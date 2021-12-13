Oji : Integrated Report 2021（Part2）

Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
March 1994 Registered as Certified Public Accountant January 2002 Re-registered as Certified Public Accountant November 2010 Representative of Sekiguchi CPA Office
(currently Sekiguchi Noriko CPA Office) (to the present)
July 2012 Registered as Certified Tax Accountant
June 2015 Outside Director, TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. (to the present)
January 2019 Executive Officer, Chifure Holdings Corporation
June 2021 Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company (to the present)
Toshihisa Takata
Independent Outside Director of the Board
April 1976 Joined Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan August 2010 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kenya October 2010 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of
Japan to Kenya, Eritrea, Seychelles, and Burundi January 2013 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan
to Kenya, Eritrea, Seychelles, Burundi, and Somalia August 2013 Ambassador in charge of Okinawan Affairs
May 2015 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to New Zealand, the Cook Islands, and Samoa
June 2016 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to New Zealand, the Cook Islands, Samoa, and Niue
March 2017 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to New Zealand, the Cook Islands, and Niue
October 2018 Retired from office
June 2019 Independent Outside Director of the Board, the Company (to the present)
Seiko Nagai
Independent Outside Director of the Board
April 1983
Joined Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
April 2008
Manager, In-flight Sales Group, Japan
Airlines Co., Ltd.
April 2012
Manager, Passenger Cabin Dept., JAL
Express Co., Ltd.
October 2014
Manager, Cabin Attendants Section 4,
Haneda Airport, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
April 2015
Professor, College of Foreign Studies, Kansai
Gaidai University (to the present)
June 2019
Outside Director, Member of the Board,
ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (to the present)
June 2021
Independent Outside Director of the Board,
the Company (to the present)
Nobuko Otsuka
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
January 2016 Joined Oji Management Office Inc.
Group Manager, Internal Audit Department,
Corporate Governance Division, the Company
April 2018 General Manager, Internal Audit Department and Corporate Compliance Department, Corporate Governance Division, the Company
April 2019 General Manager attached to General Manager of Corporate Governance Division, the Company
June 2019 Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the Company (to the present)
Hidero Chimori
Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
April 1983
Registered as an attorney-at-law
June 2002
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,
OMRON Corporation
June 2006
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,
DUSKIN CO., LTD.
June 2016
Independent Director, Audit & Supervisory
Committee Member, Kobe Steel, Ltd.
Outside COMPANY Auditor, ROHM Co., Ltd.
June 2019
Outside Director, Member of the Board, Audit
and Supervisory Committee Member, ROHM
Co., Ltd. (to the present)
June 2021
Independent Outside Director of the Board,
the Company (to the present)
Message from the Chairman
Promoting Sustainability Strategy
Governance Functions as Seen from the Position of the Chairman of the Board
Representative Director and
Susumu Yajima
Chairman of the Board
Reaffirming the Importance of Corporate Governance during the COVID-19 Pandemic
Monitoring the environment, human rights, and occupational safety based on the Partnership Procurement Policy
Response to TCFD, and formulating and implementing Environmental Vision and Environmental Action Program
Inclusion & diversity, and measures related to
human resources
Our sense of corporate ethics that "a company is a public institution for society," which we have cultivated throughout our long history, is the foundation of the Oji Group's sustainability strategy. We are promoting ESG management based on the understanding that we should not seek predatory corporate profits, but rather remain a company that is truly needed by society, which will ultimately lead to our sustainable development.
In terms of raw materials procurement, the Oji Group has 3,000 suppliers both in Japan and overseas. Based on the Oji Group Partnership Procurement Policy, we engage in responsible procurement with consideration for the environment, human rights, and occupational safety. With the cooperation of our suppliers, we will monitor
We of course have already begun taking concrete steps to address this issue as the top priority of our management. In September 2020, we formulated Environmental Vision 2050 to realize Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and Environmental Action Program 2030 as a milestone in order to achieve our Vision, and we endorsed the TCFD recommendations in December 2020. The Oji Group is extremely fortunate as its businesses can contribute to a sustainable society in their own right through the global expansion of a sustainable business model: "resource circulation throughout the value chain." In the future, we will continue to accelerate the expansion of our overseas forest plantations and actively promote forest management.
Furthermore, based on a recognition that promoting inclusion & diversity is essential for our evolution and continued existence, we are developing measures related to human resources. Perhaps because of our history of repeated mergers, the Oji Group has a culture of accepting outside human resources regardless of their background, and we will continue to actively recruit outstanding human
●Fulfilling supply responsibilities supporting lifestyle and industry while ensuring thorough infection control (BCP response)
During the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe that many people have been reminded of the essential aspect of paper manufacturers. Precisely because it is an emergency, the top priority is providing a stable supply of safe and secure
to ensure business continuity overseas. We have continuously cultivated our sense of corporate ethics that "a company is a public institution for society" and, as such, believe that fulfilling our supply responsibilities is our mis- sion. During its nearly 150-year history, the Oji Group has experienced many other emergencies in the past. Each time it faced an emergency, our Group endeavored to remain a company that is needed by society. This is why our Group exists today. A company's true nature reveals itself
and assess risks, and fulfill our responsibility to the environment and society not only at the Oji Group but also throughout our supply chain.
With regard to the environment, as countermeasures to global warming become an urgent issue around the world, the growing attention is being drawn to the Oji Group, which owns the most abundant forest resources in Japan.
resources regardless of their past careers or nationality and increase diversity. We will also continue to send young employees who bear the future of the Oji Group to work- places outside Japan to foster relationships of trust with local people through collaboration and to develop truly globally minded human resources who can respect the values of the countries they work in.
products to maintain people's lives as in normal times. In particular, with a strong awareness of the importance of corrugated containers, which are the foundation for trans-
in times of emergency. In this context, we recognize that the importance of corporate governance, including BCP and risk management, has increased further.
Issues and Future Initiatives in Corporate Governance
porting daily necessities, we have made our utmost efforts
● Recognizing corporate governance issues for sustainable growth
● Ensuring transparency and soundness through advisory
bodies (Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee)
● Effectiveness of governance and utilization of
also provided with opportunities for preliminary briefings on individual issues, participation as observers in the Group Management Meeting where management is exe- cuted, and site visits both inside and outside Japan in or-
Reforming the Board of Directors based on Revision of the Corporate Governance Code
external perspectives as seen from the position of
Chairman of the Board of Directors
● Governance themes to strengthen in the future,
der to strengthen sharing of information and gain an understanding of approaches taken by the internal Directors and Corporate Officers. We are always open to their
●New management structure with increase in the number of Independent Outside Directors and Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members
●Specifying skills that the Board of Directors should possess and publishing the skill matrix
Functions required of the Board of Directors in the future, and expected changes
Firstly, I would like to say that the increase in the number of Independent Outside Officers (all of the Company's Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members are Independent Officers) is not only for the regulatory purpose of complying with the revision of the Corporate Governance Code. I mentioned earlier that the reason why the Oji Group exists today is because we have remained a company that is needed by society. In other words, we have constantly continued evolving into what society expects us to be. In today's rapidly changing world, a board of directors that consists of a highly homogenous group of people will narrow our view, and runs the risk that we might critically misunderstand what society expects us to be. Therefore, we believe that the
knowledge of Independent Outside Officers with a diverse range of backgrounds is crucial for our continued evolution and existence in the future, and we have reinforced and increased the number of Independent Outside Offi- cers. We expect them to give us honest opinions that are uncomfortable to hear.
Moreover, we have published a skill matrix since last fiscal year's Integrated Report. It is a prerequisite for Directors to have broad and comprehensive experience and knowledge. At the same time, they must also have their own fields of expertise and specialty as their strengths. Moreover, the effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a whole will be enhanced by capitalizing on and seamlessly combining individual expertise, without placing excessive weight on members in specific fields.
Going forward, the Board of Directors will utilize its diverse range of knowledge and experience in striving to further strengthen supervisory functions, ensure risk manage- ment, and enhance the value of the Oji brand from a broad perspective.
response to them and the establishment of systems The fostering of a sense of corporate ethics is essential for the sustainable growth of the Oji Group. Regardless of how many codes of conduct or rules we establish, if em- ployees, who are supposed to comply with them, do not think and act with a strong sense of corporate ethics, they will deviate from such codes of conduct and rules. In other words, there is no sustainable corporate growth in a corporate culture that lacks ethics. It is necessary for each and every employee to internalize a sense of ethics as a good citizen. We will devote our efforts to creating a corporate culture to achieve this.
In addition, the Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee, which are advisory bodies to the Board of Directors, are composed of two internal Directors (the Chairman and the President) and four Independent Outside Officers, with the outside members accounting for the majority, thereby ensuring transparency and sound- ness. The Independent Outside Officers do not only participate in the meetings of the Board of Directors, but are
opinions that come from an external perspective. For ex- ample, in response to a suggestion that there is room for improvement in diversity of the Board of Directors, we have increased the number of female Independent Outside Officers to three. Another issue is pointed out, the reinforcement of governance in our overseas operations alongside the global development of business. To address this, the internal audit division and the safety management division are strengthening their response to overseas op- erations.
Last but not least, the Oji Group's operations have also been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. How- ever, we are not simply hunkering down to weather the storm. Risk and opportunity are two sides of the same coin, and we take this emergency as an opportunity to steadily progress toward being an even more resilient corporate group that does not waver in a crisis. I hope you will be looking forward to it. I would like to ask for the continued support of all our stakeholders.
Corporate Governance
The Oji Group established the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct based on the fundamental values and philos-
Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee
ophy that have been handed down since the Group's foundation and has undertaken business activities with an awareness of its role as a corporate member of society and a strong sense of ethics throughout the Group. Going forward, in order to increase corporate value and become a company that is trusted by society, we will work to ensure management efficiency, soundness, and transparen- cy, while positioning the enhancement of corporate governance as a priority management issue and building trusting relationships with diverse stakeholders.
Basic Concepts, Framework, and Operational Policies
Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance The Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance set forth the basic concepts, framework, and operational policies regarding corporate governance.
The Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee were established as advisory bodies to the Board of Directors in 2015. These two committees enhance objectivity and transparency in their decision making, and the Compensation Committee analyzes the effectiveness of and deliberates the evaluations of the Board of Directors. With the increase of one Independent Outside Director in June 2021, the Committees consist of two internal Directors and four Independent Outside Directors, with the Independent Outside Directors representing more than half of the Committees members.
Roles of Nomination Committee
Formulate nomination, appointment, and dismissal policies related to personnel affairs for Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Corporate Officers, and Corporate Advisors, deliberate on candidates, and submit recommendations to the Board of Directors.
Roles of Compensation Committee
Deliberate on compensation structures, compensation levels, and evaluation of Directors, Corporate Officers, and Corporate Advisors and submit recommendations to the Board of Directors.
Structures of the Nomination Committee and the Compensation Committee and their meetings held in FY2020
Position
Name
Nomination Committee
Attendance
Compensation Committee
Attendance
Representative Director and Chairman of the Board
Susumu Yajima
1/1
2/2
Representative Director of the Board,
Masatoshi Kaku
Committee Chair
1/1
Committee Chair
2/2
President
Independent Outside Director
Michihiro Nara
1/1
2/2
The Oji Group has adopted a COMPANY system under which Oji Holdings oversees the formulation of Group management strategies and Group governance and each COMPANY, made up of closely-related businesses, plays a central role in business operations. This structure accelerates decision making by each business unit and clarifies management responsibilities.
Outside Directors) and the Audit & Supervisory Board consists of five Audit & Supervisory Board Members (in- cluding three Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members), and Susumu Yajima, Representative Director and Chairman of the Board, chairs the Board of Directors. In FY2020, attendance of Independent Outside Directors and Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory
Independent Outside Director
Toshihisa Takata
1/1
2/2
Independent Outside Director
Sachiko Ai
1/1
1/1
Independent Outside Director
Seiko Nagai
-
-
(Took office in June 2021)
† Concerning Independent Outside Director Sachiko Ai's attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors, the scope of the total number of meetings includes only those meetings held after her appointment on June 26, 2020.
Policy on Determination of Director Compensation and Total Compensation Amount
In addition, as a company with Audit & Supervisory Board, Oji Holdings reinforces Group-wide governance through audits of the execution of duties by Directors carried out by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Audit & Supervisory Board. The Board of Directors consists of twelve Directors (including four Independent
Corporate Governance Structural Diagram
Board Members at the Board of Directors meetings (14 meetings held) was 97.4% and attendance of Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members at the Audit & Supervisory Board meetings (14 meetings held) was 100%.
Policy on Determination of Director Compensation Oji Holdings has designed its compensation programs with an emphasis on the roles performed by the Director compensation program such that the Board of Directors promotes sustainable growth and increasing medium- to long-term corporate value of the company and pursues enhanced profitability and capital efficiency. The specifics of the Director compensation program and determination
Determinations are made by the Board of Directors based on recommendations submitted by the Compensation Committee.
Please refer to the Annual Securities Report for details concerning performance-linked compensation including bonuses and stock-based compensation.
General Meeting of Shareholders
Appointment
Appointment
Appointment
Offering
and dismissal
and dismissal
and dismissal
Reporting
Auditing
opinions
Accounting Auditor
Audit & Supervisory Board
Board of Directors
Nomination Committee
(Auditing ﬁrm)
Audit & Supervisory Board Members' Ofﬁce
Compensation Committee
policies are set forth in the Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance. Director compensation comprises base compensation, bonuses that reflect short-term per- formance, and stock-based compensation that reflects medium- to long-term improvement in corporate value.
Audit & Supervisory Board Members (excluding Independent
51
51
-
-
2
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members)
Independent Outside Directors and Independent
76
76
-
-
6
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Policy and Process for Nomination of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Main Activities of Independent Outside Directors in FY2020
Category
Name
Attendance at Board of
Summary of statements made and duties performed with respect to expected role
Independent
Michihiro Nara
Attended 13 of 14
Fulfilled the role expected of him by making statements concerning the Company's man-
agement from an independent standpoint, from an attorney's professional perspective, and
Outside Director
meetings
the
(92.9%)
based on his extensive experience and knowledge
Attended 14 of 14
Fulfilled the role expected of him by making statements concerning the Company's man-
Independent
Toshihisa Takata
Outside Director
meetings
agement from an independent standpoint and based on his rich experience and wide-rang-
(100%)
ing knowledge as a diplomat
Independent
Sachiko Ai
Attended 10 of 11
Fulfilled the role expected of her by making statements concerning the Company's management
Outside Director
meetings
from an independent standpoint and based not only on her high-level expertise in the financial field
(90.9%)
but also on her wealth of knowledge of a broad range of domestic and international business trends
Independent
Seiko Nagai
-
Outside Director
(Took office in June 2021)
† Concerning Independent Outside Director Sachiko Ai's attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors, the scope of the total number of meetings includes
Policy
At Oji Holdings, the Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance stipulate as a Director nomination policy that candidates be nominated for Directors who possess excellent character and insight and who may contribute to the sustainable growth as well as the increase of medium - to long-term corporate value of the Group, and that the Board of Directors shall comprise Directors who take notices on a balance between diverse knowledge and expertise concerning the business operated by the Group. The Fundamental Policies also stipulates that candidates be appointed for Audit & Supervisory Board Members who are capable of executing the duties of Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and who possess excellent character and insight as well as high level of specialization and extensive experience.
Directors' Skill Map
The capabilities of our Directors are as follows:
Process
When nominating candidates for Directors, the Nomination Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Direc- tors, deliberates and recommends to the Board of Directors. As for nomination of candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Nomination Committee recommends to the Board of Directors with the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board, following consultation with the Nomination Committee. The Nominating Committee consists of four Independent Outside Directors, the Chairman and the President, and the Board of Directors receives reporting from the Committee, deliberates and makes decisions.
only those meetings of the Board of Directors held after her appointment on June 26, 2020.
Category
Name
Attendance at Board of
Attendance at Audit &
Statements at meetings
Directors meetings
Supervisory Board meetings
Independent Outside Audit &
Makoto Katsura
Attended 14 of 14
Attended 14 of 14
Made statements based on his extensive experience and
Supervisory Board Member
meetings
meetings
wide-ranging knowledge as a diplomat
(100%)
(100%)
Independent Outside Audit &
Mikinao Kitada
Attended 14 of 14
Attended 14 of 14
Made statements based on his extensive experience and
Supervisory Board Member
meetings
meetings
wide-ranging knowledge as a public prosecutor and attorney
(100%)
(100%)
Independent Outside Audit &
Norio Henmi
Attended 10 of 10
Attended 10 of 10
Made statements based on his extensive experience and wide-ranging
Supervisory Board Member
meetings
meetings
knowledge from attorney's professional perspective
(100%)
(100%)
Independent Outside Audit &
Hidero Chimori
-
-
Supervisory Board Member
(Took office in June 2021)
Independent Outside Audit &
Noriko Sekiguchi
-
-
Director
Finance and
Manufacturing and Research and
Sales and
Personnel and
Purchase and
Internationality
ESG
management
accounting
technologies
development
marketing
labor management
procurement
Susumu Yajima
Masatoshi Kaku
Yoshiki Koseki
Hiroyuki Isono
Fumio Shindo
Kazuhiko Kamada
Koichi Ishida
Shigeki Aoki
Michihiro Nara
Independent Outside Director
Toshihisa Takata
Independent Outside Director
Sachiko Ai
Independent Outside Director
Seiko Nagai
(Newly appointed)
Independent Outside Director
Supervisory Board Member (Took office in June 2021)
† The status of Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Norio Henmi's attendance at Board of Directors' Meetings and Audit & Supervisory
Board Meetings shown above is based on the number of such meetings held through the date he left office due to his passing away.
Effectiveness Evaluation of the Board of Directors
The Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance
Committee, in which Independent Outside Directors par-
stipulates that the Board of Directors shall conduct analy-
ticipate, and then deliberated by the Board of Directors
sis and evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Di-
based on the analysis results.
rectors every year, and take required measures to ensure
For example, we recognized issues such as room for
the effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a whole as
improvement in the structure of the Board of Directors,
well as disclose an overview of the findings. In order to
which places importance on diversity, and decided to im-
evaluate the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, we
plement countermeasures.
conduct a survey on the role, structure, and operation of
An overview of the findings in the analysis and evalua-
the Board of Directors from April to May every year for all
tion of the Board of Directors of FY2020 conducted in
Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members. The
and after April 2021 has been disclosed separately in the
evaluation findings will be analyzed by the Compensation
Corporate Governance Report.
Independent Outside Officers
Status of Activities by and Reason for Appointment of Independent Outside Officers
There are four Independent Outside Directors and three Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members at Oji Holdings. All Independent Outside Officers attend Board of Directors meetings, and the briefings that are held twice each month in principle and are conducted by the Director responsible for the Corporate Governance Division regarding Management Meeting agendas and planned Board of Directors deliberation matters. In addition, the
four Independent Outside Directors make up the Nomination Committee and the Compensation Committee.
Persons with highly specialized and wide-ranging knowledge who are able to express opinions that are independent from management and from the perspectives of various stakeholders are selected as Independent Outside Director candidates, and persons with excellent character and insight, a high level of specialization, and extensive experience are selected as Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member candidates.
Policy for Strategic Shareholding
The Oji Group strategically holds shares that are expect-
examines every year whether the purpose of strategic
ed to contribute to the sustainable growth of the Group
shareholding is appropriate and whether the benefits and
and the improvement of corporate value over the medium
risks associated with strategic shareholding are com-
to long term as part of its management strategy for the
mensurate with the cost of capital to verify the appropri-
purpose of business alliances and strengthening and
ateness of the holding. We sell shares properly and
maintenance of long-term and stable relationships with
appropriately if the rationality for holding them has dimin-
business partners. The Board of Directors specifically
ished to reduce strategic shareholding.
The Oji Group
Corporate Code of Conduct
The Oji Group
Behavior Standard
Action guidelines for all management
and employees of the Oji Group
"Behavior standard to be adopted in the daily activities in order to materialize the spirit of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct"
Guidelines for Group companies
"Promotion of Corporate activities based on high ethical principles appropriate for an organization that enjoys the trust of society" "Contribution to the genuine enriched society"
Direction that the Oji Group will take
"Creation of Innovative Value"
"Contribution to the Future and the World"
"Harmony with Nature and Society"
Compliance
The Oji Group incorporated the principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and anticorruption of the United Nations Global Compact and established the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard, action guidelines for the Code, in 2004, but they were revised in FY2020 to reflect the Management Philosophy and change of the business environment including the United Nations SDGs, to make them more in line with the demands of the times.
The alteration or abolition of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard requires a resolution by the Board of Directors. With the involvement of the Board, this Code of Conduct and the Behavior Standard have been established as the standard of activities performed by all officers and employees of the Group. The Code of Conduct and the Behavior Standard have been translated into the respective languages of each country in which the Group has its business sites and are made known to all officers and employees that belong to the Group. All officers and
The Corporate Compliance Department of Oji Holdings draws up policies and measures for promoting compliance in the entire group. It also formulates and reviews the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard and establishes internal whistleblowing systems and rules on anti-corruption. In addition, at domestic and overseas Group companies, compliance managers and compliance promotion leaders play a central role in promotion activities and work to instill compliance awareness throughout the Group.
Measures for Promoting Compliance
employees of the Oji Group strive to understand the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard correctly and to practice them. If an action against them is conducted or if a violation is suspected, it must be reported or consulted with a supervisor or the compliance office of the company or worksite, or the Corporate Ethics Helpline (Group internal whistleblowing) desks.
The Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct
We, the management and employees of the Oji Group, hereby adopt the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct, as de- tailed below, as guiding principles for corporate activities based on awareness of our responsibilities as a corporate citi-
zen in international society, and on high ethical principles appropriate for an organization that enjoys the trust of society.
We, the management and employees of the Oji Group, will always strive to implement this Code and to contribute to re- alization of the genuine enriched society.
Compliance with Laws and Regulations and Fair Business Activities
Developing a Rewarding Work Environment with Consideration for Safety and Health
Supply of Safe, Useful Products and Services
Addressing Environmental Issues
Contribution to the Realization of a Sustainable Society
Respect for Human Rights
Communication with Society and Participation in Social Contribution Activities
Coexistence with International Society Promotion of Crisis Management
The Oji Group Behavior Standard
I. Toward the materialization of the spirit of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct, the Oji Group Behavior Standard is adopted as a standard to be followed in the daily activities of all management and employees as a member of international society.
All management and employees should recognize responsibility for following this Behavior Standard and must not vio- late it.
Compliance with Relevant Business Laws
Compliance with Laws and Regulations
Preparing for Various Risks such as Natural
Ensuring Safety in Business Activities
Related to the Anti-monopoly Act and the
Disasters
Practice of the Oji Group Environmental
Act Against Delay in Payment of
Compliance with Company Rules
Charter
Subcontract Proceeds Etc., to
Appropriate Records and Accounting
Acting with a Sensible Manner
Subcontractors
Maintenance of Company Assets
Wholesome Relationship with Politics and
Prohibition of Unfair Competition
Thorough Information Management
Government
Proper Import/Export Management
Appropriate Use of Information Devices and
Severance of Relationships with Antisocial
Responsible Raw Materials Procurement
Communication Means
Groups and Organizations
Disclosure of Management Information
Prohibition of Conflicts of Interest
Corporate Activities that Contribute to the
Prohibition of Insider Trading
Prohibition of Private Political Activities, Etc.
Realization of a Sustainable Society
Ensuring Safety and Health in the Workplace
in the Workplace
Coexistence with International Society
Prohibition of Discrimination and Protection
Open Working Environment
Seeking a Relationship of Trust with
of Human Rights
Activities for Raising Compliance Awareness Numerous opportunities are created for employees to acquire necessary knowledge including compliance training as part of rank-based training for newly-appointed managers and new employees as well as periodic internal training on themes that are common to all Group companies such as the Subcontract Proceeds Act, the Antimonopoly Act, and the prevention of bribery. Also, the Compliance News is issued every month to introduce current internal and external compliance topics, provide teaching materials in quiz format, explain the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and Oji Group Behavior Standard, and inform employees about the whistleblowing system.
Sharing the Revised Code of Conduct and Behavior Standard and Providing Follow-up Sessions
We have distributed the booklet to officers and employees to thoroughly disseminate the contents of the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard revised in October 2020. In addition, we have separately prepared teaching and explanatory materials to utilize them at a compliance meeting held at each worksite. Moreover, we translate the education materials into 12 languages for overseas employees in order to disseminate the Oji Group Corporate Code of Conduct and the Oji Group Behavior Standard and encourage them to practice the Standard.
Whistleblowing System
The Oji Group operates the Business Ethics Helpline (il- lustrated in the diagram on the right) based on the Group Whistleblowing Regulations to provide all officers and employees (including part-time and short-term employ- ees) the opportunity to consult and make reports with the aim of prevention or remediation through early discovery of violations of laws and regulations and misconduct. Whistleblowing desks are established both internally (in the Oji Holdings Corporate Compliance Department) and externally (a law firm) to discover early and correct violations of laws and regulations, human rights abuses such as harassment and discrimination, corrupt practices including bribery, and other misconduct. We also work to solve employees' daily concerns related to compliance.
In FY2020, we prepared unique teaching materials (see the above image) of the Antimonopoly Act e-learning for the Procurement divisions, which was prepared for the Sales divisions in the past, and 1,260 eligible employees participated in the e-learning course.
Anti-Corruption Initiatives
The Oji Group Behavior Standard expressly provide for "wholesome relationship with politics and government" and "maintenance of an honest, wholesome relationship with business partners". In order to materialize this, we have established Group Corruption Prevention Regulations and their guidelines relating to bribery (offering and accepting benefits) and performing internal audits of bribery compliance. An internal audit of the compliance status was implemented as a stricter standard for the receipt of benefit has been imposed on domestic companies since the fiscal year started in April 2020.
General Manager,
Director of the Board, President,
Corporate Governance Division,
Oji Holdings Corporation
Oji Holdings Corporation
Reporting
Instructions Reporting
Instructions
Audit & Supervisory Board Member,
Discussion
Oji Holdings Corporation
Notification of
Internal desk
investigation results
External desk
Corporate Compliance Department
Notice of details of
Law firm
consultations or report (In
of Oji Holdings Corporation
cases where the consulting or
reporting person requests
Request for
anonymity, notice is provided
investigation
Reporting
Improvements,
anonymously)
Consultations and
Response
and
guidance,
Reports
Consultations
cooperation
recommendations
Internal investigation committee and external
and
Response
Company
that is the subject of
experts (Established as necessary)
Reports
a consultation or report
Confirmation of facts and determination of causes
Consulting and reporting individual
part-time,short-term, and temporary employees), and former employees>
Customers
Prohibition of Harassment
Maintenance of an Honest, Wholesome
Fulfillment of Responsibilities and Self-
Relationship with Business Partners
Development
(Report Notification Sheet generated with QR code can be used from April 2021 to further improve the convenience of the whistleblowing desks.)
