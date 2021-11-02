Summary of Financial Business Results

Sarufutsu company-owned forest and Mokeuni Swamp in Hokkaido
Ⅰ . 1st-half of FY2021 Result Overview
Ⅰ . 1st-half of FY2021 Result Overview
1. Financial Highlights of 1st-half of FY2021 (consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( billion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st-half of
|
|
|
1st-half of
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020
|
|
|
FY2021
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
652.4
|
|
|
708.5
|
|
56.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
29.3
|
|
|
63.7
|
|
34.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Domestic Companies]
|
|
[19.0]
|
|
|
[35.5]
|
|
[16.5]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Overseas Companies]
|
|
[10.3]
|
|
|
[28.2]
|
|
[17.9]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Profit
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
|
68.8
|
|
46.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
45.6
|
|
35.3
|
Attributable to Owners of Parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
30.2
|
|
|
30.9
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas Sales Ratio
|
|
|
28.6%
|
|
|
32.4%
|
|
3.8pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Exchange Rate (/US$)
|
|
106.9
|
|
|
109.8
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Domestic
|
|
93
|
|
|
92
|
|
(1)
|
Consolidated Companies
|
Overseas
|
|
96
|
|
|
93
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
Total
|
|
189
|
|
|
185
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
: (1) [Release Paper]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
: (2) [Household and Consumer Products], (1) [Automotive Interior Materials]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
