable (Note 8 (2)) Accounts receivable-other

Other (Note 8 (2))

Allowance for doubtful accounts

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures Accumulated depreciation (Note 8 (7)) Buildings and structures (Net)

(Notes 8 (2), (8))

Machinery, equipment and vehicles Accumulated depreciation (Note 8 (7)) Machinery, equipment and vehicles (Net) (Notes 8 (2), (8))

Tools, furniture and fixtures Accumulated depreciation (Note 8 (7)) Tools, furniture and fixtures (Net) (Note 8 (2))

Land (Notes 8 (2), (5)) Forests (Note 8 (2)) Plantations (Notes 8 (2), (8)) Leased assets

Accumulated depreciation (Note 8 (7)) Leased assets (Net)

Construction in progress (Note 8 (2))

Total property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

Goodwill

Other (Note 8 (2))

Total intangible assets

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

2024

2023

2024

¥58,088

¥50,774

$383,649

73,016

64,768

482,240

296,058

309,604

1,955,346

1,833

2,995

12,107

4,772

6,299

31,518

124,625

117,473

823,102

24,637

23,510

162,717

136,181

140,337

899,423

4,277

4,101

28,251

25,481

33,877

168,292

27,143

36,717

179,271

(2,828)

(1,791)

(18,683)

773,287

788,670

5,107,239

766,409

746,007

5,061,814

(543,962)

(529,962)

(3,592,646)

222,446

216,045

1,469,167

2,707,330

2,629,592

17,880,793

(2,278,379)

(2,221,722)

(15,047,749)

428,951

407,869

2,833,043

66,273

63,934

437,711

(59,165)

(57,380)

(390,762)

7,108

6,553

46,948

246,198

242,287

1,626,041

143,154

133,123

945,477

120,719

111,352

797,304

84,014

76,573

554,877

(32,199)

(29,209)

(212,661)

51,814

47,363

342,216

53,109

43,639

350,768

1,273,504

1,208,234

8,410,967

18,081

11,868

119,421

16,373

14,119

108,143

34,455

25,988

227,565

Investments and other assets Investment securities (Notes 8 (1), (2)) Long-term loans receivable

Long-term prepaid expenses Net defined benefit asset Deferred tax assets

Other (Note 8 (2))

Allowance for doubtful accounts

Total investments and other assets

Total non-current assets

Total assets

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

2024

2023

2024

217,870

180,067

1,438,941

3,837

4,693

25,345

2,662

2,760

17,583

96,250

53,837

635,695

9,893

6,816

65,341

32,559

26,921

215,043

(1,838)

(1,972)

(12,142)

361,235

273,124

2,385,806

1,669,195

1,507,347

11,024,339

¥2,442,482

¥2,296,018

$16,131,578

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

LIABILITIES Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade (Note 8 (2),(9))

Short-term loans payable (Note 8 (2)) Commercial paper

Current portion of bonds payable Accounts payable-other Accrued expenses

Income taxes payable Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities Bonds payable

Long-term loans payable (Note 8 (2)) Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation (Note 8 (5))

Net defined benefit liability Long-term deposits received Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Note 8 (3))

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury stock

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges Revaluation reserve for land (Note 8 (5)) Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

Share acquisition rights

Non-controlling interests

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

2024

2023

2024

274,659

¥251,176

$1,814,012

216,476

226,739

1,429,735

30,000

86,000

198,137

10,000

66,045

21,628

20,111

142,850

53,054

49,809

350,405

22,017

16,643

145,416

40,346

36,591

266,472

668,183

687,070

4,413,075

145,000

155,000

957,664

335,240

320,599

2,214,125

95,194

69,283

628,720

7,730

7,732

51,058

54,394

53,537

359,253

6,420

6,620

42,407

34,789

31,609

229,769

678,771

644,383

4,483,000

¥1,346,954

¥ 1,331,453

$8,896,075

103,880

103,880

686,090

85,740

85,892

566,277

645,268

607,593

4,261,726

(16,575)

(12,949)

(109,475)

818,313

784,418

5,404,619

64,656

41,573

427,027

1,524

474

10,070

5,713

5,716

37,735

124,922

85,253

825,062

51,249

19,514

338,478

248,066

152,531

1,638,374

97

134

645

29,049

27,480

191,863

1,095,527

964,564

7,235,502

¥2,442,482

¥2,296,018

$16,131,578

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

(Note 9 (5))
(Note 9 (5))

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Fiscal years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

2024

2023

2024

Net sales

¥1,696,268

¥1,706,641

$11,203,144

Cost of sales (Note 9 (1), (2))

1,372,191

1,366,642

9,062,750

Gross profit

324,076

339,999

2,140,393

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Freight expenses

Warehouse expenses

Salaries and wages

Retirement benefit expenses

Depreciation and amortization

Other

Total selling, general and administrative expenses (Note 9 (1))

Operating profit

Non-operating income

121,912

135,135

805,178

6,885

6,747

45,476

59,561

55,105

393,380

812

695

5,368

6,176

6,080

40,795

56,126

51,417

370,695

251,476

255,181

1,660,895

72,600

84,818

479,498

Interest income

Dividend income

Exchange gains

Equity in earnings of affiliates

Gain on valuation of derivatives

Other

Total non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Other

Total non-operating expenses

Ordinary profit

Extraordinary income

Insurance claim income (Note 9 (4))

Gain on sale of non-current assets (Note 9 (3)) Gain on sale of investment securities Other

Total extraordinary income

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disaster (Note 9 (4))

Impairment losses

Provision for loss on litigation

Other

3,041

1,367

20,089

3,895

3,632

25,727

14,570

8,337

96,234

4,708

2,924

31,094

-

2,838

-

7,340

6,325

48,480

33,556

25,427

221,626

6,770

6,310

44,718

13,399

8,925

88,495

20,170

15,236

133,214

85,987

95,008

567,910

4,810

4,992

31,769

2,191

11

14,476

1,467

1,065

9,691

1,525

258

10,075

9,995

6,327

66,013

10,763

7,634

71,088

31

3,980

26,288

-

1,839

-

3,639

7,213

24,035

Total extraordinary losses

18,383

16,718

121,412

Profit before income taxes

77,599

84,617

512,510

Income taxes-current

27,484

26,434

181,523

Income taxes-deferred

(2,202)

41

(14,545)

Total income taxes

25,282

26,476

166,977

Profit

52,317

58,141

345,533

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1,505

1,657

9,940

Profit attributable to owners of parent

¥50,812

¥56,483

$335,592

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Fiscal years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

2024

2023

2024

Profit

¥ 52,317

¥ 58,141

$ 345,533

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

21,439

10,707

141,599

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

1,031

(1,611)

6,811

40,375

56,129

266,660

27,873

(7,735)

184,092

5,834

1,516

38,534

Total other comprehensive income (Note 10)

Comprehensive income

(Breakdown)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

96,553

59,007

637,697

¥ 148,871

¥ 117,148

$ 983,231

¥ 146,492

¥ 114,664

$ 967,524

2,378

2,484

15,706

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Fiscal years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Millions of yen

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury stock

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at April 1, 2022

¥ 103,880

¥ 99,163

¥ 567,150

¥ (13,277)

¥ 756,918

Changes of items during the year

Cash dividends

(14,883)

(14,883)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

56,483

56,483

Purchase of treasury stock

(349)

(349)

Disposal of treasury stock

(50)

678

628

Change in treasury stock arising from

(1)

(1)

changes in equity in affiliates

Change in scope of consolidation

(1,043)

(1,043)

Transfer to capital surplus from retained

50

(50)

earnings

Change in ownership interest of parent

arising from transactions with non-

(13,270)

(13,270)

controlling shareholders

Change in scope of equity method

(74)

(74)

Reversal of revaluation reserve for land

11

11

Net changes of items other than

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during the year

(13,270)

40,442

327

27,500

Balance at April 1, 2023

¥ 103,880

¥ 85,892

¥ 607,593

¥ (12,949)

¥ 784,418

Changes of items during the year

Cash dividends

(15,887)

(15,887)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

50,812

50,812

Purchase of treasury stock

(4,802)

(4,802)

Disposal of treasury stock

(28)

65

37

Change in treasury stock arising from

0

0

changes in equity in affiliates

Increase by share exchanges

40

1,109

1,150

Change in scope of consolidation

2,747

2,747

Change in ownership interest of parent

arising from transactions with non-

(164)

(164)

controlling shareholders

Reversal of revaluation reserve for land

2

2

Net changes of items other than

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during the year

(152)

37,674

(3,626)

33,895

Balance at March 31, 2024

¥ 103,880

¥ 85,740

¥ 645,268

¥ (16,575)

¥ 818,313

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Millions of yen

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Deferred

Revaluation

Foreign

Remeasurements

Total

Share

Non-

accumulated

Total

difference on

gains or

currency

reserve for

of defined benefit

other

acquisition

controlling

available-for-sale

losses on

translation

net assets

land

plans

comprehensive

rights

interests

securities

hedges

adjustment

income

Balance at April 1, 2022

¥ 30,500

¥ 2,076

¥ 5,728

¥ 29,593

¥ 26,415

¥ 94,314

¥ 157

¥ 24,080

¥ 875,470

Changes of items during the year

Cash dividends

(14,883)

Profit attributable to owners of

56,483

parent

Purchase of treasury stock

(349)

Disposal of treasury stock

628

Change in treasury stock arising

(1)

from changes in equity in affiliates

Change in scope of consolidation

(1,043)

Transfer to capital surplus from

retained earnings

Change in ownership interest of

parent arising from transactions

(13,270)

with non-controlling shareholders

Change in scope of equity method

(74)

Reversal of revaluation reserve for

11

land

Net changes of items other than

11,072

(1,601)

(11)

55,659

(6,901)

58,217

(23)

3,400

61,594

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during the

11,072

(1,601)

(11)

55,659

(6,901)

58,217

(23)

3,400

89,094

year

Balance at April 1, 2023

¥ 41,573

¥ 474

¥ 5,716

¥ 85,253

¥ 19,514

¥ 152,531

¥ 134

¥ 27,480

¥ 964,564

Changes of items during the year

Cash dividends

(15,887)

Profit attributable to owners of

50,812

parent

Purchase of treasury stock

(4,802)

Disposal of treasury stock

37

Change in treasury stock arising

0

from changes in equity in affiliates

Increase by share exchanges

1,150

Change in scope of consolidation

2,747

Change in ownership interest of

parent arising from transactions

(164)

with non-controlling shareholders

Reversal of revaluation reserve for

2

land

Net changes of items other than

23,082

1,050

(2)

39,669

31,734

95,534

(36)

1,569

97,067

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during the

23,082

1,050

(2)

39,669

31,734

95,534

(36)

1,569

130,962

year

Balance at March 31, 2024

¥ 64,656

¥ 1,524

¥ 5,713

¥ 124,922

¥ 51,249

¥ 248,066

¥ 97

¥ 29,049

¥ 1,095,527

Balance at April 1, 2023

Changes of items during the year

Cash dividends

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Purchase of treasury stock

Disposal of treasury stock

Change in treasury stock arising from

changes in equity in affiliates

Increase by share exchanges

Change in scope of consolidation

Change in ownership interest of parent arising from transactions with non- controlling shareholders

Reversal of revaluation reserve for land

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during the year

Balance at March 31, 2024

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Thousands of U.S. dollars

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury stock

Total shareholders'

equity

$ 686,090

$ 567,287

$ 4,012,903

$ (85,525)

$ 5,180,755

(104,932)

(104,932)

335,592

335,592

(31,715)

(31,715)

(188)

433

244

2

2

264

7,330

7,595

18,144

18,144

(1,084)

(1,084)

18

18

(1,009)

248,822

(23,949)

223,863

$ 686,090

$ 566,277

$ 4,261,726

$ (109,475)

$ 5,404,619

