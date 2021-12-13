Oji : Integrated Report 2021（Part1） 12/13/2021 | 10:46am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 Fiscal year ended March 2021 Management Philosophy & Corporate Slogan Management Philosophy Creation of Contribution to Harmony with the Future and Nature and Innovative Value the World Society Untiring self-transformation, challenging manufacturing, strategic business model creation, and innovation. In a world that is constantly changing, the Oji Group aims to create innovative value in the global arena. Slogan "Beyond the Boundaries" This slogan expresses the Oji Group's commitment to actively go beyond the "boundaries" of business domains, countries, and the respective capabilities of individual employees to contribute to the future, society, and the world as well as the determination of all Group members to maximize corporate value as a truly global company. Creation of Innovative Value Innovation is essential for the Oji Group to make a big leap forward. Changes must take place in the research and technological development leading up to revolutionary new products. At the same time, our organizational systems and the behaviors of each and every employee need to be trans- formed. We will promote "challenging manufacturing" based on novel ideas and fulfill society's latent needs. 01 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 02 Contribution to the Future and the World The Oji Group comprises a diverse range of businesses. We have grown into a global corporate group, with an overseas sales ratio of around 30%. The Group will continue to provide innovative value to all countries, regions, and societies and create a new future through proactive global expansion in Asian and other countries. Harmony with Nature and Society Sustainable resource circulation based on forest resources is the foundation of the Oji Group. We will advance our initiatives such that the business activities themselves contribute to a sustainable society. The initiatives include using vast areas of company-owned forest in and outside Japan for multiple purposes and seeking measures to reduce the environmental burden at manufacturing sites. 03 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 04 From the Publisher of this Integrated Report CONTENTS We started publishing the Oji Group Integrated Report in 2019. This report presents both financial and non-financial information in an easy-to-understand manner in order to provide information about our initiatives to our customers, shareholders, investors, local residents, and all other stakeholders. As with the previous report, this fiscal year's report was compiled in such a way that provides narratives and makes it easier to understand. We have also enhanced the links between this report and our "Sustainability Report (online)." In recent years, concern has been growing over global environmental issues such as climate change and the issue of plastic in the ocean, and the drive to solve these problems is gathering momentum. With the additional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social environment surrounding us is facing a significant crossroads. Under these circumstances, the Oji Group, which has been operating a sustainable paper manufacturing business since our foundation in 1873, has held numerous discussions as to what new values can be created and how we can meet social expectations, by obtaining internal and external cooperation. We consider it the mission of the Oji Group to continue progress toward the realization of a sustainable society through our forest resources-centered business, while deepening communication with stakeholders through this Integrated Report. Editorial Policies Reporting Period When preparing this Report, and reference was made to the The reporting period is from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (ex- cept for lost time injury frequency rate, and environmental data for following. Additionally, the report is structured in relation to certain overseas sites, for which the period is from January 1, 2020 the 10 principles in four areas found in the United Nations to December 31, 2020). With the exception of numerical data, Global Compact. however, activities carried out from and after April 2021 are also ● International Integrated Reporting Framework referenced. (International Integrated Reporting Council) ● GRI Standard (Global Reporting Initiative) Disclaimer Regarding Forecasts and Other ● Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation Forward-looking Statements (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) Forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report rep- Ensuring Reliability resent projections by Oji Holdings based on information available at the time of publication and reasonable judgments and therefore To ensure the reliability of this report, FY2020 figures marked contain uncertainties. Actual results may differ substantially due to with a star (★) have been assured in accordance with the In- various factors. ternational Standard for Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 About the Oji Group History of the Oji Group's Value Creation Business Overview Major Affiliated Companies Distribution Map Financial and Non-financial Highlights What the Oji Group Aims For Message from the President Value Creation Process Sustainable Business Model Core Competencies and Material Issues Risks and Opportunities Medium-term Management Plan Special Feature (1):

Action on Climate Change-Toward the Realization of a Low-carbon Society Special Feature (2): Sustainable Forest Resources Special Feature (3): Promotion of Innovation Business Strategy 47 Household and Industrial Materials Businesses 53 Functional Materials Business 57 Forest Resources and Environment Marketing Business 61 Printing and Communications Media Business 63 Corporate Management Group and Shared Service Companies ❸ The Oji Group Photos on the Cover Integrated Report 2021 ❷ ❹ (1) Waihora mountain forest (New Zealand) (2), (6) Furen mountain forest (Hokkaido) (3) A fairy pitta

(4) Biei mountain forest (Hokkaido)

(5) Utanobori mountain forest (Hokkaido)

❼ (7) Samani mountain forest (Hokkaido) ❾ ❽ (8) Tomakomai mountain forest (Hokkaido) (9) Shumarinai mountain forest (Hokkaido) Management Strategy Corporate Officers (Oji Holdings Corporation) Message from the Chairman Corporate Governance Compliance Risk Management BCP and Measures against COVID-19 Independent Outside Directors' Roundtable Discussion Sustainability Strategy Material Issues (ESG) and KPI Environment: Response to TCFD Environment: Mitigation and Adaptation to Climate Change Environment: Sustainable Forest Management (Forest Recycling) Environment: Conservation of Biodiversity Environment: Responsible Raw Materials Procurement Environment: Reduction of Environmental Burdens Environment: Effective Resource Utilization (Water Recycling) Environment: Effective Resource Utilization (Paper Recycling) Environment: Stable Supply of Safe and Secure Products Society: Ensuring Workplace Safety and Health Society: Respect for Human Rights Society: Human Resource Measures Society: Contribution to Local Communities and Society Financial Data / Corporate Data Message from the Director in Charge of Finance Financial Data Highlights Consolidated Financial Statements Third-Party Independent Assurance Report List of Affiliated Companies Corporate Data / Stock Information A Year at the Oji Group and ISAE 3410 by KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd. This Report is Printed on Forest Certified Paper The report's cover is printed on Oji F-Tex's OK Muse Gulliver Gloss Scope of Coverage of this Report CoC (157.0 g/m2), while the main body of the report is printed on In general, this report covers Oji Holdings, 188 consolidated sub- Oji Paper's OK Pixeed 01 EF (80.0 g/m2). Both of these are FSC™ sidiaries, and 23 equity-method affiliates (as of March 31, 2021). In forest certified paper made from resources harvested from respon- cases where coverage differs, this is indicated. sibly-managed forests (FSC™C005431, FSC™014119). Communication Map Integration with Strategy (Narrative) Integrated Report https://investor.ojiholdings.co.jp/en/ir/library/integrated.html Non- Financial financial Sustainability Report (online) Investor Relations https://ojiholdings.disclosure.site/en/ https://investor.ojiholdings.co.jp/en/ir.html • Corporate Governance • Responsible Raw Materials • Financial Results • IR Schedule • Risk Management Procurement • IR Library • IR News Releases • Compliance • Respect for Human Rights • Stock Information • Stock Chart • Mitigation and Adaptation to • Human Resource Measures • Information for Individual In- Climate Changes • Occupational Safety and vestors • Reduction of Environmental Health Burden • Biodiversity Conservation • Effective Resource Utilization • Contribution to Local Com- munities and Society Details (Comprehensive) 05 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 Evaluation from Society FTSE Blossom Japan Index Oji has been selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, one of the ESG indexes selected by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), since September 2019. (Scope: Oji Holdings) FTSE4Good Index Series Oji has been selected for the FTSE4Good Index Series, an ESG index established by FTSE Russell, since Septem- ber 2019. (Scope: Oji Holdings) SOMPO Sustainability Index Oji has been selected since June 2019 for the SOMPO Sustainability Index, which is used for SOMPO Sustainable Investment, an investment product of SOMPO Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Scope: Oji Holdings) S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index Oji has been selected for S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index since September 2018. Constituents of the index are selected with a focus on companies' disclosure of environmental information and carbon emissions per net sales. (Scope: Oji Holdings) Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index In November 2020, Oji was selected for the first time as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, one of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) selecting companies based on their outstanding performance on sustainability issues. (Scope: Oji Holdings) MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Index Oji has been selected since June 2017 for MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Index, an ESG index established by MSCI Inc. (Scope: Oji Holdings) "Eruboshi" certification received under the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Worksite On December 21, 2017, Oji was granted "Eruboshi" (Grade 3, the top grade) company certification by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare in recognition of its efforts to promote women's participation and career advance- ment. (Scope: Oji Holdings) FY2020 "Nadeshiko Brand" On March 22, 2021, Oji was selected for a second time (first selection in 2018) by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange as "Nadeshiko Brand" companies as enterprises that are outstanding in terms of encouraging the empowerment of women in the worksite. (Scope: Oji Holdings and Oji Management Office) JPX Nikkei Index 400 Oji has been selected for JPX Nikkei Index 400 since August 2014. The stock price index comprises stocks that meet the requirements of global investment standards and are attractive to investors. (Scope: Oji Holdings) 2021 Certified Health and Productivity Management Organization Recognition Program On March 4, 2021, Oji was recognized under the 2021 Certified Health and Productivity Management Organization Recognition Program (Large Enterprise Category), administered jointly by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi. (Scope: Oji Holdings and Oji Management Office) Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 06 History of the Oji Group's Value Creation Since its founding in 1873, the Oji Group has been growing through the expansion of business fields.While keeping abreast of the trends of the times, we have tackled changing social needs and evolved our business structure.In recent years, aiming for contribution to a sustainable society, we have been actively rolling out the technologies cultivated in our domestic business to the global market. 2000s in Shift Structure productionPaper been has .2008 since This an created the in shifts .structure 2010s Further Deployment actively We overseas the on focus a overseas The reached .30% Oji the About 1873 origin Theestablishment thepaper aEiichi bymodern the ofmanufacturingShibusawa,Japanese Oji theof GroupShoshicompany,theeconomy datesKaisya,founder. backadvocatedof to Paper Modern the of Birth Industry Manufacturing 1950s 1970s 1910 New towardEfforts Technologies paper quality-high producing to view a With to turned we quantities, large in and quickly that at unproven was which digester, continuous a introduced We .productive highly but time .Mill Kasugai the at equipment the Householdand Packaging ofStart ProductionPaper growing, only was paper for Demand expectations high have to started people and way its found which material, the for and newsprint than other products into .paper printing Domestic ofEstablishment StructureSupply fishing a in Mill Tomakomai the established We abundant had which Hokkaido, in village vast as well as water and forests as such resources paper for required are which land, flat and .newsprint producing started and manufacturing, 1990s to Response Issues Environmental are that issues to drawn was Attention lives, people's to related directly saving, energy saving, resource as such .treatment waste urban and Light-weighted newsprint became common, and in the household paper field, we succeeded in volume reduction of tissue paper cartons. In addition, due to advances in recovered paper utilization technology, the recovered paper utilization ratio exceeded 50%. crisis unprecedented for opportunity business volumedeclining Business the Demand for paperboard as a packaging material was strong. The production ratio of paper and paperboard gradually changed. Net sales (¥ billion) 1,600 1,500 1,400 1,300 1,200 1,100 developed with business .Asia Southeast ratio sales approximately Global We have newly established corrugated container and folding carton factories in Malaysia, Cambodia and India, among other countries, to meet vigorous local demand. Output (million tons) 10 8 For Aims Group Oji the WhatGroup Strategy Business Strategy Management Net sales Pulp output (overseas) Paperboard output (overseas) 6 From the collection of the Shibusawa Memorial Museum Tomakomai Mill for newsprint and Kasugai Mill for woodfree paper contributed to our growth. Kasugai Mill Paper materials such as boxboard, thermal paper, and household paper have come to play an active role in Paper output (overseas) Paperboard output (domestic) Paper output (domestic) acquired (Brazil) Sustainability Shibusawa advocated that "paper and printing businesses are the source of civilization." He held on to his great ambition to supply domestic paper. Established Shoshi Kaisha Oji Paper Tomakomai Mill opens We worked on unimaginably difficult even became a pioneer of urban factories. construction such as building a latest hydroelectric power plant at Waterfall Nassou on the undeveloped shore of Lake Shikotsu. Merges with Fuji Paper and Karafuto Industries An era of Great Oji <>of the World War II> Splitsinto three companies (Tomakomai Paper, Honshu Paper, and Jujo Paper) KPcontinuous digester starts operation (Kasugai Mill) Woodfreepaper production starts DevelopsDIP from old newspaper Corrugatedcontainer production starts (former Honshu Paper) name changes to Oji Paper Productionof coated paper and kraft paper starts Olympics> <> Trade various situations that support daily life. wovenfabric starts (Oji Kinocloth) Production of household paper (tissue paper and toilet rolls) starts productionstarts (former Nippon Pulp Industries) starts (former Kanzaki Paper Manufacturing) <1973 Oil Crisis> High-grade boxboard Thermal paperproduction Production of non- starts New Oji Paper (merges with Kanzaki Paper Manufacturing) Merges with Nippon Pulp Industries Shuttle> plantationbusiness starts Disposable diaper production Full-scale overseas forest Oji Paper (merges with Honshu Paper) Oji Materia and Oji Container founded Oji F-Tex founded Morishigyo Group acquired Jiangsu Oji Paper established (China) NipoBrasileira- 4 Celulose Oji Fibre Solutions acquired (New Zealand and Australia) GSPP Group acquired (Malaysia) Oji Papéis Especiais acquired (Brazil) Transitioned to a pure holding company structure People & Grit acquired (Malaysia) COVID-19> 2 0 Data Corporate & Data Financial Strategy 07 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 08 This is an excerpt of the original content. 