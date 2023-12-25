growth potential for the future, and strengthen information dissemination through IR and SR.

PBR, we will continue to focus on both ROE: improving return of capital and PER: sustainable

growth potential, which result in a lack of penetration of our growth story. In order to improve

unstable profitability, we assume that the underlying factor is a lack of explanation regarding our

our business is susceptible to market conditions and supply/demand fluctuations, which result in

Although the current low PBR is partly due to the low ROE and may be attributed to the fact that

equity since FY2018, but in FY2022, it has fallen back to around 6% due to lower earnings.

On the other hand, ROE has been improving and has been above our expected cost of shareholdersʼ

PBR of Oji Holdings was around 1x in FY2018, but has since slumped to less than 0.6x.

We will improve return on capital and promote initiatives that lead to sustainable growth in order to enhance long-term corporate value and fulfil our social mission based on our Purpose. We will achieve them by executing various measures to achieve our current Long-term Vision.

【Oji Group Long-term Vision】

Basic Policy "Toward Future Growth and Evolution"

Initiatives for Environmental Issues -Sustainability- Initiatives for Profitability Improvement -Profitability- Initiatives for Product Development -Green Innovation-

FY2030 Targets

Consolidated net sales of 2.5 trillion yen or more To achieve Environmental Action Program 2030



【Policy for ROE Improvement Initiatives】

With an emphasis on improving profitability (profit margin) and capital efficiency, we will promote the transformation of its business portfolio and the efficiency in production system, as well as streamlining our asset portfolio by disposing unnecessary assets.

We will continue to provide stable shareholder returns and target a dividend payout ratio of 30% to ensure that shareholder returns are commensurate with profitability, thereby striking a balance between investment in growth to enhance long-term corporate value and appropriate shareholder returns.

Through these efforts, we aim to achieve a stable ROE of 8% or more, and 10% in the future.

【Policy for PER Improvement Initiatives】

As our social mission, we aim to maximize the social value of forests by strengthening their public function such as CO2 absorption and biodiversity through our tree breeding and silviculture technologies, and we also aim to create economic value from them.

We regard the wood resources obtained from our forests as the heart of our value creation, and we will promote business of new materials that utilize wood resources and develop them into next- generation core businesses that transcend the boundaries of our existing businesses.

