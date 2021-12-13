Oji : Integrated Report 2021（Part1）

strategic business model creation, and innovation.
In a world that is constantly changing, the Oji Group aims
to create innovative value in the global arena.
Slogan
"Beyond the Boundaries"
This slogan expresses the Oji Group's commitment to actively go beyond the "boundaries" of business domains, countries, and the respective capabilities of individual employees to contribute to the future, society, and the world as well as the determination of all Group members to maximize corporate value as a truly global company.
Creation of Innovative Value
Innovation is essential for the Oji Group to make a big leap forward. Changes must take place in the research and technological development leading up to revolutionary new products. At the same time, our organizational systems and the behaviors of each and every employee need to be trans- formed. We will promote "challenging manufacturing" based on novel ideas and fulfill society's latent needs.
01
Oji Group Integrated Report 2021
Oji Group Integrated Report 2021
02
Contribution to the Future and the World
The Oji Group comprises a diverse range of businesses. We have grown into a global corporate group, with an overseas sales ratio of around 30%. The Group will continue to provide innovative value to all countries, regions, and societies and create a new future through proactive global expansion in Asian and other countries.
Harmony with Nature and Society
Sustainable resource circulation based on forest resources is the foundation of the Oji Group. We will advance our initiatives such that the business activities themselves contribute to a sustainable society. The initiatives include using vast areas of company-owned forest in and outside Japan for multiple purposes and seeking measures to reduce the environmental burden at manufacturing sites.
03
Oji Group Integrated Report 2021
Oji Group Integrated Report 2021
04
From the Publisher of this Integrated Report
CONTENTS
We started publishing the Oji Group Integrated Report in 2019. This report presents both financial and non-financial information in an easy-to-understand manner in order to provide information about our initiatives to our customers, shareholders, investors, local residents, and all other stakeholders. As with the previous report, this fiscal year's report was compiled in such a way that provides narratives and makes it easier to understand. We have also enhanced the links between this report and our "Sustainability Report (online)."
In recent years, concern has been growing over global environmental issues such as climate change and the issue of plastic in the ocean, and the drive to solve these problems is gathering momentum. With the additional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social environment surrounding us is facing a significant crossroads. Under these circumstances, the Oji Group, which has been operating a sustainable paper manufacturing business since our foundation in 1873, has held numerous discussions as to what new values can be created and how we can meet social expectations, by obtaining internal and external cooperation.
We consider it the mission of the Oji Group to continue progress toward the realization of a sustainable society through our forest resources-centered business, while deepening communication with stakeholders through this Integrated Report.
Editorial Policies
Reporting Period
When preparing this Report, and reference was made to the
The reporting period is from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (ex-
cept for lost time injury frequency rate, and environmental data for
following. Additionally, the report is structured in relation to
certain overseas sites, for which the period is from January 1, 2020
the 10 principles in four areas found in the United Nations
to December 31, 2020). With the exception of numerical data,
Global Compact.
however, activities carried out from and after April 2021 are also
● International Integrated Reporting Framework
referenced.
(International Integrated Reporting Council)
●GRI Standard (Global Reporting Initiative)
Disclaimer Regarding Forecasts and Other
● Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation
Forward-looking Statements
(Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)
Forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report rep-
Ensuring Reliability
resent projections by Oji Holdings based on information available at
the time of publication and reasonable judgments and therefore
To ensure the reliability of this report, FY2020 figures marked
contain uncertainties. Actual results may differ substantially due to
with a star (★) have been assured in accordance with the In-
various factors.
ternational Standard for Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000
About the Oji Group
History of the Oji Group's Value Creation
Business Overview
Major Affiliated Companies Distribution Map
Financial and Non-financial Highlights
What the Oji Group Aims For
Message from the President
Value Creation Process
Sustainable Business Model
Core Competencies and Material Issues
Risks and Opportunities
Medium-termManagement Plan
Special Feature (1):
Action on Climate Change-Toward the Realization of a Low-carbon Society
Special Feature (2): Sustainable Forest Resources
Special Feature (3): Promotion of Innovation
Business Strategy
47 Household and Industrial Materials Businesses
53 Functional Materials Business
57 Forest Resources and Environment
Marketing Business
61 Printing and Communications Media Business
63 Corporate Management Group and Shared Service Companies
Oji has been selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, one of the ESG indexes selected by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), since September 2019. (Scope: Oji Holdings)
FTSE4Good Index Series
Oji has been selected for the FTSE4Good Index Series, an ESG index established by FTSE Russell, since Septem- ber 2019. (Scope: Oji Holdings)
SOMPO Sustainability Index
Oji has been selected since June 2019 for the SOMPO Sustainability Index, which is used for SOMPO Sustainable Investment, an investment product of SOMPO Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Scope: Oji Holdings)
S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index
Oji has been selected for S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index since September 2018. Constituents of the index are selected with a focus on companies' disclosure of environmental information and carbon emissions per net sales. (Scope: Oji Holdings)
Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index
In November 2020, Oji was selected for the first time as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, one of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) selecting companies based on their outstanding performance on sustainability issues. (Scope: Oji Holdings)
MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Index
Oji has been selected since June 2017 for MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Index, an ESG index established by MSCI Inc. (Scope: Oji Holdings)
"Eruboshi" certification received under the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Worksite On December 21, 2017, Oji was granted "Eruboshi" (Grade 3, the top grade) company certification by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare in recognition of its efforts to promote women's participation and career advance- ment. (Scope: Oji Holdings)
FY2020 "Nadeshiko Brand"
On March 22, 2021, Oji was selected for a second time (first selection in 2018) by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange as "Nadeshiko Brand" companies as enterprises that are outstanding in terms of encouraging the empowerment of women in the worksite. (Scope: Oji Holdings and Oji Management Office)
JPX Nikkei Index 400
Oji has been selected for JPX Nikkei Index 400 since August 2014. The stock price index comprises stocks that meet the requirements of global investment standards and are attractive to investors. (Scope: Oji Holdings)
2021 Certified Health and Productivity Management Organization Recognition Program
On March 4, 2021, Oji was recognized under the 2021 Certified Health and Productivity Management Organization Recognition Program (Large Enterprise Category), administered jointly by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi. (Scope: Oji Holdings and Oji Management Office)
Oji Group Integrated Report 2021
06
History of the Oji Group's Value Creation
Since its founding in 1873, the Oji Group has been growing through the expansion of business fields.While keeping abreast of the trends of the times, we have tackled changing social needs and evolved our business structure.In recent years, aiming for contribution to a sustainable society, we have been actively rolling out the technologies cultivated in our domestic business to the global market.
2000s
in Shift Structure
productionPaper been has .2008 since This an created the in shifts .structure
2010s
Further Deployment
actively We overseas the on focus a overseas The reached .30%
Oji the About
1873
origin Theestablishment thepaper aEiichi bymodern the ofmanufacturingShibusawa,Japanese Oji theof GroupShoshicompany,theeconomy datesKaisya,founder. backadvocatedof to
Paper Modern the of Birth Industry Manufacturing
1950s
1970s
1910
New towardEfforts Technologies paper quality-high producing to view a With to turned we quantities, large in and quickly that at unproven was which digester, continuous a introduced We .productive highly but time .Mill Kasugai the at equipment the
Householdand Packaging ofStart ProductionPaper growing, only was paper for Demand expectations high have to started people and way its found which material, the for and newsprint than other products into .paper printing
Domestic ofEstablishment StructureSupply fishing a in Mill Tomakomai the established We abundant had which Hokkaido, in village vast as well as water and forests as such resources paper for required are which land, flat and .newsprint producing started and manufacturing,
1990s
to Response Issues Environmental
are that issues to drawn was Attention lives, people's to related directly saving, energy saving, resource as such .treatment waste urban and
Light-weighted newsprint became common, and in the household paper field, we succeeded in volume reduction of tissue paper cartons. In addition, due to advances in recovered paper utilization technology, the recovered paper utilization ratio exceeded 50%.
crisis unprecedented for opportunity business
volumedeclining
Business the
Demand for paperboard as a packaging material was strong. The production ratio of paper and paperboard gradually changed.
Net sales (¥ billion)
1,600
1,500
1,400
1,300
1,200
1,100
developed with business .Asia Southeast ratio sales approximately
Global
We have newly established corrugated container and folding carton factories in Malaysia, Cambodia and India, among other countries, to meet vigorous local demand.
Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:45:13 UTC.