Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Oji Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3861   JP3174410005

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3861)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summary of Financial Business Results

11/02/2021 | 12:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sarufutsu company-owned forest and Mokeuni Swamp in Hokkaido

Summary of

Financial Business Results

November 2, 2021

Contents

I. 1st-half of FY2021 Result Overview

.

Financial Highlights of 1st-half of FY2021 (consolidated)

4

.

Sales and Operating Profit by Segment (consolidated)

5

[1st-half of FY2021 Result]

.

Analysis of Operating Profit by Segment

(1)

Household and Industrial Materials

6

(2)

Functional Materials

7

(3)

Forest Resources and Environment Marketing

8

(4)

Printing and Communications Media

9

.

FY2021 Financial Forecast

.

Financial Forecast for FY2021 (consolidated)

11

.

Sales and Operating Profit by Segment (consolidated)

12

[FY2021 Forecast]

.

Operating Profit by Segment

13

.

Impact on Operating Profit from External Environment

14

Reference Materials

1.

Trends of Net Sales by Segment (consolidated)

16

2.

Trends of Operating Profit (consolidated)

17

3.

Trends of Return on Equity (ROE)

18

4.

Trends of Net Interest-bearing Debt (consolidated)

19

5.

Trends of CAPEX/Depreciation (consolidated)

20

6.

History of the Number of Employees (consolidated)

21

7.

1st-half of FY2021 Industry Demand

22

This document does not constitute a disclosure document under the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, and no guarantees are provided concerning the accuracy of completeness of the information contained therein. Forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this document represent judgments by Oji Holdings Corporation based on information available at the time of the briefing, and they may be affected by unforeseeable events. You are therefore urged not to make investment decisions solely on the basis of this document. Oji Holdings Corporation will not accept any liability whatsoever for losses incurred as a result of use of this document.

. 1st-half of FY2021 Result Overview

. 1st-half of FY2021 Result Overview

1. Financial Highlights of 1st-half of FY2021 (consolidated)

( billion)

1st-half of

1st-half of

Increase

FY2020

FY2021

(Decrease)

Net Sales

652.4

708.5

56.1

Operating Profit

29.3

63.7

34.4

[Domestic Companies]

[19.0]

[35.5]

[16.5]

[Overseas Companies]

[10.3]

[28.2]

[17.9]

Ordinary Profit

22.1

68.8

46.7

Profit

10.3

45.6

35.3

Attributable to Owners of Parent

Depreciation

30.2

30.9

0.7

Overseas Sales Ratio

28.6%

32.4%

3.8pt

Average Exchange Rate (/US$)

106.9

109.8

2.9

Number of

Domestic

93

92

(1)

Consolidated Companies

Overseas

96

93

(3)

Total

189

185

(4)

Domestic

: (1) [Release Paper]

Overseas

: (2) [Household and Consumer Products], (1) [Automotive Interior Materials]

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 04:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12:59aSummary of Financial Business Results
PU
12:09aSummary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results for the Second Quarter of the Ye..
PU
12:09aSummary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results for the Second Quarter of the Ye..
PU
10/21OJI : Notice Regarding a Media Report on Our Business Results
PU
10/04Oji Holdings Corporation acquired 80% stake in Empire Packages Private Ltd
CI
09/29OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/03OJI : Summary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results for the First Quarter of the ..
PU
08/03Oji Holdings Corporation Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Firs..
CI
08/03Oji Holdings Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter..
CI
08/03Oji Holdings Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Year End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 452 B 12 753 M 12 753 M
Net income 2022 75 622 M 664 M 664 M
Net Debt 2022 502 B 4 409 M 4 409 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,56x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 571 B 5 007 M 5 017 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 36 034
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oji Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 577,00 JPY
Average target price 793,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masatoshi Kaku President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Susumu Yajima Chairman
Motohiko Yokomizo Administration Manager
Michihiro Nara Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Toshihisa Takata Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.70%4 897
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ0.16%18 822
STORA ENSO OYJ-8.09%13 474
SUZANO S.A.-16.45%11 773
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-6.56%10 958
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED51.81%8 266