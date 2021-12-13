Oji : Integrated Report 2021（Part2） 12/13/2021 | 10:46am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Officers (Oji Holdings Corporation) Susumu Yajima Masatoshi Kaku Representative Director and Chairman of the Board Representative Director of the Board Chairman of the Board President and Group CEO April 1975 Joined the former Honshu Paper Co., Ltd. April 1978 Joined the former Nippon Pulp Industry Co., June 2006 Corporate Officer, the Company Ltd. June 2009 Director and Executive Officer, the Company April 2011 Corporate Officer, the Company April 2012 Representative Director and Executive Vice April 2012 Executive Officer, the Company President, the Company October 2012 Executive Officer, the Company October 2012 Representative Director of the Board and June 2013 Director of the Board and Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, the Company the Company January 2015 Representative Director of the Board, April 2019 Representative Director of the Board, President and CEO, the Company President and CEO, the Company (to the April 2019 Representative Director and Chairman of the present) Board, the Company April 2021 Representative Director and Chairman of the Board, the Company (to the present) Yoshiki Koseki Hiroyuki Isono Director of the Board Director of the Board Senior Executive Officer Senior Executive Officer President, Industrial Materials COMPANY General Manager, Corporate Governance Division President, Household and Consumer Products COMPANY President, Oji Management Office Inc. President, Oji Industrial Materials Management Co., Ltd. In charge of: Representative Director and Chairman of the Board, Oji Nepia Co., Ltd. Oji Human Support Co., Ltd. Oji Business Center Co., Ltd. April 1977 Joined the former Honshu Paper Co., Ltd. Oji Paper Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. April 2010 Corporate Officer, the Company Oji Asia Management Sdn. Bhd. April 2012 Executive Officer, the Company Oji Logistics Co., Ltd. June 2012 Director and Executive Officer, the Company April 1984 Joined the Company October 2012 Director of the Board and Executive Officer, the Company October 2012 Director of the Board, Oji Management Office April 2019 Director of the Board and Senior Executive Inc. Officer, the Company (to the present) April 2014 Corporate Officer, the Company June 2015 Director of the Board and Executive Officer, the Company April 2021 Director of the Board and Senior Executive Officer, the Company (to the present) Fumio Shindo Kazuhiko Kamada Director of the Board Director of the Board Senior Executive Officer Executive Officer President, Forest Resources and Environment Marketing COMPANY President, Celulose Nipo-Brasileira S.A. President, Printing and Communications Media COMPANY President, Oji Green Resources Co., Ltd. May 2013 Joined Oji Management Office Inc. April 2014 President and Representative Director, Oji April 1984 Joined the Company Forest & Products Co., Ltd. April 2014 Corporate Officer, Oji Paper Co., Ltd. January 2015 Corporate Officer, the Company April 2016 Director, Oji Paper Co., Ltd. June 2015 Director of the Board and Executive Officer, April 2017 Corporate Officer, the Company the Company (to the present) April 2018 Executive Officer, the Company June 2019 Director of the Board and Executive Officer, the Company April 2021 Director of the Board and Senior Executive Officer, the Company (to the present) Koichi Ishida Shigeki Aoki Director of the Board Director of the Board Executive Officer Executive Officer Deputy General Manager, Corporate Governance Division President, Functional Materials COMPANY In charge of Innovation Promotion Division President, Oji Functional Materials Progressing Center Inc. President, Oji Engineering Co., Ltd. April 1978 Joined the Company April 1984 Joined the former Honshu Paper Co., Ltd. April 2016 Corporate Officer, General Manager, Sales October 2012 Corporate Officer, Oji Paper Co., Ltd. Division, Oji F-Tex Co., Ltd. April 2014 Director, Oji Paper Co., Ltd. April 2017 Director and Corporate Officer, General April 2016 Corporate Officer, the Company Manager, Sales Division, Oji F-Tex Co., Ltd. June 2018 Director of the Board and Executive Officer, April 2019 Corporate Officer, the Company the Company (to the present) June 2020 Director of the Board and Executive Officer, the Company (to the present) Michihiro Nara Independent Outside Director of the Board April 1974 Registered as an attorney-at-law June 2004 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co., Ltd. June 2013 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Seiko Epson Corporation June 2014 Independent Outside Director of the Board, the Company (to the present) June 2015 Outside Director, Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co., Ltd. (to the present) June 2015 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Chori Co., Ltd. June 2016 Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member), Seiko Epson Corporation Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member), Chori Co., Ltd. Sachiko Ai Independent Outside Director of the Board April 1989 Joined The Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation (currently Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation) June 2016 Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Consulting Division, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation April 2019 Executive Officer, General Manager, Audit Division, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Executive Officer, Acting General Manager, Audit Division, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. June 2020 Independent Outside Director of the Board, the Company (to the present) April 2021 Director and Managing Executive Officer, Audit Division (CAO), Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (to the present) Managing Executive Officer, Group Deputy CAO, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (to the present) Tomihiro Yamashita Audit & Supervisory Board Member April 1982 Joined the Company June 2010 General Manager, Internal Audit Office, the Company October 2012 General Manager, Internal Audit Department, Corporate Governance Division, the Company April 2014 Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Oji Container Co., Ltd. April 2016 Corporate Officer and Deputy General Manager, Technology Division, Oji Container Co., Ltd. June 2017 Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company (to the present) Mikinao Kitada Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member April 1976 Appointed as public prosecutor January 2012 Superintendent Public Prosecutor of Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office January 2014 Retired from office March 2014 Registered as an attorney-at-law June 2014 Outside Director, Sharp Corporation Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company (to the present) August 2014 Outside Auditor & Supervisory Board Member, ASKUL Corporation (to the present) June 2015 Outside Director, Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp. June 2016 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Sojitz Corporation June 2020 Outside Member of the Board of Directors (Audit Supervisory Committee Member), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (to the present) Noriko Sekiguchi Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member March 1994 Registered as Certified Public Accountant January 2002 Re-registered as Certified Public Accountant November 2010 Representative of Sekiguchi CPA Office (currently Sekiguchi Noriko CPA Office) (to the present) July 2012 Registered as Certified Tax Accountant June 2015 Outside Director, TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. (to the present) January 2019 Executive Officer, Chifure Holdings Corporation June 2021 Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company (to the present) Toshihisa Takata Independent Outside Director of the Board April 1976 Joined Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan August 2010 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kenya October 2010 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kenya, Eritrea, Seychelles, and Burundi January 2013 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kenya, Eritrea, Seychelles, Burundi, and Somalia August 2013 Ambassador in charge of Okinawan Affairs May 2015 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to New Zealand, the Cook Islands, and Samoa June 2016 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to New Zealand, the Cook Islands, Samoa, and Niue March 2017 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to New Zealand, the Cook Islands, and Niue October 2018 Retired from office June 2019 Independent Outside Director of the Board, the Company (to the present) Seiko Nagai Independent Outside Director of the Board April 1983 Joined Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. April 2008 Manager, In-flight Sales Group, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. April 2012 Manager, Passenger Cabin Dept., JAL Express Co., Ltd. October 2014 Manager, Cabin Attendants Section 4, Haneda Airport, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. April 2015 Professor, College of Foreign Studies, Kansai Gaidai University (to the present) June 2019 Outside Director, Member of the Board, ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (to the present) June 2021 Independent Outside Director of the Board, the Company (to the present) Nobuko Otsuka Audit & Supervisory Board Member January 2016 Joined Oji Management Office Inc. Group Manager, Internal Audit Department, Corporate Governance Division, the Company April 2018 General Manager, Internal Audit Department and Corporate Compliance Department, Corporate Governance Division, the Company April 2019 General Manager attached to General Manager of Corporate Governance Division, the Company June 2019 Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company (to the present) Hidero Chimori Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member April 1983 Registered as an attorney-at-law June 2002 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, OMRON Corporation June 2006 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, DUSKIN CO., LTD. June 2016 Independent Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member, Kobe Steel, Ltd. Outside COMPANY Auditor, ROHM Co., Ltd. June 2019 Outside Director, Member of the Board, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member, ROHM Co., Ltd. (to the present) June 2021 Independent Outside Director of the Board, the Company (to the present) For Aims Group Oji the WhatGroup Oji the About Strategy Business Strategy Management Data Corporate & Data Financial Strategy Sustainability 65 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 66 Message from the Chairman Promoting Sustainability Strategy Governance Functions as Seen from the Position of the Chairman of the Board Representative Director and Susumu Yajima Chairman of the Board Reaffirming the Importance of Corporate Governance during the COVID-19 Pandemic Monitoring the environment, human rights, and occupational safety based on the Partnership Procurement Policy

Response to TCFD, and formulating and implementing Environmental Vision and Environmental Action Program

Inclusion & diversity, and measures related to human resources Our sense of corporate ethics that "a company is a public institution for society," which we have cultivated throughout our long history, is the foundation of the Oji Group's sustainability strategy. We are promoting ESG management based on the understanding that we should not seek predatory corporate profits, but rather remain a company that is truly needed by society, which will ultimately lead to our sustainable development. In terms of raw materials procurement, the Oji Group has 3,000 suppliers both in Japan and overseas. Based on the Oji Group Partnership Procurement Policy, we engage in responsible procurement with consideration for the environment, human rights, and occupational safety. With the cooperation of our suppliers, we will monitor We of course have already begun taking concrete steps to address this issue as the top priority of our management. In September 2020, we formulated Environmental Vision 2050 to realize Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and Environmental Action Program 2030 as a milestone in order to achieve our Vision, and we endorsed the TCFD recommendations in December 2020. The Oji Group is extremely fortunate as its businesses can contribute to a sustainable society in their own right through the global expansion of a sustainable business model: "resource circulation throughout the value chain." In the future, we will continue to accelerate the expansion of our overseas forest plantations and actively promote forest management. Furthermore, based on a recognition that promoting inclusion & diversity is essential for our evolution and continued existence, we are developing measures related to human resources. Perhaps because of our history of repeated mergers, the Oji Group has a culture of accepting outside human resources regardless of their background, and we will continue to actively recruit outstanding human For Aims Group Oji the WhatGroup Oji the About ●Speedy management decisions and countermeasures required in an emergency ●Fulfilling supply responsibilities supporting lifestyle and industry while ensuring thorough infection control (BCP response) During the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe that many people have been reminded of the essential aspect of paper manufacturers. Precisely because it is an emergency, the top priority is providing a stable supply of safe and secure to ensure business continuity overseas. We have continuously cultivated our sense of corporate ethics that "a company is a public institution for society" and, as such, believe that fulfilling our supply responsibilities is our mis- sion. During its nearly 150-year history, the Oji Group has experienced many other emergencies in the past. Each time it faced an emergency, our Group endeavored to remain a company that is needed by society. This is why our Group exists today. A company's true nature reveals itself and assess risks, and fulfill our responsibility to the environment and society not only at the Oji Group but also throughout our supply chain. With regard to the environment, as countermeasures to global warming become an urgent issue around the world, the growing attention is being drawn to the Oji Group, which owns the most abundant forest resources in Japan. resources regardless of their past careers or nationality and increase diversity. We will also continue to send young employees who bear the future of the Oji Group to work- places outside Japan to foster relationships of trust with local people through collaboration and to develop truly globally minded human resources who can respect the values of the countries they work in. Strategy Business products to maintain people's lives as in normal times. In particular, with a strong awareness of the importance of corrugated containers, which are the foundation for trans- in times of emergency. In this context, we recognize that the importance of corporate governance, including BCP and risk management, has increased further. Issues and Future Initiatives in Corporate Governance Management porting daily necessities, we have made our utmost efforts ● Recognizing corporate governance issues for sustainable growth ● Ensuring transparency and soundness through advisory bodies (Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee) ● Effectiveness of governance and utilization of also provided with opportunities for preliminary briefings on individual issues, participation as observers in the Group Management Meeting where management is exe- cuted, and site visits both inside and outside Japan in or- Strategy Reforming the Board of Directors based on Revision of the Corporate Governance Code external perspectives as seen from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors ● Governance themes to strengthen in the future, der to strengthen sharing of information and gain an understanding of approaches taken by the internal Directors and Corporate Officers. We are always open to their ●New management structure with increase in the number of Independent Outside Directors and Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members ●Specifying skills that the Board of Directors should possess and publishing the skill matrix Functions required of the Board of Directors in the future, and expected changes Firstly, I would like to say that the increase in the number of Independent Outside Officers (all of the Company's Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members are Independent Officers) is not only for the regulatory purpose of complying with the revision of the Corporate Governance Code. I mentioned earlier that the reason why the Oji Group exists today is because we have remained a company that is needed by society. In other words, we have constantly continued evolving into what society expects us to be. In today's rapidly changing world, a board of directors that consists of a highly homogenous group of people will narrow our view, and runs the risk that we might critically misunderstand what society expects us to be. Therefore, we believe that the knowledge of Independent Outside Officers with a diverse range of backgrounds is crucial for our continued evolution and existence in the future, and we have reinforced and increased the number of Independent Outside Offi- cers. We expect them to give us honest opinions that are uncomfortable to hear. Moreover, we have published a skill matrix since last fiscal year's Integrated Report. It is a prerequisite for Directors to have broad and comprehensive experience and knowledge. At the same time, they must also have their own fields of expertise and specialty as their strengths. Moreover, the effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a whole will be enhanced by capitalizing on and seamlessly combining individual expertise, without placing excessive weight on members in specific fields. Going forward, the Board of Directors will utilize its diverse range of knowledge and experience in striving to further strengthen supervisory functions, ensure risk manage- ment, and enhance the value of the Oji brand from a broad perspective. response to them and the establishment of systems The fostering of a sense of corporate ethics is essential for the sustainable growth of the Oji Group. Regardless of how many codes of conduct or rules we establish, if em- ployees, who are supposed to comply with them, do not think and act with a strong sense of corporate ethics, they will deviate from such codes of conduct and rules. In other words, there is no sustainable corporate growth in a corporate culture that lacks ethics. It is necessary for each and every employee to internalize a sense of ethics as a good citizen. We will devote our efforts to creating a corporate culture to achieve this. In addition, the Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee, which are advisory bodies to the Board of Directors, are composed of two internal Directors (the Chairman and the President) and four Independent Outside Officers, with the outside members accounting for the majority, thereby ensuring transparency and sound- ness. The Independent Outside Officers do not only participate in the meetings of the Board of Directors, but are opinions that come from an external perspective. For ex- ample, in response to a suggestion that there is room for improvement in diversity of the Board of Directors, we have increased the number of female Independent Outside Officers to three. Another issue is pointed out, the reinforcement of governance in our overseas operations alongside the global development of business. To address this, the internal audit division and the safety management division are strengthening their response to overseas op- erations. Last but not least, the Oji Group's operations have also been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. How- ever, we are not simply hunkering down to weather the storm. Risk and opportunity are two sides of the same coin, and we take this emergency as an opportunity to steadily progress toward being an even more resilient corporate group that does not waver in a crisis. I hope you will be looking forward to it. I would like to ask for the continued support of all our stakeholders. Data Corporate & Data Financial Strategy Sustainability 67 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 68 Corporate Governance The Oji Group established the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct based on the fundamental values and philos- Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee ophy that have been handed down since the Group's foundation and has undertaken business activities with an awareness of its role as a corporate member of society and a strong sense of ethics throughout the Group. Going forward, in order to increase corporate value and become a company that is trusted by society, we will work to ensure management efficiency, soundness, and transparen- cy, while positioning the enhancement of corporate governance as a priority management issue and building trusting relationships with diverse stakeholders. Basic Concepts, Framework, and Operational Policies Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance The Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance set forth the basic concepts, framework, and operational policies regarding corporate governance. ➡https://www.ojiholdings.co.jp/english/group/policy/gover nance.html Corporate Governance Report The Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee were established as advisory bodies to the Board of Directors in 2015. These two committees enhance objectivity and transparency in their decision making, and the Compensation Committee analyzes the effectiveness of and deliberates the evaluations of the Board of Directors. With the increase of one Independent Outside Director in June 2021, the Committees consist of two internal Directors and four Independent Outside Directors, with the Independent Outside Directors representing more than half of the Committees members. Roles of Nomination Committee Formulate nomination, appointment, and dismissal policies related to personnel affairs for Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Corporate Officers, and Corporate Advisors, deliberate on candidates, and submit recommendations to the Board of Directors. Roles of Compensation Committee Deliberate on compensation structures, compensation levels, and evaluation of Directors, Corporate Officers, and Corporate Advisors and submit recommendations to the Board of Directors. the WhatGroup Oji the About The Oji Group posts its Corporate Governance Report, which it submits to Tokyo Stock Exchange, on its official website. ➡https://investor.ojiholdings.co.jp/en/ir/library/governance_ report.html Structures of the Nomination Committee and the Compensation Committee and their meetings held in FY2020 Position Name Nomination Committee Attendance Compensation Committee Attendance Representative Director and Chairman of the Board Susumu Yajima 1/1 2/2 Representative Director of the Board, Masatoshi Kaku Committee Chair 1/1 Committee Chair 2/2 President Independent Outside Director Michihiro Nara 1/1 2/2 For Aims Group Oji Corporate Governance Structures The Oji Group has adopted a COMPANY system under which Oji Holdings oversees the formulation of Group management strategies and Group governance and each COMPANY, made up of closely-related businesses, plays a central role in business operations. This structure accelerates decision making by each business unit and clarifies management responsibilities. Outside Directors) and the Audit & Supervisory Board consists of five Audit & Supervisory Board Members (in- cluding three Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members), and Susumu Yajima, Representative Director and Chairman of the Board, chairs the Board of Directors. In FY2020, attendance of Independent Outside Directors and Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Independent Outside Director Toshihisa Takata 1/1 2/2 Independent Outside Director Sachiko Ai 1/1 1/1 Independent Outside Director Seiko Nagai - - (Took office in June 2021) † Concerning Independent Outside Director Sachiko Ai's attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors, the scope of the total number of meetings includes only those meetings held after her appointment on June 26, 2020. Policy on Determination of Director Compensation and Total Compensation Amount Strategy Business In addition, as a company with Audit & Supervisory Board, Oji Holdings reinforces Group-wide governance through audits of the execution of duties by Directors carried out by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Audit & Supervisory Board. The Board of Directors consists of twelve Directors (including four Independent Corporate Governance Structural Diagram Board Members at the Board of Directors meetings (14 meetings held) was 97.4% and attendance of Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members at the Audit & Supervisory Board meetings (14 meetings held) was 100%. Policy on Determination of Director Compensation Oji Holdings has designed its compensation programs with an emphasis on the roles performed by the Director compensation program such that the Board of Directors promotes sustainable growth and increasing medium- to long-term corporate value of the company and pursues enhanced profitability and capital efficiency. The specifics of the Director compensation program and determination Determinations are made by the Board of Directors based on recommendations submitted by the Compensation Committee. Please refer to the Annual Securities Report for details concerning performance-linked compensation including bonuses and stock-based compensation. Strategy Management General Meeting of Shareholders Appointment Appointment Appointment Offering and dismissal and dismissal and dismissal Reporting Auditing opinions Accounting Auditor Audit & Supervisory Board Board of Directors Nomination Committee (Auditing ﬁrm) Audit & Supervisory Board Members' Ofﬁce Compensation Committee policies are set forth in the Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance. Director compensation comprises base compensation, bonuses that reflect short-term per- formance, and stock-based compensation that reflects medium- to long-term improvement in corporate value. Securities Reports (in Japanese) https://investor.ojiholdings.co.jp/ja/ir/library/securities.html Sustainability Determining the proposals of appointment, dismissal and refusal of reelection Judgement of appropriateness of Accounting accounting audits Reporting Cooperation Cooperation Key issues discussion and reporting audits Reporting Auditing Appointment, dismissal, and supervision Reporting Representative Director of the Board, President (Group CEO) Direction Direction and supervision Internal Audit Dept. Holdings Management Meeting Reporting Corporate Governance Div. Auditing Environmental Management Dept. Group Management Meeting Safety Administration Dept. Corporate Compliance Dept. Direction and supervision Key issues discussion Legal Affairs Dept. and reporting Public Relations and Investor Relations Dept. Corporate Ofﬁcers General Affairs Dept. Each COMPANY Other Business Companies Group Companies Ratios of performance-linked compensation and non-performance-linked compensation Position Fixed compensation Performance-linked compensation Total Bonuses Stock-based compensation Total Director, Chairman of the Board 50% 25% 25% 50% 100% Director of the Board, President 50% 25% 25% 50% 100% Director of the Board, Senior Executive Officer 50% 25% 25% 50% 100% Director of the Board, Executive Officer 50% 25% 25% 50% 100% Independent Outside Director 100% - - - 100% † The payment ratios will fluctuate due to changes in performance-linked compensation such as bonuses and stock-based compensation. Data Corporate & Data Financial Strategy 69 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 70 Corporate Governance Total amount of compensation for each officer category, total amount of compensation, etc. by type, and number of eligible officers (FY2020) Total amount of Total amount of compensation, etc. by type (million yen) Number of Officer category compensation Fixed Performance-linked compensation eligible officers (million yen) compensation Bonuses Stock-based compensation (persons) Directors (excluding Independent Outside Directors) 524 239 169 116 12 Audit & Supervisory Board Members (excluding Independent 51 51 - - 2 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members) Independent Outside Directors and Independent 76 76 - - 6 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members Policy and Process for Nomination of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members Main Activities of Independent Outside Directors in FY2020 Category Name Attendance at Board of Summary of statements made and duties performed with respect to expected role About Directors meetings Independent Michihiro Nara Attended 13 of 14 Fulfilled the role expected of him by making statements concerning the Company's man- agement from an independent standpoint, from an attorney's professional perspective, and Outside Director meetings the (92.9%) based on his extensive experience and knowledge Oji Attended 14 of 14 Fulfilled the role expected of him by making statements concerning the Company's man- Independent Toshihisa Takata Group Outside Director meetings agement from an independent standpoint and based on his rich experience and wide-rang- (100%) ing knowledge as a diplomat Independent Sachiko Ai Attended 10 of 11 Fulfilled the role expected of her by making statements concerning the Company's management Outside Director meetings from an independent standpoint and based not only on her high-level expertise in the financial field (90.9%) but also on her wealth of knowledge of a broad range of domestic and international business trends Independent Seiko Nagai - What Outside Director (Took office in June 2021) the † Concerning Independent Outside Director Sachiko Ai's attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors, the scope of the total number of meetings includes Policy At Oji Holdings, the Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance stipulate as a Director nomination policy that candidates be nominated for Directors who possess excellent character and insight and who may contribute to the sustainable growth as well as the increase of medium - to long-term corporate value of the Group, and that the Board of Directors shall comprise Directors who take notices on a balance between diverse knowledge and expertise concerning the business operated by the Group. The Fundamental Policies also stipulates that candidates be appointed for Audit & Supervisory Board Members who are capable of executing the duties of Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and who possess excellent character and insight as well as high level of specialization and extensive experience. Directors' Skill Map The capabilities of our Directors are as follows: Process When nominating candidates for Directors, the Nomination Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Direc- tors, deliberates and recommends to the Board of Directors. As for nomination of candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Nomination Committee recommends to the Board of Directors with the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board, following consultation with the Nomination Committee. The Nominating Committee consists of four Independent Outside Directors, the Chairman and the President, and the Board of Directors receives reporting from the Committee, deliberates and makes decisions. only those meetings of the Board of Directors held after her appointment on June 26, 2020. Oji Aims Group Main activities of Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members in FY2020 For Category Name Attendance at Board of Attendance at Audit & Statements at meetings Directors meetings Supervisory Board meetings Independent Outside Audit & Makoto Katsura Attended 14 of 14 Attended 14 of 14 Made statements based on his extensive experience and Supervisory Board Member meetings meetings wide-ranging knowledge as a diplomat (100%) (100%) Business Independent Outside Audit & Mikinao Kitada Attended 14 of 14 Attended 14 of 14 Made statements based on his extensive experience and Supervisory Board Member meetings meetings wide-ranging knowledge as a public prosecutor and attorney (100%) (100%) Independent Outside Audit & Norio Henmi Attended 10 of 10 Attended 10 of 10 Made statements based on his extensive experience and wide-ranging Strategy Supervisory Board Member meetings meetings knowledge from attorney's professional perspective (100%) (100%) Independent Outside Audit & Hidero Chimori - - Supervisory Board Member (Took office in June 2021) Independent Outside Audit & Noriko Sekiguchi - - Director Corporate Finance and Manufacturing and Research and Sales and Personnel and Purchase and Internationality ESG management accounting technologies development marketing labor management procurement Susumu Yajima Masatoshi Kaku Yoshiki Koseki Hiroyuki Isono Fumio Shindo Kazuhiko Kamada Koichi Ishida Shigeki Aoki Michihiro Nara Independent Outside Director Toshihisa Takata Independent Outside Director Sachiko Ai Independent Outside Director Seiko Nagai (Newly appointed) Independent Outside Director Supervisory Board Member (Took office in June 2021) † The status of Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Norio Henmi's attendance at Board of Directors' Meetings and Audit & Supervisory StrategyManagement Board Meetings shown above is based on the number of such meetings held through the date he left office due to his passing away. Effectiveness Evaluation of the Board of Directors Sustainability The Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance Committee, in which Independent Outside Directors par- stipulates that the Board of Directors shall conduct analy- ticipate, and then deliberated by the Board of Directors sis and evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Di- based on the analysis results. rectors every year, and take required measures to ensure For example, we recognized issues such as room for the effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a whole as improvement in the structure of the Board of Directors, Strategy well as disclose an overview of the findings. In order to which places importance on diversity, and decided to im- evaluate the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, we plement countermeasures. conduct a survey on the role, structure, and operation of An overview of the findings in the analysis and evalua- the Board of Directors from April to May every year for all tion of the Board of Directors of FY2020 conducted in Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members. The and after April 2021 has been disclosed separately in the evaluation findings will be analyzed by the Compensation Corporate Governance Report. Independent Outside Officers Status of Activities by and Reason for Appointment of Independent Outside Officers There are four Independent Outside Directors and three Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members at Oji Holdings. All Independent Outside Officers attend Board of Directors meetings, and the briefings that are held twice each month in principle and are conducted by the Director responsible for the Corporate Governance Division regarding Management Meeting agendas and planned Board of Directors deliberation matters. In addition, the four Independent Outside Directors make up the Nomination Committee and the Compensation Committee. Persons with highly specialized and wide-ranging knowledge who are able to express opinions that are independent from management and from the perspectives of various stakeholders are selected as Independent Outside Director candidates, and persons with excellent character and insight, a high level of specialization, and extensive experience are selected as Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member candidates. Policy for Strategic Shareholding & Data Financial Corporate The Oji Group strategically holds shares that are expect- examines every year whether the purpose of strategic ed to contribute to the sustainable growth of the Group shareholding is appropriate and whether the benefits and and the improvement of corporate value over the medium risks associated with strategic shareholding are com- Data to long term as part of its management strategy for the mensurate with the cost of capital to verify the appropri- purpose of business alliances and strengthening and ateness of the holding. We sell shares properly and maintenance of long-term and stable relationships with appropriately if the rationality for holding them has dimin- business partners. The Board of Directors specifically ished to reduce strategic shareholding. 71 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 72 The Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct The Oji Group Behavior Standard Action guidelines for all management and employees of the Oji Group "Behavior standard to be adopted in the daily activities in order to materialize the spirit of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct" Guidelines for Group companies "Promotion of Corporate activities based on high ethical principles appropriate for an organization that enjoys the trust of society" "Contribution to the genuine enriched society" Management Philosophy Direction that the Oji Group will take "Creation of Innovative Value" "Contribution to the Future and the World" "Harmony with Nature and Society" Compliance The Oji Group incorporated the principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and anticorruption of the United Nations Global Compact and established the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard, action guidelines for the Code, in 2004, but they were revised in FY2020 to reflect the Management Philosophy and change of the business environment including the United Nations SDGs, to make them more in line with the demands of the times. The alteration or abolition of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard requires a resolution by the Board of Directors. With the involvement of the Board, this Code of Conduct and the Behavior Standard have been established as the standard of activities performed by all officers and employees of the Group. The Code of Conduct and the Behavior Standard have been translated into the respective languages of each country in which the Group has its business sites and are made known to all officers and employees that belong to the Group. All officers and The Corporate Compliance Department of Oji Holdings draws up policies and measures for promoting compliance in the entire group. It also formulates and reviews the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard and establishes internal whistleblowing systems and rules on anti-corruption. In addition, at domestic and overseas Group companies, compliance managers and compliance promotion leaders play a central role in promotion activities and work to instill compliance awareness throughout the Group. Measures for Promoting Compliance Group Oji the About employees of the Oji Group strive to understand the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard correctly and to practice them. If an action against them is conducted or if a violation is suspected, it must be reported or consulted with a supervisor or the compliance office of the company or worksite, or the Corporate Ethics Helpline (Group internal whistleblowing) desks. The Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct We, the management and employees of the Oji Group, hereby adopt the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct, as de- tailed below, as guiding principles for corporate activities based on awareness of our responsibilities as a corporate citi- zen in international society, and on high ethical principles appropriate for an organization that enjoys the trust of society. We, the management and employees of the Oji Group, will always strive to implement this Code and to contribute to re- alization of the genuine enriched society. Compliance with Laws and Regulations and Fair Business Activities Developing a Rewarding Work Environment with Consideration for Safety and Health Supply of Safe, Useful Products and Services Addressing Environmental Issues Contribution to the Realization of a Sustainable Society Respect for Human Rights Communication with Society and Participation in Social Contribution Activities Coexistence with International Society Promotion of Crisis Management The Oji Group Behavior Standard I. Toward the materialization of the spirit of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct, the Oji Group Behavior Standard is adopted as a standard to be followed in the daily activities of all management and employees as a member of international society. All management and employees should recognize responsibility for following this Behavior Standard and must not vio- late it. Compliance with Relevant Business Laws Compliance with Laws and Regulations Preparing for Various Risks such as Natural Ensuring Safety in Business Activities Related to the Anti-monopoly Act and the Disasters Practice of the Oji Group Environmental Act Against Delay in Payment of Compliance with Company Rules Charter Subcontract Proceeds Etc., to Appropriate Records and Accounting Acting with a Sensible Manner Subcontractors Maintenance of Company Assets Wholesome Relationship with Politics and Prohibition of Unfair Competition Thorough Information Management Government Proper Import/Export Management Appropriate Use of Information Devices and Severance of Relationships with Antisocial Responsible Raw Materials Procurement Communication Means Groups and Organizations Disclosure of Management Information Prohibition of Conflicts of Interest Corporate Activities that Contribute to the Prohibition of Insider Trading Prohibition of Private Political Activities, Etc. Realization of a Sustainable Society Ensuring Safety and Health in the Workplace in the Workplace Coexistence with International Society Prohibition of Discrimination and Protection Open Working Environment Seeking a Relationship of Trust with of Human Rights Activities for Raising Compliance Awareness Numerous opportunities are created for employees to acquire necessary knowledge including compliance training as part of rank-based training for newly-appointed managers and new employees as well as periodic internal training on themes that are common to all Group companies such as the Subcontract Proceeds Act, the Antimonopoly Act, and the prevention of bribery. Also, the Compliance News is issued every month to introduce current internal and external compliance topics, provide teaching materials in quiz format, explain the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and Oji Group Behavior Standard, and inform employees about the whistleblowing system. Sharing the Revised Code of Conduct and Behavior Standard and Providing Follow-up Sessions We have distributed the booklet to officers and employees to thoroughly disseminate the contents of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard revised in October 2020. In addition, we have separately prepared teaching and explanatory materials to utilize them at a compliance meeting held at each worksite. Moreover, we translate the education materials into 12 languages for overseas employees in order to disseminate the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard and encourage them to practice the Standard. Whistleblowing System The Oji Group operates the Business Ethics Helpline (il- lustrated in the diagram on the right) based on the Group Whistleblowing Regulations to provide all officers and employees (including part-time and short-term employ- ees) the opportunity to consult and make reports with the aim of prevention or remediation through early discovery of violations of laws and regulations and misconduct. Whistleblowing desks are established both internally (in the Oji Holdings Corporate Compliance Department) and externally (a law firm) to discover early and correct violations of laws and regulations, human rights abuses such as harassment and discrimination, corrupt practices including bribery, and other misconduct. We also work to solve employees' daily concerns related to compliance. In FY2020, we prepared unique teaching materials (see the above image) of the Antimonopoly Act e-learning for the Procurement divisions, which was prepared for the Sales divisions in the past, and 1,260 eligible employees participated in the e-learning course. Anti-Corruption Initiatives The Oji Group Behavior Standard expressly provide for "wholesome relationship with politics and government" and "maintenance of an honest, wholesome relationship with business partners". In order to materialize this, we have established Group Corruption Prevention Regulations and their guidelines relating to bribery (offering and accepting benefits) and performing internal audits of bribery compliance. An internal audit of the compliance status was implemented as a stricter standard for the receipt of benefit has been imposed on domestic companies since the fiscal year started in April 2020. General Manager, Director of the Board, President, Corporate Governance Division, Oji Holdings Corporation Oji Holdings Corporation Reporting Instructions Reporting Instructions Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Discussion Oji Holdings Corporation Notification of Internal desk investigation results External desk Corporate Compliance Department Notice of details of Law firm consultations or report (In of Oji Holdings Corporation cases where the consulting or reporting person requests Request for anonymity, notice is provided investigation Reporting Improvements, anonymously) Consultations and Response and guidance, Reports Consultations cooperation recommendations Internal investigation committee and external and Response Company that is the subject of experts (Established as necessary) Reports a consultation or report Confirmation of facts and determination of causes Consulting and reporting individual part-time,short-term, and temporary employees), and former employees> For Aims Group Oji the What Strategy Business Strategy Management Data Corporate & Data Financial Strategy Sustainability Customers Prohibition of Harassment Maintenance of an Honest, Wholesome Fulfillment of Responsibilities and Self- Relationship with Business Partners Development (Report Notification Sheet generated with QR code can be used from April 2021 to further improve the convenience of the whistleblowing desks.) 73 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 Oji Group Integrated Report 2021 74 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:45:12 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 10:46a OJI : Integrated Report 2021（Part1） PU 10:46a OJI : Integrated Report 2021（Part2） PU 12/10 OJI : Integrated Report 2021 PU 12/01 Nikkei 225 Up 0.4% on Bargain Hunting, Wall Street Signals MT 11/30 Japanese shares gain after 3 days of falls, Omicron worries weigh RE 11/29 OJI : Notice Regarding Application for Selection of “Prime Market” in New Mark.. PU 11/29 OJI : Announcement of establishment of new corrugated container plant in Vietnam PU 11/02 Presentation Material for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 2022 PU 11/02 OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Half-year results CO 11/01 Summary of Financial Business Results PU