OK Properties I SOCIMI, S.A. (formerly OK Business Properties SOCIMI, S.A.) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) specialized in the ownership and management of residential and business real estate assets (offices, commercial and industrial premises, etc.) in Europe. At the end of 2022, the real estate portfolio, consisting of 38 assets, amounted at market value to EUR 82.1 million.

