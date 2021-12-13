Oji : Integrated Report 2021（Part2）

Log in
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/13
556 JPY   +0.54%
Corporate Officers (Oji Holdings Corporation)

Susumu Yajima

Masatoshi Kaku

Representative Director and Chairman of the Board

Representative Director of the Board

Chairman of the Board

President and Group CEO

April 1975

Joined the former Honshu Paper Co., Ltd.

April 1978

Joined the former Nippon Pulp Industry Co.,

June 2006

Corporate Officer, the Company

Ltd.

June 2009

Director and Executive Officer, the Company

April 2011

Corporate Officer, the Company

April 2012

Representative Director and Executive Vice

April 2012

Executive Officer, the Company

President, the Company

October 2012

Executive Officer, the Company

October 2012

Representative Director of the Board and

June 2013

Director of the Board and Executive Officer,

Executive Vice President, the Company

the Company

January 2015

Representative Director of the Board,

April 2019

Representative Director of the Board,

President and CEO, the Company

President and CEO, the Company (to the

April 2019

Representative Director and Chairman of the

present)

Board, the Company

April 2021

Representative Director and Chairman of the

Board, the Company (to the present)

Yoshiki Koseki

Hiroyuki Isono

Director of the Board

Director of the Board

Senior Executive Officer

Senior Executive Officer

President, Industrial Materials COMPANY

General Manager, Corporate Governance Division

President, Household and Consumer Products COMPANY

President, Oji Management Office Inc.

President, Oji Industrial Materials Management Co., Ltd.

In charge of:

Representative Director and Chairman of the Board, Oji Nepia Co., Ltd.

Oji Human Support Co., Ltd.

Oji Business Center Co., Ltd.

April 1977

Joined the former Honshu Paper Co., Ltd.

Oji Paper Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

April 2010

Corporate Officer, the Company

Oji Asia Management Sdn. Bhd.

April 2012

Executive Officer, the Company

Oji Logistics Co., Ltd.

June 2012

Director and Executive Officer, the Company

April 1984

Joined the Company

October 2012

Director of the Board and Executive Officer,

the Company

October 2012

Director of the Board, Oji Management Office

April 2019

Director of the Board and Senior Executive

Inc.

Officer, the Company (to the present)

April 2014

Corporate Officer, the Company

June 2015

Director of the Board and Executive Officer,

the Company

April 2021

Director of the Board and Senior Executive

Officer, the Company (to the present)

Fumio Shindo

Kazuhiko Kamada

Director of the Board

Director of the Board

Senior Executive Officer

Executive Officer

President, Forest Resources and Environment Marketing COMPANY

President, Celulose Nipo-Brasileira S.A.

President, Printing and Communications Media COMPANY

President, Oji Green Resources Co., Ltd.

May 2013

Joined Oji Management Office Inc.

April 2014

President and Representative Director, Oji

April 1984

Joined the Company

Forest & Products Co., Ltd.

April 2014

Corporate Officer, Oji Paper Co., Ltd.

January 2015

Corporate Officer, the Company

April 2016

Director, Oji Paper Co., Ltd.

June 2015

Director of the Board and Executive Officer,

April 2017

Corporate Officer, the Company

the Company (to the present)

April 2018

Executive Officer, the Company

June 2019

Director of the Board and Executive Officer,

the Company

April 2021

Director of the Board and Senior Executive

Officer, the Company (to the present)

Koichi Ishida

Shigeki Aoki

Director of the Board

Director of the Board

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Deputy General Manager, Corporate Governance Division

President, Functional Materials COMPANY

In charge of Innovation Promotion Division

President, Oji Functional Materials Progressing Center Inc.

President, Oji Engineering Co., Ltd.

April 1978

Joined the Company

April 1984

Joined the former Honshu Paper Co., Ltd.

April 2016

Corporate Officer, General Manager, Sales

October 2012

Corporate Officer, Oji Paper Co., Ltd.

Division, Oji F-Tex Co., Ltd.

April 2014

Director, Oji Paper Co., Ltd.

April 2017

Director and Corporate Officer, General

April 2016

Corporate Officer, the Company

Manager, Sales Division, Oji F-Tex Co., Ltd.

June 2018

Director of the Board and Executive Officer,

April 2019

Corporate Officer, the Company

the Company (to the present)

June 2020

Director of the Board and Executive Officer,

the Company (to the present)

Michihiro Nara

Independent Outside Director of the Board

April 1974

Registered as an attorney-at-law

June 2004

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,

Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co., Ltd.

June 2013

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,

Seiko Epson Corporation

June 2014

Independent Outside Director of the Board,

the Company (to the present)

June 2015

Outside Director, Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co.,

Ltd. (to the present)

June 2015

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,

Chori Co., Ltd.

June 2016

Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory

Committee Member), Seiko Epson

Corporation

Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory

Committee Member), Chori Co., Ltd.

Sachiko Ai

Independent Outside Director of the Board

April 1989 Joined The Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation (currently Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation)

June 2016 Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Consulting Division, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

April 2019 Executive Officer, General Manager, Audit Division, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Executive Officer, Acting General Manager, Audit Division, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

June 2020 Independent Outside Director of the Board, the Company (to the present)

April 2021 Director and Managing Executive Officer, Audit Division (CAO),

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (to the present) Managing Executive Officer, Group Deputy CAO, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (to the present)

Tomihiro Yamashita

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

April 1982 Joined the Company

June 2010 General Manager, Internal Audit Office, the Company

October 2012 General Manager, Internal Audit Department, Corporate Governance Division, the Company

April 2014 Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Oji Container Co., Ltd.

April 2016 Corporate Officer and Deputy General Manager, Technology Division, Oji Container Co., Ltd.

June 2017 Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company (to the present)

Mikinao Kitada

Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

April 1976 Appointed as public prosecutor

January 2012 Superintendent Public Prosecutor of Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office

January 2014 Retired from office

March 2014 Registered as an attorney-at-law

June 2014 Outside Director, Sharp Corporation Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company (to the present)

August 2014 Outside Auditor & Supervisory Board Member, ASKUL Corporation (to the present)

June 2015 Outside Director, Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp.

June 2016 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Sojitz Corporation

June 2020 Outside Member of the Board of Directors (Audit

  • Supervisory Committee Member), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (to the present)

Noriko Sekiguchi

Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

March 1994 Registered as Certified Public Accountant January 2002 Re-registered as Certified Public Accountant November 2010 Representative of Sekiguchi CPA Office

(currently Sekiguchi Noriko CPA Office) (to the present)

July 2012 Registered as Certified Tax Accountant

June 2015 Outside Director, TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. (to the present)

January 2019 Executive Officer, Chifure Holdings Corporation

June 2021 Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company (to the present)

Toshihisa Takata

Independent Outside Director of the Board

April 1976 Joined Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan August 2010 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kenya October 2010 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of

Japan to Kenya, Eritrea, Seychelles, and Burundi January 2013 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan

to Kenya, Eritrea, Seychelles, Burundi, and Somalia August 2013 Ambassador in charge of Okinawan Affairs

May 2015 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to New Zealand, the Cook Islands, and Samoa

June 2016 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to New Zealand, the Cook Islands, Samoa, and Niue

March 2017 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to New Zealand, the Cook Islands, and Niue

October 2018 Retired from office

June 2019 Independent Outside Director of the Board, the Company (to the present)

Seiko Nagai

Independent Outside Director of the Board

April 1983

Joined Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

April 2008

Manager, In-flight Sales Group, Japan

Airlines Co., Ltd.

April 2012

Manager, Passenger Cabin Dept., JAL

Express Co., Ltd.

October 2014

Manager, Cabin Attendants Section 4,

Haneda Airport, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

April 2015

Professor, College of Foreign Studies, Kansai

Gaidai University (to the present)

June 2019

Outside Director, Member of the Board,

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (to the present)

June 2021

Independent Outside Director of the Board,

the Company (to the present)

Nobuko Otsuka

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

January 2016 Joined Oji Management Office Inc.

Group Manager, Internal Audit Department,

Corporate Governance Division, the Company

April 2018 General Manager, Internal Audit Department and Corporate Compliance Department, Corporate Governance Division, the Company

April 2019 General Manager attached to General Manager of Corporate Governance Division, the Company

June 2019 Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company (to the present)

Hidero Chimori

Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

April 1983

Registered as an attorney-at-law

June 2002

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,

OMRON Corporation

June 2006

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,

DUSKIN CO., LTD.

June 2016

Independent Director, Audit & Supervisory

Committee Member, Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Outside COMPANY Auditor, ROHM Co., Ltd.

June 2019

Outside Director, Member of the Board, Audit

and Supervisory Committee Member, ROHM

Co., Ltd. (to the present)

June 2021

Independent Outside Director of the Board,

the Company (to the present)

For Aims Group Oji the WhatGroup Oji the About

Strategy Business

Strategy Management

Data Corporate & Data Financial Strategy Sustainability

65

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

66

Message from the Chairman

Promoting Sustainability Strategy

Governance Functions as Seen from the Position of the Chairman of the Board

Representative Director and

Susumu Yajima

Chairman of the Board

Reaffirming the Importance of Corporate Governance during the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Monitoring the environment, human rights, and occupational safety based on the Partnership Procurement Policy
  • Response to TCFD, and formulating and implementing Environmental Vision and Environmental Action Program
  • Inclusion & diversity, and measures related to

human resources

Our sense of corporate ethics that "a company is a public institution for society," which we have cultivated throughout our long history, is the foundation of the Oji Group's sustainability strategy. We are promoting ESG management based on the understanding that we should not seek predatory corporate profits, but rather remain a company that is truly needed by society, which will ultimately lead to our sustainable development.

In terms of raw materials procurement, the Oji Group has 3,000 suppliers both in Japan and overseas. Based on the Oji Group Partnership Procurement Policy, we engage in responsible procurement with consideration for the environment, human rights, and occupational safety. With the cooperation of our suppliers, we will monitor

We of course have already begun taking concrete steps to address this issue as the top priority of our management. In September 2020, we formulated Environmental Vision 2050 to realize Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and Environmental Action Program 2030 as a milestone in order to achieve our Vision, and we endorsed the TCFD recommendations in December 2020. The Oji Group is extremely fortunate as its businesses can contribute to a sustainable society in their own right through the global expansion of a sustainable business model: "resource circulation throughout the value chain." In the future, we will continue to accelerate the expansion of our overseas forest plantations and actively promote forest management.

Furthermore, based on a recognition that promoting inclusion & diversity is essential for our evolution and continued existence, we are developing measures related to human resources. Perhaps because of our history of repeated mergers, the Oji Group has a culture of accepting outside human resources regardless of their background, and we will continue to actively recruit outstanding human

For Aims Group Oji the WhatGroup Oji the About

Speedy management decisions and countermeasures required in an emergency

Fulfilling supply responsibilities supporting lifestyle and industry while ensuring thorough infection control (BCP response)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe that many people have been reminded of the essential aspect of paper manufacturers. Precisely because it is an emergency, the top priority is providing a stable supply of safe and secure

to ensure business continuity overseas. We have continuously cultivated our sense of corporate ethics that "a company is a public institution for society" and, as such, believe that fulfilling our supply responsibilities is our mis- sion. During its nearly 150-year history, the Oji Group has experienced many other emergencies in the past. Each time it faced an emergency, our Group endeavored to remain a company that is needed by society. This is why our Group exists today. A company's true nature reveals itself

and assess risks, and fulfill our responsibility to the environment and society not only at the Oji Group but also throughout our supply chain.

With regard to the environment, as countermeasures to global warming become an urgent issue around the world, the growing attention is being drawn to the Oji Group, which owns the most abundant forest resources in Japan.

resources regardless of their past careers or nationality and increase diversity. We will also continue to send young employees who bear the future of the Oji Group to work- places outside Japan to foster relationships of trust with local people through collaboration and to develop truly globally minded human resources who can respect the values of the countries they work in.

Strategy Business

products to maintain people's lives as in normal times. In particular, with a strong awareness of the importance of corrugated containers, which are the foundation for trans-

in times of emergency. In this context, we recognize that the importance of corporate governance, including BCP and risk management, has increased further.

Issues and Future Initiatives in Corporate Governance

Management

porting daily necessities, we have made our utmost efforts

Recognizing corporate governance issues for sustainable growth

Ensuring transparency and soundness through advisory

bodies (Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee)

Effectiveness of governance and utilization of

also provided with opportunities for preliminary briefings on individual issues, participation as observers in the Group Management Meeting where management is exe- cuted, and site visits both inside and outside Japan in or-

Strategy

Reforming the Board of Directors based on Revision of the Corporate Governance Code

external perspectives as seen from the position of

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Governance themes to strengthen in the future,

der to strengthen sharing of information and gain an understanding of approaches taken by the internal Directors and Corporate Officers. We are always open to their

New management structure with increase in the number of Independent Outside Directors and Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Specifying skills that the Board of Directors should possess and publishing the skill matrix

  • Functions required of the Board of Directors in the future, and expected changes

Firstly, I would like to say that the increase in the number of Independent Outside Officers (all of the Company's Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members are Independent Officers) is not only for the regulatory purpose of complying with the revision of the Corporate Governance Code. I mentioned earlier that the reason why the Oji Group exists today is because we have remained a company that is needed by society. In other words, we have constantly continued evolving into what society expects us to be. In today's rapidly changing world, a board of directors that consists of a highly homogenous group of people will narrow our view, and runs the risk that we might critically misunderstand what society expects us to be. Therefore, we believe that the

knowledge of Independent Outside Officers with a diverse range of backgrounds is crucial for our continued evolution and existence in the future, and we have reinforced and increased the number of Independent Outside Offi- cers. We expect them to give us honest opinions that are uncomfortable to hear.

Moreover, we have published a skill matrix since last fiscal year's Integrated Report. It is a prerequisite for Directors to have broad and comprehensive experience and knowledge. At the same time, they must also have their own fields of expertise and specialty as their strengths. Moreover, the effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a whole will be enhanced by capitalizing on and seamlessly combining individual expertise, without placing excessive weight on members in specific fields.

Going forward, the Board of Directors will utilize its diverse range of knowledge and experience in striving to further strengthen supervisory functions, ensure risk manage- ment, and enhance the value of the Oji brand from a broad perspective.

response to them and the establishment of systems The fostering of a sense of corporate ethics is essential for the sustainable growth of the Oji Group. Regardless of how many codes of conduct or rules we establish, if em- ployees, who are supposed to comply with them, do not think and act with a strong sense of corporate ethics, they will deviate from such codes of conduct and rules. In other words, there is no sustainable corporate growth in a corporate culture that lacks ethics. It is necessary for each and every employee to internalize a sense of ethics as a good citizen. We will devote our efforts to creating a corporate culture to achieve this.

In addition, the Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee, which are advisory bodies to the Board of Directors, are composed of two internal Directors (the Chairman and the President) and four Independent Outside Officers, with the outside members accounting for the majority, thereby ensuring transparency and sound- ness. The Independent Outside Officers do not only participate in the meetings of the Board of Directors, but are

opinions that come from an external perspective. For ex- ample, in response to a suggestion that there is room for improvement in diversity of the Board of Directors, we have increased the number of female Independent Outside Officers to three. Another issue is pointed out, the reinforcement of governance in our overseas operations alongside the global development of business. To address this, the internal audit division and the safety management division are strengthening their response to overseas op- erations.

Last but not least, the Oji Group's operations have also been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. How- ever, we are not simply hunkering down to weather the storm. Risk and opportunity are two sides of the same coin, and we take this emergency as an opportunity to steadily progress toward being an even more resilient corporate group that does not waver in a crisis. I hope you will be looking forward to it. I would like to ask for the continued support of all our stakeholders.

Data Corporate & Data Financial Strategy Sustainability

67

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

68

Corporate Governance

The Oji Group established the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct based on the fundamental values and philos-

Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee

ophy that have been handed down since the Group's foundation and has undertaken business activities with an awareness of its role as a corporate member of society and a strong sense of ethics throughout the Group. Going forward, in order to increase corporate value and become a company that is trusted by society, we will work to ensure management efficiency, soundness, and transparen- cy, while positioning the enhancement of corporate governance as a priority management issue and building trusting relationships with diverse stakeholders.

Basic Concepts, Framework, and Operational Policies

Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance The Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance set forth the basic concepts, framework, and operational policies regarding corporate governance.

https://www.ojiholdings.co.jp/english/group/policy/gover nance.html

Corporate Governance Report

The Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee were established as advisory bodies to the Board of Directors in 2015. These two committees enhance objectivity and transparency in their decision making, and the Compensation Committee analyzes the effectiveness of and deliberates the evaluations of the Board of Directors. With the increase of one Independent Outside Director in June 2021, the Committees consist of two internal Directors and four Independent Outside Directors, with the Independent Outside Directors representing more than half of the Committees members.

Roles of Nomination Committee

Formulate nomination, appointment, and dismissal policies related to personnel affairs for Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Corporate Officers, and Corporate Advisors, deliberate on candidates, and submit recommendations to the Board of Directors.

Roles of Compensation Committee

Deliberate on compensation structures, compensation levels, and evaluation of Directors, Corporate Officers, and Corporate Advisors and submit recommendations to the Board of Directors.

the WhatGroup Oji the About

The Oji Group posts its Corporate Governance Report, which it submits to Tokyo Stock Exchange, on its official website. https://investor.ojiholdings.co.jp/en/ir/library/governance_

report.html

Structures of the Nomination Committee and the Compensation Committee and their meetings held in FY2020

Position

Name

Nomination Committee

Attendance

Compensation Committee

Attendance

Representative Director and Chairman of the Board

Susumu Yajima

1/1

2/2

Representative Director of the Board,

Masatoshi Kaku

Committee Chair

1/1

Committee Chair

2/2

President

Independent Outside Director

Michihiro Nara

1/1

2/2

For Aims Group Oji

Corporate Governance Structures

The Oji Group has adopted a COMPANY system under which Oji Holdings oversees the formulation of Group management strategies and Group governance and each COMPANY, made up of closely-related businesses, plays a central role in business operations. This structure accelerates decision making by each business unit and clarifies management responsibilities.

Outside Directors) and the Audit & Supervisory Board consists of five Audit & Supervisory Board Members (in- cluding three Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members), and Susumu Yajima, Representative Director and Chairman of the Board, chairs the Board of Directors. In FY2020, attendance of Independent Outside Directors and Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory

Independent Outside Director

Toshihisa Takata

1/1

2/2

Independent Outside Director

Sachiko Ai

1/1

1/1

Independent Outside Director

Seiko Nagai

-

-

(Took office in June 2021)

Concerning Independent Outside Director Sachiko Ai's attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors, the scope of the total number of meetings includes only those meetings held after her appointment on June 26, 2020.

Policy on Determination of Director Compensation and Total Compensation Amount

Strategy Business

In addition, as a company with Audit & Supervisory Board, Oji Holdings reinforces Group-wide governance through audits of the execution of duties by Directors carried out by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Audit & Supervisory Board. The Board of Directors consists of twelve Directors (including four Independent

Corporate Governance Structural Diagram

Board Members at the Board of Directors meetings (14 meetings held) was 97.4% and attendance of Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members at the Audit & Supervisory Board meetings (14 meetings held) was 100%.

Policy on Determination of Director Compensation Oji Holdings has designed its compensation programs with an emphasis on the roles performed by the Director compensation program such that the Board of Directors promotes sustainable growth and increasing medium- to long-term corporate value of the company and pursues enhanced profitability and capital efficiency. The specifics of the Director compensation program and determination

Determinations are made by the Board of Directors based on recommendations submitted by the Compensation Committee.

Please refer to the Annual Securities Report for details concerning performance-linked compensation including bonuses and stock-based compensation.

Strategy Management

General Meeting of Shareholders

Appointment

Appointment

Appointment

Offering

and dismissal

and dismissal

and dismissal

Reporting

Auditing

opinions

Accounting Auditor

Audit & Supervisory Board

Board of Directors

Nomination Committee

(Auditing ﬁrm)

Audit & Supervisory Board Members' Ofﬁce

Compensation Committee

policies are set forth in the Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance. Director compensation comprises base compensation, bonuses that reflect short-term per- formance, and stock-based compensation that reflects medium- to long-term improvement in corporate value.

Sustainability

Determining the proposals of appointment,

dismissal and refusal of reelection

Judgement of appropriateness of

Accounting

accounting audits

Reporting

Cooperation

Cooperation

Key issues discussion and reporting

audits

Reporting

Auditing

Appointment, dismissal, and supervision

Reporting

Representative Director of the Board, President (Group CEO)

Direction

Direction and supervision

Internal Audit Dept.

Holdings Management Meeting

Reporting

Corporate Governance Div.

Auditing

Environmental Management Dept.

Group Management Meeting

Safety Administration Dept.

Corporate Compliance Dept.

Direction and supervision

Key issues discussion

Legal Affairs Dept.

and reporting

Public Relations and Investor Relations Dept.

Corporate Ofﬁcers

General Affairs Dept.

Each COMPANY

Other Business Companies

Group Companies

Ratios of performance-linked compensation and non-performance-linked compensation

Position

Fixed compensation

Performance-linked compensation

Total

Bonuses

Stock-based compensation

Total

Director, Chairman of the Board

50%

25%

25%

50%

100%

Director of the Board, President

50%

25%

25%

50%

100%

Director of the Board, Senior Executive Officer

50%

25%

25%

50%

100%

Director of the Board, Executive Officer

50%

25%

25%

50%

100%

Independent Outside Director

100%

-

-

-

100%

The payment ratios will fluctuate due to changes in performance-linked compensation such as bonuses and stock-based compensation.

Data Corporate & Data Financial Strategy

69

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

70

Corporate Governance

Total amount of compensation for each officer category, total amount of compensation, etc. by type, and number of eligible officers (FY2020)

Total amount of

Total amount of compensation, etc. by type (million yen)

Number of

Officer category

compensation

Fixed

Performance-linked compensation

eligible officers

(million yen)

compensation

Bonuses

Stock-based compensation

(persons)

Directors (excluding Independent Outside Directors)

524

239

169

116

12

Audit & Supervisory Board Members (excluding Independent

51

51

-

-

2

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members)

Independent Outside Directors and Independent

76

76

-

-

6

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Policy and Process for Nomination of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Main Activities of Independent Outside Directors in FY2020

Category

Name

Attendance at Board of

Summary of statements made and duties performed with respect to expected role

About

Directors meetings

Independent

Michihiro Nara

Attended 13 of 14

Fulfilled the role expected of him by making statements concerning the Company's man-

agement from an independent standpoint, from an attorney's professional perspective, and

Outside Director

meetings

the

(92.9%)

based on his extensive experience and knowledge

Oji

Attended 14 of 14

Fulfilled the role expected of him by making statements concerning the Company's man-

Independent

Toshihisa Takata

Group

Outside Director

meetings

agement from an independent standpoint and based on his rich experience and wide-rang-

(100%)

ing knowledge as a diplomat

Independent

Sachiko Ai

Attended 10 of 11

Fulfilled the role expected of her by making statements concerning the Company's management

Outside Director

meetings

from an independent standpoint and based not only on her high-level expertise in the financial field

(90.9%)

but also on her wealth of knowledge of a broad range of domestic and international business trends

Independent

Seiko Nagai

-

What

Outside Director

(Took office in June 2021)

the

Concerning Independent Outside Director Sachiko Ai's attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors, the scope of the total number of meetings includes

Policy

At Oji Holdings, the Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance stipulate as a Director nomination policy that candidates be nominated for Directors who possess excellent character and insight and who may contribute to the sustainable growth as well as the increase of medium - to long-term corporate value of the Group, and that the Board of Directors shall comprise Directors who take notices on a balance between diverse knowledge and expertise concerning the business operated by the Group. The Fundamental Policies also stipulates that candidates be appointed for Audit & Supervisory Board Members who are capable of executing the duties of Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and who possess excellent character and insight as well as high level of specialization and extensive experience.

Directors' Skill Map

The capabilities of our Directors are as follows:

Process

When nominating candidates for Directors, the Nomination Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Direc- tors, deliberates and recommends to the Board of Directors. As for nomination of candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Nomination Committee recommends to the Board of Directors with the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board, following consultation with the Nomination Committee. The Nominating Committee consists of four Independent Outside Directors, the Chairman and the President, and the Board of Directors receives reporting from the Committee, deliberates and makes decisions.

only those meetings of the Board of Directors held after her appointment on June 26, 2020.

Oji

Aims Group

Main activities of Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members in FY2020

For

Category

Name

Attendance at Board of

Attendance at Audit &

Statements at meetings

Directors meetings

Supervisory Board meetings

Independent Outside Audit &

Makoto Katsura

Attended 14 of 14

Attended 14 of 14

Made statements based on his extensive experience and

Supervisory Board Member

meetings

meetings

wide-ranging knowledge as a diplomat

(100%)

(100%)

Business

Independent Outside Audit &

Mikinao Kitada

Attended 14 of 14

Attended 14 of 14

Made statements based on his extensive experience and

Supervisory Board Member

meetings

meetings

wide-ranging knowledge as a public prosecutor and attorney

(100%)

(100%)

Independent Outside Audit &

Norio Henmi

Attended 10 of 10

Attended 10 of 10

Made statements based on his extensive experience and wide-ranging

Strategy

Supervisory Board Member

meetings

meetings

knowledge from attorney's professional perspective

(100%)

(100%)

Independent Outside Audit &

Hidero Chimori

-

-

Supervisory Board Member

(Took office in June 2021)

Independent Outside Audit &

Noriko Sekiguchi

-

-

Director

Corporate

Finance and

Manufacturing and Research and

Sales and

Personnel and

Purchase and

Internationality

ESG

management

accounting

technologies

development

marketing

labor management

procurement

Susumu Yajima

Masatoshi Kaku

Yoshiki Koseki

Hiroyuki Isono

Fumio Shindo

Kazuhiko Kamada

Koichi Ishida

Shigeki Aoki

Michihiro Nara

Independent Outside Director

Toshihisa Takata

Independent Outside Director

Sachiko Ai

Independent Outside Director

Seiko Nagai

(Newly appointed)

Independent Outside Director

Supervisory Board Member (Took office in June 2021)

The status of Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Norio Henmi's attendance at Board of Directors' Meetings and Audit & Supervisory

StrategyManagement

Board Meetings shown above is based on the number of such meetings held through the date he left office due to his passing away.

Effectiveness Evaluation of the Board of Directors

Sustainability

The Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance

Committee, in which Independent Outside Directors par-

stipulates that the Board of Directors shall conduct analy-

ticipate, and then deliberated by the Board of Directors

sis and evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Di-

based on the analysis results.

rectors every year, and take required measures to ensure

For example, we recognized issues such as room for

the effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a whole as

improvement in the structure of the Board of Directors,

Strategy

well as disclose an overview of the findings. In order to

which places importance on diversity, and decided to im-

evaluate the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, we

plement countermeasures.

conduct a survey on the role, structure, and operation of

An overview of the findings in the analysis and evalua-

the Board of Directors from April to May every year for all

tion of the Board of Directors of FY2020 conducted in

Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members. The

and after April 2021 has been disclosed separately in the

evaluation findings will be analyzed by the Compensation

Corporate Governance Report.

Independent Outside Officers

Status of Activities by and Reason for Appointment of Independent Outside Officers

There are four Independent Outside Directors and three Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members at Oji Holdings. All Independent Outside Officers attend Board of Directors meetings, and the briefings that are held twice each month in principle and are conducted by the Director responsible for the Corporate Governance Division regarding Management Meeting agendas and planned Board of Directors deliberation matters. In addition, the

four Independent Outside Directors make up the Nomination Committee and the Compensation Committee.

Persons with highly specialized and wide-ranging knowledge who are able to express opinions that are independent from management and from the perspectives of various stakeholders are selected as Independent Outside Director candidates, and persons with excellent character and insight, a high level of specialization, and extensive experience are selected as Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member candidates.

Policy for Strategic Shareholding

& Data Financial

Corporate

The Oji Group strategically holds shares that are expect-

examines every year whether the purpose of strategic

ed to contribute to the sustainable growth of the Group

shareholding is appropriate and whether the benefits and

and the improvement of corporate value over the medium

risks associated with strategic shareholding are com-

Data

to long term as part of its management strategy for the

mensurate with the cost of capital to verify the appropri-

purpose of business alliances and strengthening and

ateness of the holding. We sell shares properly and

maintenance of long-term and stable relationships with

appropriately if the rationality for holding them has dimin-

business partners. The Board of Directors specifically

ished to reduce strategic shareholding.

71

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

72

The Oji Group
Corporate Code of Conduct
The Oji Group
Behavior Standard
Action guidelines for all management
and employees of the Oji Group
"Behavior standard to be adopted in the daily activities in order to materialize the spirit of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct"
Guidelines for Group companies
"Promotion of Corporate activities based on high ethical principles appropriate for an organization that enjoys the trust of society" "Contribution to the genuine enriched society"
Management
Philosophy
Direction that the Oji Group will take
"Creation of Innovative Value"
"Contribution to the Future and the World"
"Harmony with Nature and Society"

Compliance

The Oji Group incorporated the principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and anticorruption of the United Nations Global Compact and established the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard, action guidelines for the Code, in 2004, but they were revised in FY2020 to reflect the Management Philosophy and change of the business environment including the United Nations SDGs, to make them more in line with the demands of the times.

The alteration or abolition of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard requires a resolution by the Board of Directors. With the involvement of the Board, this Code of Conduct and the Behavior Standard have been established as the standard of activities performed by all officers and employees of the Group. The Code of Conduct and the Behavior Standard have been translated into the respective languages of each country in which the Group has its business sites and are made known to all officers and employees that belong to the Group. All officers and

The Corporate Compliance Department of Oji Holdings draws up policies and measures for promoting compliance in the entire group. It also formulates and reviews the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard and establishes internal whistleblowing systems and rules on anti-corruption. In addition, at domestic and overseas Group companies, compliance managers and compliance promotion leaders play a central role in promotion activities and work to instill compliance awareness throughout the Group.

Measures for Promoting Compliance

Group Oji the About

employees of the Oji Group strive to understand the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard correctly and to practice them. If an action against them is conducted or if a violation is suspected, it must be reported or consulted with a supervisor or the compliance office of the company or worksite, or the Corporate Ethics Helpline (Group internal whistleblowing) desks.

The Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct

  1. We, the management and employees of the Oji Group, hereby adopt the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct, as de- tailed below, as guiding principles for corporate activities based on awareness of our responsibilities as a corporate citi-

zen in international society, and on high ethical principles appropriate for an organization that enjoys the trust of society.

  1. We, the management and employees of the Oji Group, will always strive to implement this Code and to contribute to re- alization of the genuine enriched society.

Compliance with Laws and Regulations and Fair Business Activities

Developing a Rewarding Work Environment with Consideration for Safety and Health

Supply of Safe, Useful Products and Services

Addressing Environmental Issues

Contribution to the Realization of a Sustainable Society

Respect for Human Rights

Communication with Society and Participation in Social Contribution Activities

Coexistence with International Society Promotion of Crisis Management

The Oji Group Behavior Standard

I. Toward the materialization of the spirit of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct, the Oji Group Behavior Standard is adopted as a standard to be followed in the daily activities of all management and employees as a member of international society.

  1. All management and employees should recognize responsibility for following this Behavior Standard and must not vio- late it.

Compliance with Relevant Business Laws

Compliance with Laws and Regulations

Preparing for Various Risks such as Natural

Ensuring Safety in Business Activities

Related to the Anti-monopoly Act and the

Disasters

Practice of the Oji Group Environmental

Act Against Delay in Payment of

Compliance with Company Rules

Charter

Subcontract Proceeds Etc., to

Appropriate Records and Accounting

Acting with a Sensible Manner

Subcontractors

Maintenance of Company Assets

Wholesome Relationship with Politics and

Prohibition of Unfair Competition

Thorough Information Management

Government

Proper Import/Export Management

Appropriate Use of Information Devices and

Severance of Relationships with Antisocial

Responsible Raw Materials Procurement

Communication Means

Groups and Organizations

Disclosure of Management Information

Prohibition of Conflicts of Interest

Corporate Activities that Contribute to the

Prohibition of Insider Trading

Prohibition of Private Political Activities, Etc.

Realization of a Sustainable Society

Ensuring Safety and Health in the Workplace

in the Workplace

Coexistence with International Society

Prohibition of Discrimination and Protection

Open Working Environment

Seeking a Relationship of Trust with

of Human Rights

Activities for Raising Compliance Awareness Numerous opportunities are created for employees to acquire necessary knowledge including compliance training as part of rank-based training for newly-appointed managers and new employees as well as periodic internal training on themes that are common to all Group companies such as the Subcontract Proceeds Act, the Antimonopoly Act, and the prevention of bribery. Also, the Compliance News is issued every month to introduce current internal and external compliance topics, provide teaching materials in quiz format, explain the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and Oji Group Behavior Standard, and inform employees about the whistleblowing system.

Sharing the Revised Code of Conduct and Behavior Standard and Providing Follow-up Sessions

We have distributed the booklet to officers and employees to thoroughly disseminate the contents of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard revised in October 2020. In addition, we have separately prepared teaching and explanatory materials to utilize them at a compliance meeting held at each worksite. Moreover, we translate the education materials into 12 languages for overseas employees in order to disseminate the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard and encourage them to practice the Standard.

Whistleblowing System

The Oji Group operates the Business Ethics Helpline (il- lustrated in the diagram on the right) based on the Group Whistleblowing Regulations to provide all officers and employees (including part-time and short-term employ- ees) the opportunity to consult and make reports with the aim of prevention or remediation through early discovery of violations of laws and regulations and misconduct. Whistleblowing desks are established both internally (in the Oji Holdings Corporate Compliance Department) and externally (a law firm) to discover early and correct violations of laws and regulations, human rights abuses such as harassment and discrimination, corrupt practices including bribery, and other misconduct. We also work to solve employees' daily concerns related to compliance.

In FY2020, we prepared unique teaching materials (see the above image) of the Antimonopoly Act e-learning for the Procurement divisions, which was prepared for the Sales divisions in the past, and 1,260 eligible employees participated in the e-learning course.

Anti-Corruption Initiatives

The Oji Group Behavior Standard expressly provide for "wholesome relationship with politics and government" and "maintenance of an honest, wholesome relationship with business partners". In order to materialize this, we have established Group Corruption Prevention Regulations and their guidelines relating to bribery (offering and accepting benefits) and performing internal audits of bribery compliance. An internal audit of the compliance status was implemented as a stricter standard for the receipt of benefit has been imposed on domestic companies since the fiscal year started in April 2020.

General Manager,

Director of the Board, President,

Corporate Governance Division,

Oji Holdings Corporation

Oji Holdings Corporation

Reporting

Instructions Reporting

Instructions

Audit & Supervisory Board Member,

Discussion

Oji Holdings Corporation

Notification of

Internal desk

investigation results

External desk

Corporate Compliance Department

Notice of details of

Law firm

consultations or report (In

of Oji Holdings Corporation

cases where the consulting or

reporting person requests

Request for

anonymity, notice is provided

investigation

Reporting

Improvements,

anonymously)

Consultations and

Response

and

guidance,

Reports

Consultations

cooperation

recommendations

Internal investigation committee and external

and

Response

Company

that is the subject of

experts (Established as necessary)

Reports

a consultation or report

Confirmation of facts and determination of causes

Consulting and reporting individual

part-time,short-term, and temporary employees), and former employees>

For Aims Group Oji the What

Strategy Business

Strategy Management

Data Corporate & Data Financial Strategy Sustainability

Customers

Prohibition of Harassment

Maintenance of an Honest, Wholesome

Fulfillment of Responsibilities and Self-

Relationship with Business Partners

Development

(Report Notification Sheet generated with QR code can be used from April 2021 to further improve the convenience of the whistleblowing desks.)

73

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

Oji Group Integrated Report 2021

74

