MEETING AGENDA Items to Be Reported: The business report and consolidated financial statements for the 100th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024); and report on auditing results of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board The non-consolidated financial statements for the 100th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Items to Be Resolved: Item: Election of Twelve (12) Directors As a result of the enforcement of the system for electronic provision of materials for general meetings of shareholders due to amendment to the Companies Act, we send a summarized version of the notice of the general meeting to shareholders who have not requested a paper copy by the record date (March 31, 2024 for this General Meeting of Shareholders) stipulated by laws and regulations. To see the conventional notice of the general meeting, check the Company's website or the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the related laws and regulations and the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following matters are posted on the Company's website and the TSE's website and are not stated in the written notice to be sent to shareholders who request a paper copy. "Subscription Right to Shares of the Company," "System to Ensure the Properness of Operations and an Overview of the Current Status of its Operation" and "Basic Policies on the Control of the Company" in the Business Report

"Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements

Please note that persons other than shareholders who are able to exercise voting rights, including proxies and their companions who are not shareholders, are not permitted to enter the venue. In the case of attendance by proxy, please appoint another shareholder who has voting rights for the Company and submit to the Company a document (letter of proxy, etc.) which evidences the authority of proxy.

REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Agenda Items and References Item: Election of Twelve (12) Directors The terms of office for all the current twelve (12) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. At this juncture, the Company hereby requests the election of twelve (12) Directors. The candidates for Director were reached after deliberation by the Nomination Committee to be elected at the meeting of the Board of Directors in accordance with the "Fundamental Policies on Corporate Governance" of the Company, and are as follows.

Candidates for Director Attributes of the Positions and responsibilities in the Number of No. Name attendance at Candidate Company meetings of the Board of Directors 1 Masatoshi Kaku Reelection Representative Director and 16/16 Chairman of the Board (100%) 2 Hiroyuki Isono Reelection Representative Director of the Board, 16/16 President and Group CEO (100%) 3 Fumio Shindo Reelection Representative Director of the Board and Executive Vice President Division of duties: Corporate Sustainability Division 16/16 Innovation Promotion Division (100%) Group Technology Division In charge of: Oji Engineering Co., Ltd. 4 Kazuhiko Kamada Reelection Director of the Board and Senior Executive Officer Division of duties: Corporate Governance Division In charge of: 16/16 Oji Human Support Co., Ltd. (100%) Oji Business Center Co., Ltd. Oji Paper Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Oji Logistics Co., Ltd. 5 Shigeki Aoki Reelection Director of the Board and Executive 16/16 Officer, President, Functional (100%) Materials Company 6 Akio Hasebe Reelection Director of the Board and Executive 16/16 Officer, President, Industrial (100%) Materials Company 7 Takayuki Moridaira Reelection Director of the Board and Executive Officer, President, Household and 16/16 Consumer Products Company, and (100%) President, Printing and Communications Media Company 8 Yuji Onuki Reelection Director of the Board and Executive Officer, President, Forest Resources 16/16 and Environment Marketing (100%) Company 9 Michihiro Nara Reelection Director of the Board 14/16 Outside director (87.5%) Independent director 10 Seiko Nagai Reelection Director of the Board 16/16 Outside director (100%) Independent director 11 Hiromichi Ogawa Reelection Director of the Board 16/16 Outside director (100%) Independent director 12 Sachiko Fukuda New election Outside director Independent director - 7 -

Brief history, positions and responsibilities in the Company and significant concurrent positions No. 1 Reelection April 1978 Joined the former Nippon Pulp Industry Co., Ltd. Masatoshi Kaku April 2011 Corporate Officer, the Company April 2012 Executive Officer, the Company (January 2, 1956) October 2012 Executive Officer, the Company June 2013 Director of the Board and Executive Officer, the Company April 2019 Representative Director of the Board, President and CEO, the Company April 2022 Representative Director and Chairman of the Board, the Company (to the present) Number of the 78,120 Company shares owned: Term of office as a director (as of the 11 years conclusion of this Meeting): Number of attendance at 16/16 meetings of the Board of Directors: (100%) Reasons for selecting as a candidate for director

He has a wealth of experience and track record in the areas of engineering, functional materials business, and research and development in the Company as well as the Group companies.

He strived to consolidate an earnings base with more than 100 billion yen in operating profit as Representative Director of the Board, President and CEO from 2019, and as Representative Director and Chairman of the Board since 2022, he has been responsible for the Company's management, including efforts to improve corporate governance, operate the Board of Directors toward achievement of the Purpose, perform the functions of the Board of Directors and further strengthen the management foundation.

In view of the aforementioned, he has been selected as a candidate for Director on an ongoing basis, as he is expected to contribute to the Group's sustainable growth and medium- to long-term enhancement of its corporate value.

There is no special interest between Mr. Masatoshi Kaku and the Company.

- 8 -

Brief history, positions and responsibilities in the Company and significant concurrent positions No. 2 Reelection April 1984 Joined the Company Hiroyuki Isono October 2012 Director of the Board, Oji Management Office Inc. April 2014 Corporate Officer, the Company (May 20, 1960) June 2015 Director of the Board and Executive Officer, the Company April 2021 Director of the Board and Senior Executive Officer, the Company April 2022 Representative Director of the Board, President and Group CEO, the Company (to the present) Number of the 78,672 Company shares owned: Term of office as a director (as of the 9 years conclusion of this Meeting): Number of attendance at 16/16 meetings of the Board of Directors: (100%) Reasons for selecting as a candidate for director

He has a wealth of experience and track record in the areas of overseas business and corporate planning in the Company as well as the Group companies.

He was involved in running the Company, as part of its management team, and also serving as Representative Director of the Board, President and Group CEO since 2022, contributing, in such capacity, to the formulation of the "Purpose" as a vision of the Group, and leading the development of the Long-term Vision for 2030 and the FY2022- 2024 Medium-term Management Plan under the basic policy of "Toward Further Growth and Evolution," and "Initiatives to Enhance Corporate Value" published on December 2023, to promote initiatives for the long- term improvement of corporate value and the accomplishment of social missions based on the Purpose.

In view of the aforementioned, he has been selected as a candidate for Director on an ongoing basis, as he is expected to contribute to the Group's sustainable growth and medium- to long-term enhancement of its corporate value.

There is no special interest between Mr. Hiroyuki Isono and the Company.

- 9 -