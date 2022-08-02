Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Oji Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3861   JP3174410005

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3861)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:42 2022-08-02 am EDT
555.00 JPY   -0.54%
12:30aOJI : Summary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2023
PU
12:20aOJI : Summary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2023 (1Q/FY2023)
PU
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin's Shares Tank 10%
MT
Oji : Summary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2023 (1Q/FY2023)

08/02/2022 | 12:20am EDT
August 2, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results

for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2023

Company Name:

Oji Holdings Corporation (Code No. 3861 Tokyo Stock Exchange)

URL:

https://www.ojiholdings.co.jp/

Representative:

Hiroyuki Isono, President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Akio Hasebe, Director of the Board, Executive Officer

Telephone:

03-3563-1111

+81-3-3563-1111(overseas)

(All yen figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)

1. Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022) (Unaudited)

  1. Consolidated Business Results

(Figures shown in percentage are ratios compared to the same period of the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

First Quarter of FY2022

399,177

16.5

15,578

(44.5)

32,992

(4.6)

23,285

13.0

First Quarter of FY2021

342,721

6.5

28,054

155.4

34,569

482.6

20,610

860.0

Note: Comprehensive income

First Quarter of FY2022

54,644 million

yen

First Quarter of FY2021

45,125 million yen

Profit per share

Diluted profit per

share

Yen

Yen

First Quarter of FY2022

23.51

23.50

First Quarter of FY2021

20.81

20.80

(2) Consolidated Financial Condition

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets per share

equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First Quarter of FY2022

2,162,956

922,755

41.5

906.62

Year ended March 2022

2,053,752

875,470

41.4

859.29

Note: Shareholders' equity

First Quarter of FY2022

898,115 million yen

FY2021

851,232 million yen

2. Cash Dividends

Dividend per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of FY

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2021

7.00

7.00

14.00

FY2022

FY2022 (Forecast)

8.00

8.00

16.00

Note : Change in forecast of dividend None

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Year Ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)

(Figures shown in percentage for the full year are ratios compared to the previous year, Figures shown in percentage for the first half are ratios compared to the same period of the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Profit per share

to owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First half

800,000

12.9

37,000

(41.9)

43,000

(37.5)

27,000

(40.8)

27.26

Full year

1,700,000

15.6

105,000

(12.6)

110,000

(18.6)

70,000

(20.0)

70.66

Note : Change in consolidated forecasts None

4. Notes

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries

(changes regarding specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation) : None

  1. Application of simple accounting methods and quarterly peculiar accounting methods : None
  2. Changes in accounting methods compared with recent consolidated accounting periods

(i)

Changes due to accounting standard changes :

None

(ii)

Changes besides (i) :

None

(iii)

Accounting estimate change :

None

(iv)

Restatement :

None

  1. Outstanding balance of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Outstanding balance of issued shares at the end of fiscal year (Including treasury shares)

First Quarter of FY2022

1,014,381,817

FY2021

1,014,381,817

(ii) Outstanding balance of treasury shares at the end of fiscal year

First Quarter of FY2022

23,766,772

FY2021

23,764,570

(iii) Weighted average number of shares during fiscal year

First Quarter of FY2022

990,616,209

First Quarter of FY2021

990,380,364

NOTICE

This document is exempt from audit procedures required by Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

The statements regarding future mentioned in this document are based on the information currently available and thepremise deemed reasonable. The actual results may differ drastically from these forecasts due to various factors that may arise in the future.

This document is an excerpt translation of the Japanese original and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Business Performance and Financial Situation

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Business Performance

Business Performance for the First Quarter of FY2022 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Profit Per Share

Owners of Parent

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

Yen

1st Quarter of

399.2

15.6

33.0

23.3

23.51

FY2022

1st Quarter of

342.7

28.1

34.6

20.6

20.81

FY2021

Increase (Decrease)

56.5

(12.5)

(1.6)

2.7

Increase (Decrease)

16.5%

(44.5%)

(4.6%)

13.0%

In its FY2022-2024Medium-term Management Plan, the Oji Group has set "Growth to Evolution", which is long-term vision for 2030, as the basic policy, and is promoting "Initiatives for Environmental Issues -Sustainability-", "Initiatives for Profitability Improvement - Profitability-" and "Initiatives for Product Development -GreenInnovation-" to achieve the consolidated operating profit of ¥150.0 billion or more by FY 2024 and stably maintain consolidated profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥100.0 billion or more.

Based on this basic policy, we will continue our efforts on environmental issues by promoting greenhouse gas reduction and expanding net CO2 absorption by forests, as countermeasures against climate change. At the same time, we will enhance the value of our business by deepening the existing businesses through the establishment of an optimal production system, and expanding the highly-expected businesses including overseas packaging business and eco-friendly products. Furthermore, we will develop and quickly commercialize new wood-derived products and materials such as eco-friendly materials and products, based on a range of core technologies we have cultivated through paper manufacturing and forestation. We will continue to contribute to society as a company that "grows and manages the sustainable forest, develops and delivers the products from renewable forest and brings this world a brighter future filled with hope".

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of FY2022 increased by ¥56.5 billion to ¥399.2 billion (year-on-year increase of 16.5%) due to a recovery in demand, resulting from the resumption of economic activities that had been stagnant due to the spread of COVID-19, a rise in the pulp market and the implementation of price revision in response to the impact of the recent sharp rise in raw material and fuel prices. Overseas sales ratio increased by 4.5 points from the previous year to 37.0%.

Consolidated operating profit decreased by ¥12.5 billion to ¥15.6 billion (year-on-year decrease of 44.5%) due to the significant impact of higher raw material and fuel prices in spite of the price revision mentioned above and an increase in sales volume. Ordinary profit decreased by ¥1.6 billion to ¥33.0 billion (year-on-year decrease of 4.6%) despite foreign exchange gains from revaluation of foreign currency-denominated receivables and payables. Profit before taxes decreased by ¥0.9 billion to ¥33.0 billion (year-on-year decrease of 2.6%), and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by ¥2.7 billion to ¥23.3 billion (year-on-year increase of 13.0%) due to a decrease in profit attributable to non-controlling interests as a result of the acquisition of treasury stock by a consolidated subsidiary and the additional acquisition of shares of a subsidiary.

1 / 7

Overview of Business Performance for the First Quarter of FY2022 by Segment

(I) Business Performance by Segment

(Unit: Billions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating ProfitLoss

1st Quarter of

1st Quarter of

Increase

1st Quarter of

1st Quarter of

Increase

FY2021

FY2022

(Decrease)

FY2021

FY2022

(Decrease)

Reporting

Household &

167.3

187.7

12.2%

8.6

(0.3)

Segment

Industrial Materials

Functional Materials

45.1

52.5

16.2%

3.4

3.7

11.2%

Forest Resources &

66.8

91.3

36.5%

9.7

13.1

35.4%

Environment Marketing

Printing &

57.8

63.7

10.1%

4.8

(1.6)

Communications Media

Total

337.1

395.1

17.2%

26.5

14.9

(43.6%)

Others

71.4

81.8

14.5%

2.0

2.1

6.2%

Total

408.5

476.8

16.7%

28.5

17.0

(40.2%)

Adjustment (*)

(65.8)

(77.7)

(0.4)

(1.4)

Consolidated total

342.7

399.2

16.5%

28.1

15.6

(44.5%)

*Adjustment is mainly those concerning internal transactions.

(II) Overview of Business Performance by Segment

The Oji Group's four reporting segments are: "Household and Industrial Materials", "Functional Materials", "Forest Resources and Environment Marketing", and "Printing and Communications Media". Each of the reporting segment consists of those that are recognized to be similar in terms of economic characteristics, manufacturing methods or processes of products, markets in which products are sold, and types of customers, among the constituent units of the Oji Group.

Business segments that are not included in the reporting segments are classified as "Others".

Major business lineup for the segments are as follows.

- Household and Industrial Materials:

Containerboard/corrugated containers, boxboard/folding cartons, packing paper/paper bags, household paper, disposable diapers, etc.

- Functional Materials:

Specialty paper, thermal paper, adhesive materials, film, etc.

- Forest Resources and Environment Marketing:

Pulp, energy, forest plantation/lumber processing, etc.

- Printing and Communications Media:

Newsprint, printing/publication/communication paper, etc.

- Others:

Real estate, engineering, trading business, logistics, etc.

2 / 7

Household and Industrial Materials

In the first quarter of FY2022, net sales amounted to ¥187.7 billion (year-on-year increase of 12.2%), and operating loss was ¥0.3 billion (year-on-year decrease of ¥8.9 billion).

Regarding domestic business, sales amount increased from the previous year due to the implementation of price revision in addition to the overall recovery in demand of containerboard, corrugated containers and boxboard. As for disposable diapers, sales amount decreased from the previous year. As for household paper, sales amount remained stable from the previous year.

Regarding overseas business, sales amount increased from the previous year due to the strong sales of containerboard and corrugated containers in Southeast Asia and India, the penetration of price increases and the operation of a new containerboard machine in Malaysia from October 2021.

Functional Materials

In the first quarter of FY2022, net sales amounted to ¥52.5 billion (year-on-year increase of 16.2%), and operating profit was ¥3.7 billion (year-on-year increase of 11.2%).

Regarding domestic business, sales amount increased from the previous year due to a recovery trend in demand for thermal and adhesive paper, which had declined due to the spread of COVID-19, as well as steady sales of films for condensers used in electric vehicles and general industrial use and packaging films for foods and general goods, although sales amount of specialty papers decreased from the previous year.

Regarding overseas business, sales amount of thermal paper increased from the previous year due to the recovery trend in demand similarly in the domestic market, as well as the completion of enhancement and expansion work in Brazil, which started operation in January 2022.

Forest Resources and Environment Marketing

In the first quarter of FY2022, net sales amounted to ¥91.3 billion (year-on-year increase of 36.5%), and operating profit was ¥13.1 billion (year-on-year increase of 35.4%).

Regarding domestic business, pulp business remained steady as in the previous year. Sales amount of energy business increased from the previous year due to a shorter period of facility shutdown for periodic inspections at MPM Oji Eco-Energy Co., Ltd.

Regarding overseas business, sales volume of pulp business increased from the previous year due to a rise in the pulp market.

Printing and Communications Media

In the first quarter of FY2022, net sales amounted to ¥63.7 billion (year-on-year increase of 10.1%), and operating loss was ¥1.6 billion (year-on-year decrease of ¥6.4 billion).

Regarding domestic business, sales amount increased from the previous year. While demand for newsprint continued to decline, demand for printing paper has increased because a decline in imported paper increased the demand for domestic products. Regarding overseas business, sales amount increased from the previous year at Jiangsu Oji Paper Co., Ltd.

3 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
