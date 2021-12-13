Log in
    3861   JP3174410005

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3861)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/13
556 JPY   +0.54%
Oji : Integrated Report 2021（Part1）

12/13/2021 | 10:46am EST
The Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

Fiscal year ended March 2021

Management Philosophy & Corporate Slogan

Management Philosophy

Creation of

Contribution to

Harmony with

the Future and

Nature and

Innovative Value

the World

Society

Untiring self-transformation, challenging manufacturing,

strategic business model creation, and innovation.

In a world that is constantly changing, the Oji Group aims

to create innovative value in the global arena.

Slogan

"Beyond the Boundaries"

This slogan expresses the Oji Group's commitment to actively go beyond the "boundaries" of business domains, countries, and the respective capabilities of individual employees to contribute to the future, society, and the world as well as the determination of all Group members to maximize corporate value as a truly global company.

Creation of Innovative Value

Innovation is essential for the Oji Group to make a big leap forward. Changes must take place in the research and technological development leading up to revolutionary new products. At the same time, our organizational systems and the behaviors of each and every employee need to be trans- formed. We will promote "challenging manufacturing" based on novel ideas and fulfill society's latent needs.

01

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

02

Contribution to the Future and the World

The Oji Group comprises a diverse range of businesses. We have grown into a global corporate group, with an overseas sales ratio of around 30%. The Group will continue to provide innovative value to all countries, regions, and societies and create a new future through proactive global expansion in Asian and other countries.

Harmony with Nature and Society

Sustainable resource circulation based on forest resources is the foundation of the Oji Group. We will advance our initiatives such that the business activities themselves contribute to a sustainable society. The initiatives include using vast areas of company-owned forest in and outside Japan for multiple purposes and seeking measures to reduce the environmental burden at manufacturing sites.

03

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

04

From the Publisher of this Integrated Report

CONTENTS

We started publishing the Oji Group Integrated Report in 2019. This report presents both financial and non-financial information in an easy-to-understand manner in order to provide information about our initiatives to our customers, shareholders, investors, local residents, and all other stakeholders. As with the previous report, this fiscal year's report was compiled in such a way that provides narratives and makes it easier to understand. We have also enhanced the links between this report and our "Sustainability Report (online)."

In recent years, concern has been growing over global environmental issues such as climate change and the issue of plastic in the ocean, and the drive to solve these problems is gathering momentum. With the additional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social environment surrounding us is facing a significant crossroads. Under these circumstances, the Oji Group, which has been operating a sustainable paper manufacturing business since our foundation in 1873, has held numerous discussions as to what new values can be created and how we can meet social expectations, by obtaining internal and external cooperation.

We consider it the mission of the Oji Group to continue progress toward the realization of a sustainable society through our forest resources-centered business, while deepening communication with stakeholders through this Integrated Report.

Editorial Policies

Reporting Period

When preparing this Report, and reference was made to the

The reporting period is from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (ex-

cept for lost time injury frequency rate, and environmental data for

following. Additionally, the report is structured in relation to

certain overseas sites, for which the period is from January 1, 2020

the 10 principles in four areas found in the United Nations

to December 31, 2020). With the exception of numerical data,

Global Compact.

however, activities carried out from and after April 2021 are also

International Integrated Reporting Framework

referenced.

(International Integrated Reporting Council)

GRI Standard (Global Reporting Initiative)

Disclaimer Regarding Forecasts and Other

Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation

Forward-looking Statements

(Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)

Forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report rep-

Ensuring Reliability

resent projections by Oji Holdings based on information available at

the time of publication and reasonable judgments and therefore

To ensure the reliability of this report, FY2020 figures marked

contain uncertainties. Actual results may differ substantially due to

with a star () have been assured in accordance with the In-

various factors.

ternational Standard for Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000

About the Oji Group

  1. History of the Oji Group's Value Creation
  1. Business Overview
  1. Major Affiliated Companies Distribution Map
  1. Financial and Non-financial Highlights

What the Oji Group Aims For

  1. Message from the President
  1. Value Creation Process
  1. Sustainable Business Model
  1. Core Competencies and Material Issues
  1. Risks and Opportunities
  1. Medium-termManagement Plan
  1. Special Feature (1):
    Action on Climate Change-Toward the Realization of a Low-carbon Society
  1. Special Feature (2): Sustainable Forest Resources
  1. Special Feature (3): Promotion of Innovation

Business Strategy

47 Household and Industrial Materials Businesses

53 Functional Materials Business

57 Forest Resources and Environment

Marketing Business

61 Printing and Communications Media Business

63 Corporate Management Group and Shared Service Companies

The Oji Group

Photos on the Cover

Integrated Report 2021

(1) Waihora mountain forest (New Zealand)

(2), (6) Furen mountain forest (Hokkaido)

    • (3) A fairy pitta
  • (4) Biei mountain forest (Hokkaido)
    • (5) Utanobori mountain forest (Hokkaido)

(7) Samani mountain forest (Hokkaido)

(8)

Tomakomai mountain forest (Hokkaido)

(9)

Shumarinai mountain forest (Hokkaido)

Management Strategy

  1. Corporate Officers (Oji Holdings Corporation)
  1. Message from the Chairman
  1. Corporate Governance
  1. Compliance
  1. Risk Management
  1. BCP and Measures against COVID-19
  2. Independent Outside Directors' Roundtable Discussion

Sustainability Strategy

  1. Material Issues (ESG) and KPI
  1. Environment: Response to TCFD
  1. Environment: Mitigation and Adaptation to Climate Change
  1. Environment: Sustainable Forest Management (Forest Recycling)
  1. Environment: Conservation of Biodiversity
  2. Environment: Responsible Raw Materials Procurement
  1. Environment: Reduction of Environmental Burdens
  1. Environment: Effective Resource Utilization (Water Recycling)
  2. Environment: Effective Resource Utilization (Paper Recycling)
  1. Environment: Stable Supply of Safe and Secure Products
  2. Society: Ensuring Workplace Safety and Health
  1. Society: Respect for Human Rights
  2. Society: Human Resource Measures
  1. Society: Contribution to Local Communities and Society

Financial Data / Corporate Data

  1. Message from the Director in Charge of Finance
  1. Financial Data Highlights
  1. Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Third-PartyIndependent Assurance Report
  2. List of Affiliated Companies
  1. Corporate Data / Stock Information
  2. A Year at the Oji Group

and ISAE 3410 by KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd.

This Report is Printed on Forest Certified Paper

The report's cover is printed on Oji F-Tex's OK Muse Gulliver Gloss

Scope of Coverage of this Report

CoC (157.0 g/m2), while the main body of the report is printed on

In general, this report covers Oji Holdings, 188 consolidated sub-

Oji Paper's OK Pixeed 01 EF (80.0 g/m2). Both of these are FSC™

sidiaries, and 23 equity-method affiliates (as of March 31, 2021). In

forest certified paper made from resources harvested from respon-

cases where coverage differs, this is indicated.

sibly-managed forests (FSC™C005431, FSC™014119).

Communication Map

Integration with Strategy

(Narrative)

Integrated Report

https://investor.ojiholdings.co.jp/en/ir/library/integrated.html

Non-

Financial

financial

Sustainability Report (online)

Investor Relations

https://ojiholdings.disclosure.site/en/

https://investor.ojiholdings.co.jp/en/ir.html

• Corporate Governance

• Responsible Raw Materials

• Financial Results

• IR Schedule

• Risk Management

Procurement

• IR Library

• IR News Releases

• Compliance

• Respect for Human Rights

• Stock Information

• Stock Chart

• Mitigation and Adaptation to

• Human Resource Measures

• Information for Individual In-

Climate Changes

• Occupational Safety and

vestors

• Reduction of Environmental

Health

Burden

• Biodiversity Conservation

• Effective Resource Utilization

• Contribution to Local Com-

munities and Society

Details

(Comprehensive)

05

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

Evaluation from Society

FTSE Blossom Japan Index

Oji has been selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, one of the ESG indexes selected by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), since September 2019. (Scope: Oji Holdings)

FTSE4Good Index Series

Oji has been selected for the FTSE4Good Index Series, an ESG index established by FTSE Russell, since Septem- ber 2019. (Scope: Oji Holdings)

SOMPO Sustainability Index

Oji has been selected since June 2019 for the SOMPO Sustainability Index, which is used for SOMPO Sustainable Investment, an investment product of SOMPO Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Scope: Oji Holdings)

S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index

Oji has been selected for S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index since September 2018. Constituents of the index are selected with a focus on companies' disclosure of environmental information and carbon emissions per net sales. (Scope: Oji Holdings)

Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index

In November 2020, Oji was selected for the first time as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, one of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) selecting companies based on their outstanding performance on sustainability issues. (Scope: Oji Holdings)

MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Index

Oji has been selected since June 2017 for MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Index, an ESG index established by MSCI Inc. (Scope: Oji Holdings)

"Eruboshi" certification received under the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Worksite On December 21, 2017, Oji was granted "Eruboshi" (Grade 3, the top grade) company certification by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare in recognition of its efforts to promote women's participation and career advance- ment. (Scope: Oji Holdings)

FY2020 "Nadeshiko Brand"

On March 22, 2021, Oji was selected for a second time (first selection in 2018) by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange as "Nadeshiko Brand" companies as enterprises that are outstanding in terms of encouraging the empowerment of women in the worksite. (Scope: Oji Holdings and Oji Management Office)

JPX Nikkei Index 400

Oji has been selected for JPX Nikkei Index 400 since August 2014. The stock price index comprises stocks that meet the requirements of global investment standards and are attractive to investors. (Scope: Oji Holdings)

2021 Certified Health and Productivity Management Organization Recognition Program

On March 4, 2021, Oji was recognized under the 2021 Certified Health and Productivity Management Organization Recognition Program (Large Enterprise Category), administered jointly by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi. (Scope: Oji Holdings and Oji Management Office)

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

06

History of the Oji Group's Value Creation

Since its founding in 1873, the Oji Group has been growing through the expansion of business fields.While keeping abreast of the trends of the times, we have tackled changing social needs and evolved our business structure.In recent years, aiming for contribution to a sustainable society, we have been actively rolling out the technologies cultivated in our domestic business to the global market.

2000s

in Shift Structure

productionPaper been has .2008 since This an created the in shifts .structure

2010s

Further Deployment

actively We overseas the on focus a overseas The reached .30%

Oji the About

1873

origin Theestablishment thepaper aEiichi bymodern the ofmanufacturingShibusawa,Japanese Oji theof GroupShoshicompany,theeconomy datesKaisya,founder. backadvocatedof to

Paper Modern the of Birth Industry Manufacturing

1950s

1970s

1910

New towardEfforts Technologies paper quality-high producing to view a With to turned we quantities, large in and quickly that at unproven was which digester, continuous a introduced We .productive highly but time .Mill Kasugai the at equipment the

Householdand Packaging ofStart ProductionPaper growing, only was paper for Demand expectations high have to started people and way its found which material, the for and newsprint than other products into .paper printing

Domestic ofEstablishment StructureSupply fishing a in Mill Tomakomai the established We abundant had which Hokkaido, in village vast as well as water and forests as such resources paper for required are which land, flat and .newsprint producing started and manufacturing,

1990s

to Response Issues Environmental

are that issues to drawn was Attention lives, people's to related directly saving, energy saving, resource as such .treatment waste urban and

Light-weighted newsprint became common, and in the household paper field, we succeeded in volume reduction of tissue paper cartons. In addition, due to advances in recovered paper utilization technology, the recovered paper utilization ratio exceeded 50%.

crisis unprecedented for opportunity business

volumedeclining

Business the

Demand for paperboard as a packaging material was strong. The production ratio of paper and paperboard gradually changed.

Net sales (¥ billion)

1,600

1,500

1,400

1,300

1,200

1,100

developed with business .Asia Southeast ratio sales approximately

Global

We have newly established corrugated container and folding carton factories in Malaysia, Cambodia and India, among other countries, to meet vigorous local demand.

Output (million tons)

10

8

For Aims Group Oji the WhatGroup

Strategy Business

Strategy Management

Net sales

Pulp output (overseas) Paperboard output (overseas)

6

From the collection of the Shibusawa Memorial Museum

Tomakomai Mill for newsprint and

Kasugai Mill for woodfree paper

contributed to our growth. Kasugai Mill

Paper materials such as boxboard, thermal paper, and household paper have come to play an active role in

Paper output (overseas) Paperboard output (domestic) Paper output (domestic)

acquired (Brazil)

Sustainability

Shibusawa advocated that "paper and printing businesses are the source of civilization." He held on to his great ambition to supply domestic paper.

Established Shoshi Kaisha

Oji Paper Tomakomai Mill opens

We worked on unimaginably difficult

even became a pioneer of urban factories.

construction such as building a latest

hydroelectric power plant at Waterfall Nassou

on the undeveloped shore of Lake Shikotsu.

Merges with Fuji Paper and Karafuto Industries An era of Great Oji

<>of the World War II>

Splitsinto three companies (Tomakomai Paper, Honshu Paper, and Jujo Paper)

KPcontinuous digester starts operation (Kasugai Mill)

Woodfreepaper production starts

DevelopsDIP from old newspaper

Corrugatedcontainer production starts (former Honshu Paper)

name changes to Oji Paper

Productionof coated paper and kraft paper starts

Olympics>

<>

Trade

various situations that support daily life.

wovenfabric starts (Oji Kinocloth)

Production of household paper (tissue paper and toilet rolls) starts

productionstarts (former Nippon Pulp Industries)

starts (former Kanzaki Paper Manufacturing)

<1973 Oil Crisis>

High-grade boxboard

Thermal paperproduction

Production of non-

starts

New Oji Paper (merges with Kanzaki Paper Manufacturing)

Merges with Nippon Pulp Industries

Shuttle>

plantationbusiness

starts

Disposable diaper production

Full-scale overseas forest

Oji Paper (merges with Honshu Paper)

Oji Materia and Oji Container founded

Oji F-Tex founded Morishigyo Group acquired

Jiangsu Oji Paper established (China)

NipoBrasileira-

4

Celulose

Oji Fibre Solutions acquired (New Zealand and Australia)

GSPP Group acquired (Malaysia)

Oji Papéis Especiais acquired (Brazil)

Transitioned to a pure holding company structure

People & Grit acquired (Malaysia)

COVID-19>

2

0

Data Corporate & Data Financial Strategy

07 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

08

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:45:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
