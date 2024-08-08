The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Oji Holdings Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are prepared on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects to the application and disclosure requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, and which are compiled from the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Company as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are expressed in yen, and solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, have been translated into U.S. dollars at the rate of ¥ 151.41 to U.S. $ 1.00, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing at March 31, 2024. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the yen amounts shown could be converted into U.S. dollars at the above or any other rate. Japanese yen figures less than a million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen, and U.S. dollars figures less than a thousand dollars are rounded down to the nearest thousand dollars, except for per share data.