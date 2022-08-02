Oji : Summary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2023

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Business Performance and Financial Situation

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Business Performance

Business Performance for the First Quarter of FY2022 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit Attributable to Profit Per Share Owners of Parent Billions of yen Billions of yen Billions of yen Billions of yen Yen 1st Quarter of 399.2 15.6 33.0 23.3 23.51 FY2022 1st Quarter of 342.7 28.1 34.6 20.6 20.81 FY2021 Increase (Decrease) 56.5 (12.5) (1.6) 2.7 Increase (Decrease) 16.5% (44.5%) (4.6%) 13.0%

In its FY2022-2024Medium-term Management Plan, the Oji Group has set "Growth to Evolution", which is long-term vision for 2030, as the basic policy, and is promoting "Initiatives for Environmental Issues -Sustainability-", "Initiatives for Profitability Improvement - Profitability-" and "Initiatives for Product Development -GreenInnovation-" to achieve the consolidated operating profit of ¥150.0 billion or more by FY 2024 and stably maintain consolidated profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥100.0 billion or more.

Based on this basic policy, we will continue our efforts on environmental issues by promoting greenhouse gas reduction and expanding net CO2 absorption by forests, as countermeasures against climate change. At the same time, we will enhance the value of our business by deepening the existing businesses through the establishment of an optimal production system, and expanding the highly-expected businesses including overseas packaging business and eco-friendly products. Furthermore, we will develop and quickly commercialize new wood-derived products and materials such as eco-friendly materials and products, based on a range of core technologies we have cultivated through paper manufacturing and forestation. We will continue to contribute to society as a company that "grows and manages the sustainable forest, develops and delivers the products from renewable forest and brings this world a brighter future filled with hope".

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of FY2022 increased by ¥56.5 billion to ¥399.2 billion (year-on-year increase of 16.5%) due to a recovery in demand, resulting from the resumption of economic activities that had been stagnant due to the spread of COVID-19, a rise in the pulp market and the implementation of price revision in response to the impact of the recent sharp rise in raw material and fuel prices. Overseas sales ratio increased by 4.5 points from the previous year to 37.0%.

Consolidated operating profit decreased by ¥12.5 billion to ¥15.6 billion (year-on-year decrease of 44.5%) due to the significant impact of higher raw material and fuel prices in spite of the price revision mentioned above and an increase in sales volume. Ordinary profit decreased by ¥1.6 billion to ¥33.0 billion (year-on-year decrease of 4.6%) despite foreign exchange gains from revaluation of foreign currency-denominated receivables and payables. Profit before taxes decreased by ¥0.9 billion to ¥33.0 billion (year-on-year decrease of 2.6%), and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by ¥2.7 billion to ¥23.3 billion (year-on-year increase of 13.0%) due to a decrease in profit attributable to non-controlling interests as a result of the acquisition of treasury stock by a consolidated subsidiary and the additional acquisition of shares of a subsidiary.