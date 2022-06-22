OK Zimbabwe : June 22, 2022FY22 and Audit Opinion 06/22/2022 | 10:55am EDT Send by mail :

Audited Abridged Financial Results For the year ended 31 March 2022 Profit Before Tax Final Dividend ZWL 4.8 billion 36.5 ZWL cents 38.3% up on prior year's ZWL 3.5 billion. & 0.13 US cents Sales Volume Revenue Profit After Tax 22.7% 34.7% 48.9% Chairman's Statement Overview The country's operating environment was relatively stable compared to the prior year, mainly on account of relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. Ofcial annual ination closed the nancial year at 72.7%, having declined from 240.6% for March 2021. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign exchange auction platform managed to induce stability in the rst half of the nancial year. There was a marked volatility in the availability of foreign currency on ofcial platforms which resulted in a widening dichotomy between the rates offered on the RBZ auction system and alternative sources of foreign currency. Most market players had to rely on alternative sources of forex which fed into product pricing. The spike in the month-on-month ination rates during the course of the last quarter of the nancial year was evidently hinged on the cost of foreign currency on alternative markets. The scarcity of foreign currency resulted in the growth of the informal sector where suppliers readily access foreign currency cash in an unregulated market format. The Russia - Ukraine conict that started towards the end of the nancial year resulted in the disruption of global supply chains and increases in energy costs. The Group's stores were adequately stocked for much of the nancial year, although the delays in the settlement of foreign currency on the RBZ auction system, among other operating challenges, impacted the operations of our suppliers resulting in erratic supply of some key lines. The Group continued with its store refurbishment programme with makeovers completed at OK Masvingo, OK Queensdale, Bon Marché Avondale, OK Mbare and OK Chinhoyi. The Group opened two new stores during the year, OK Banket and OKmart Chivhu. Group Performance Sales volume grew by 22.7% over prior year. In ination adjusted terms, revenue for the year grew by 34.7% to ZWL billion from ZWL 59.3 billion in the prior year. Prot before tax of ZWL 4.8 billion was 38.3% above prior year's ZWL billion while prot after tax grew by 48.9% to ZWL 2.8 billion from ZWL 1.9 billion in prior year. Overheads grew by 37.0% over prior year. Staff costs, electricity charges, rentals, bank charges and depreciation are the cost lines that contributed most signicantly to overheads growth. The increase in staff costs was driven by the imposition of salary and national pension fund increases. In addition, the Group continued to endure excessive intermediated money transfer tax (IMTT) during the year. The increase in the transaction thresholds had a dramatic impact on the competitiveness of the formal retail sector, drives ination and undermines protability and attractiveness of Zimbabwe as an investment destination. The Group continues to appeal to the authorities to reduce these transaction thresholds to create an even playing eld for the retail trade which will benet customers. A corporate tax rate of 34.3% is unsustainable. Capital expenditure for the year was ZWL 3.1 billion up from ZWL 2.1 billion in prior year. Most of the capital expenditure was channelled towards store refurbishments and new stores opening. Sustainable Business Practices The Group continued to apply the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI's) Sustainability Reporting Guidelines as part of its commitment to sustainable business practices. We will continue to uphold these practices and values across our operations to ensure that long-term business goals are achieved in a sustainable manner. The Group ensures that business strategy and practices are aligned with global sustainability standards. Dividend The Directors have declared a nal dividend of 36.5 ZWL cents and 0.13 US cents per share. A dividend announcement notice was published on Friday 3 June 2022. The expected date of settlement is Tuesday 28 June 2022. Outlook The operating environment remains challenging with high ination levels and exchange rate volatility. Post the end of the nancial year, inationary pressures increased markedly driven by the sharp depreciation of the local currency. The ofcial month on month ination that had averaged 6.1% for the 6 months to 31 March 2022 shot up to 15.5% for the month of April 2022. In response, the authorities stepped in with various measures which, if successful, will help stabilise the foreign exchange market and tame ination. The less than anticipated rains for the 2021/22 agricultural season will affect yields and impact consumer real disposable incomes. The Russia - Ukraine conict will continue to impact the global economy through increases in energy costs and potential shortages of raw materials in the short term should hostilities persist. Despite these challenges, the Group continues with its expansion plans, with a number of refurbishments and new stores scheduled for the current nancial year. The Group is also upgrading its ICT platforms to improve operational efciencies and support its innovation thrust. Covid-19 remains a threat and the Group will continue to implement best practice protocols to ensure the safety of its employees, customers, supplier partners and all other stakeholders. Directorate During the rst half of the nancial year, the Group began a transformative journey of leadership renewal in accordance with the overall succession plan. The Group bade farewell to its long serving stalwarts, Messrs Alex Edgar Siyavora and Albert Rufaro Katsande on 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021 respectively. With their retirements, Messrs A. E. Siyavora and A. R. Katsande retired from the Board of Directors of the Company. On behalf of the shareholders, Board of Directors, management and staff, I wish to convey the Group's appreciation for their years of dedicated service to the Group. On 1 April 2021, the Group welcomed Mr. Maxen Phillip Karombo as Group Chief Executive Ofcer. Furthermore, Mr. Phillimon Mushosho joined as Group Chief Finance Ofcer on 1 July 2021. Messrs M. P. Karombo and P. Mushosho both joined the Board of Directors as Executive Directors with effect from their respective dates of appointment. The Board also welcomed Mr. Simon Masanga as a Non-Executive Director on 1 April 2021. Join me in congratulating Messrs M. P. Karombo, P. Mushosho and S. Masanga and wishing them great success in their new capacities. Nkala

Chairman

15 June 2022 Audited Abridged Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the year ended 31 March INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2022 2021 2022 2021 Note ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 Revenue 79,814,018 59,271,898 60,909,032 26,831,040 Other income 318,158 406,467 217,025 217,025 Changes in trade inventories (2,017,324) (649,375) (4,452,111) (2,630,730) Merchandise and consumables used (64,938,616) (50,624,355) (43,644,734) (18,087,342) Employee benets expense (5,108,938) (3,539,194) (3,881,839) (1,680,997) Depreciation and amortisation expense (1,481,822) (1,097,790) (502,993) (190,611) Share based payments expense (19,717) (17,783) (14,326) (6,990) Other operating expenses (5,638,801) (4,285,639) (4,276,733) (1,939,664) Finance income 8,166 7,436 6,003 3,177 Finance costs (924,531) (242,169) (718,801) (117,544) Net monetary gain 4,788,148 4,234,757 - - Prot before income tax 4,798,741 3,464,253 3,640,523 2,364,174 Income tax expense 6 (2,020,432) (1,597,999) (1,247,348) (371,921) Prot for the year 2,778,309 1,866,254 2,393,175 1,992,253 Other comprehensive income (OCI) Will not be reclassied subsequently to prot or loss: Fair value gain on property 3,983,877 183,726 5,186,528 1,174,924 Deferred tax expense (824,745) (32,221) (1,085,918) (206,057) May be reclassied subsequently to prot or loss: Fair value (loss)/gain on nancial instruments at FVTOCI (1,059) 1,529 2,052 3,516 Deferred tax expense (36) (15) (52) (35) Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax 3,158,037 153,019 4,102,610 972,348 Total comprehensive income for the year 5,936,346 2,019,273 6,495,785 2,964,601 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 1,280,167,891 1,247,778,289 1,280,167,891 1,247,778,289 share performance: ZWL cents - basic earnings per share 217.03 149.57 186.94 159.66 - diluted earnings per share 207.82 143.36 179.01 153.04 - net asset value per share 1,321.58 979.67 727.00 291.45 Audited Abridged Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2022 2021 2022 2021 Note ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 Assets Non-Current Assets Property and equipment 8 16,369,721 10,249,545 10,089,876 2,851,939 Financial asset held at amortised cost 3 79 3 46 Goodwill 25,626 25,626 400 400 Right of use asset 4,182,181 2,880,059 1,989,891 846,965 Financial assets held at FVTOCI 6,316 12,018 6,316 6,947 Deferred tax asset - - - 40,090 Total non-current assets 20,583,847 13,167,327 12,086,486 3,746,387 Current assets Inventories 10 8,199,666 6,148,932 8,037,845 3,512,135 Trade and other receivables 188,233 28,270 188,233 16,341 Prepayments 1,059,517 1,038,178 534,233 356,535 Short-term loans receivable 27,803 881 27,803 509 Cash and cash equivalents 723,479 1,278,920 723,479 739,260 Total current assets 10,198,698 8,495,181 9,511,593 4,624,780 Total assets 30,782,545 21,662,508 21,598,079 8,371,167 Audited Abridged Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) As at 31 March INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2022 2021 2022 2021 Note ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 Equity and Liabilities Equity Share capital 7,794 7,789 129 126 Share premuim 2,580,012 2,418,877 269,514 147,555 Share based payments reserve 128,131 108,414 24,842 10,516 Mark-to-market reserve 3,209 4,304 6,222 4,222 Revaluation reserve 3,442,138 283,006 5,432,837 1,332,227 Non-distributable reserves 629,161 629,161 9,820 9,820 Retained earnings 10,128,026 8,772,594 3,563,416 2,132,239 Total equity 16,918,471 12,224,145 9,306,780 3,636,705 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 2,752,968 1,247,743 1,180,193 - Long term lease liability 1,794,104 1,288,054 1,794,104 744,540 Total non-current liabilities 4,547,072 2,535,797 2,974,297 744,540 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 9 6,882,789 5,878,431 6,882,789 3,397,937 Provisions 288,277 250,696 288,277 144,911 Short term lease liability 311,030 236,000 311,030 136,416 Short term borrowings 11 1,713,964 489,914 1,713,964 283,187 Current tax liabilities 120,942 47,525 120,942 27,471 Total current liabilities 9,317,002 6,902,566 9,317,002 3,989,922 Total equity and liabilities 30,782,545 21,662,508 21,598,079 8,371,167 Audited Abridged Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the year ended 31 March INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2022 2021 2022 2021 Note ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from trading 7 5,671,081 4,106,628 4,849,461 2,778,431 Working capital changes (1,187,149) 1,165,715 (1,244,134) (108,502) Cash generated from operations 4,483,932 5,272,343 3,605,327 2,669,929 Finance cost (927,479) (242,169) (721,749) (117,544) Finance income 8,166 7,436 6,003 3,177 Tax paid (1,266,571) (2,131,214) (1,019,564) (756,964) Net cash generated from operating activities 2,298,048 2,906,396 1,870,017 1,798,598 Cash flows from investing activities Investments to maintain operations: Replacement of property and equipment (1,758,894) (1,668,175) (1,314,227) (794,492) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 30,044 10,754 23,540 5,553 Increase in short-term loans receivable (26,922) (716) (27,294) (481) Additions to nancial assets held at FVTOCI - (4,399) - (2,399) (1,755,772) (1,662,536) (1,317,981) (791,819) Investments to expand operations: Additions to property and equipment (1,298,020) (454,363) (969,867) (216,397) Proceeds from nancial assets held at amortised cost 76 829 43 69 (1,297,944) (453,534) (969,824) (216,328) Net cash used in investing activities (3,053,716) (2,116,070) (2,287,805) (1,008,147) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (1,422,877) (909,667) (961,998) (440,067) Proceeds from share options exercised 58,200 3,700 49,976 1,289 Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares 102,940 - 71,986 - Repayment of lease liabilities (242,688) (159,805) (188,734) (76,037) Proceeds from borrowings 4,175,822 489,914 3,325,933 283,187 Repayment of borrowings (2,471,170) - (1,895,156) - Net cash generated from/(used in) nancing activities 200,227 (575,858) 402,007 (231,628) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (555,441) 214,468 (15,781) 558,823 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year 1,278,920 1,064,452 739,260 180,437 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year 723,479 1,278,920 723,479 739,260 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholder's Equity For the year ended 31 March INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2022 2021 2022 2021 Note ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 Shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period 12,224,145 10,906,745 3,636,705 996,198 Changes in share capital Arising from shares issued 161,140 190,011 121,962 108,983 Recognition of share based payments 19,717 17,783 14,326 6,990 Changes in distributable reserves Dividends paid (1,422,877) (909,667) (961,998) (440,067) Total comprehensive income for the year net of tax 5,936,346 2,019,273 6,495,785 2,964,601 Shareholders' equity at the end of the year 16,918,471 12,224,145 9,306,780 3,636,705 Notes to the Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 31 March 2022 General Information

The Group is a leading supermarket retailer whose business covers three major categories comprising groceries, basic clothing and textiles and houseware products. At the reporting date, the Group was operating from sixty eight shops countrywide and had three wholly owned subsidiaries. Basis of Preparation

The audited consolidated nancial statements of OK Zimbabwe Limited have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRSs" and in a manner required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listing Requirements. 2.1 Hyper Inflation The historical amounts were restated at the end of the reporting period to reect the general change in purchasing power of the reporting currency (ZWL). Professional judgement was used and appropriate adjustments were made to historical nancial statements in preparing nancial statements which are IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinationary Economies) compliant. Indices used were obtained from the Zimbabwe Statistical Ofce for the period from April 2020 to March 2022. The conversion factors used to restate the nancial results are as follows: Conversion Indicies Factor CPI as at 31 March 2022 4,766.1 1.00 CPI as at 31 March 2021 2,759.8 1.73 Currency of reporting

The nancial statements are presented in Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL), which is the functional currency of the Group. All foreign denominated transactions and balances are translated to ZWL in accordance with IAS 21 (The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates) at the exchange rate applicable determined using the RBZ Auction rate as a base discounted by the authorised foreign currency discount rate applicable for in-store sale of products in the domestic market at the time of transacting. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand except where otherwise stated. Historical reporting*

The historical nancial disclosure is shown as supplementary information. The information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinationary Economies). As a result, the auditors have not issued an audit opinion on the historic nancial information. 3. Statement of Accounting Policy The accounting policies are consistent with those used in the prior year INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 4. Capital Expenditure 3,056,914 2,122,538 2,284,094 1,010,889 5. Capital Commitments Authorised but not contracted for 7,840,000 2,916,590 7,840,000 1,685,890 6. Income Tax Expense Current income tax 1,339,988 1,673,299 1,113,035 698,757 - Standard 1,300,769 1,623,830 1,080,463 678,108 - Aids levy 39,023 48,715 32,414 20,343 - Withholding tax on interest earned 196 754 158 306 Deferred tax movement 680,444 (75,300) 134,313 (326,836) 2,020,432 1,597,999 1,247,348 371,921 7. Cash Generated from Trading Prot before tax 4,798,741 3,464,253 3,640,523 2,364,174 Adjusted for: Finance costs 924,531 242,169 718,801 117,544 Depreciation and amortisation 1,481,822 1,097,790 502,993 190,611 Share based payments expense 19,717 17,783 14,326 6,990 Finance income (8,166) (7,436) (6,003) (3,177) Loss/(prot) on sale of property and equipment 12,092 (2,268) (21,179) (5,405) Re-organisation cost - 186,311 - 107,694 Impact of ination on cash ows (1,557,656) (891,974) - - 5,671,081 4,106,628 4,849,461 2,778,431 8. Property and Equipment At the beginning of the year 10,249,545 8,676,844 2,851,939 750,186 Asset reclassication 4,643 - 2,683 - Capital expenditure 3,056,914 2,122,538 2,284,094 1,010,889 Revaluation 3,983,877 183,726 5,186,528 1,174,924 Disposals (42,136) (8,486) (2,361) (148) Depreciation (883,122) (725,077) (233,007) (83,912) At the end of the year 16,369,721 10,249,545 10,089,876 2,851,939 9. Trade and Other Payables Trade payables 6,130,263 5,269,243 6,130,263 3,045,805 Accruals and other payables 752,526 609,188 752,526 352,132 6,882,789 5,878,431 6,882,789 3,397,937 10. Inventories Consumable stocks 171,967 138,557 153,593 79,994 Merchandise 8,027,699 6,010,375 7,884,252 3,432,141 8,199,666 6,148,932 8,037,845 3,512,135 11. Borrowings Unsecured interest bearing loans 1,713,964 279,158 1,713,964 161,363 Bank overdraft - 210,756 - 121,824 1,713,964 489,914 1,713,964 283,187 Contingent Liabilities

There were no contingent liabilities at reporting date. Going Concern

The directors and management have assessed the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern and believe the preparation of the abridged nancial results on a going concern basis is still appropriate. The Group is capable of settling all its obligations as they fall due while operating protably. In addition, the Group has banking facilities in place which can be utilised if the need arises. Audit Opinion These nancial results should be read in conjunction with the complete set of consolidated nancial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 which have been audited by Deloitte & Touche in accordance with International Standards on Auditing. An unmodied audit opinion has been issued thereon. The engagement partner responsible for the audit was Stelios Michael (PAAB Practice Certicate Number 0443) Directors: H. Nkala (Chairman), M. P. Karombo (Chief Executive Ofcer), P. Mushosho (Chief Finance Ofcer), T. L. Gumbo, S. Masanga, R. A. Maunze, R. Mavima, A. S. McLeod, C.J. Goncalves (Alternate), R. J. Moyo, K. Mtemererwa, L. Webster-Rozon Address: OK House, 7 Ramon Road, Graniteside, P O Box 3081, Harare, Zimbabwe. Telephone: 263 (242) 7511/9, (242) 7502089/9, (242) 755617, (242) 755632, and (242) 755637 Fax: 263 (242) 757028, (242) 757039. Telex: 26463ZW, email: corpserv@okzim.co.zw INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF OK ZIMBABWE LIMITED REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Opinion We have audited the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements of OK Zimbabwe Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group") set out on pages 7 to 47, which comprise the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2022, and the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of changes in equity, and the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and the notes to the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the inflation adjusted consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 March 2022, and its inflation adjusted consolidated financial performance and its inflation adjusted consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in the manner required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Inflation Adjusted Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of financial statements in Zimbabwe. We have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF OK ZIMBABWE LIMITED REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) Key Audit Matters (continued) Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit Valuation of freehold land and buildings As set out in note 9 to the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, the Group has freehold land and buildings amounting to ZWL 7.18 billion. The directors make use of independent external valuers in determining the fair values of freehold land and buildings. Valuations by their nature require the use of judgment and estimates which involve significant unobservable inputs such as: Market rentals

Risk yields

Market price per square metre The current economic environment is extremely volatile given the valuation intricacies impacting property in the Zimbabwean market. We identified the valuation of freehold land and buildings as representing a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance to the financial statements as a whole, combined with the level of judgement associated with determining the fair values. The judgements have a higher estimation uncertainty as a result of there being minimal market data arising from a subdued and depressed property market which is largely due to the prevailing liquidity and economic constraints in Zimbabwe. We performed the following audit procedures: We assessed the competence, capabilities, objectivity, and independence of the directors' independent valuers, and assessed their qualifications. We made enquiries of the directors' independent external valuers to obtain an understanding of the valuation techniques and judgements adopted. With the assistance of our internal specialists, we assessed the work performed by the independent external valuers in valuing of freehold land and buildings by performing the following: Reviewed the work performed by the directors' expert in valuing land and buildings at year end;

expert in valuing land and buildings at year end; Assessed the reasonableness and rationale of the key assumptions made and inputs applied;

Evaluated the valuation methods used and assessed them for consistency with the reporting requirements;

Reviewed the overall logic and mathematical accuracy of the valuations performed;

Reviewed the financial statement disclosures for appropriateness and adequacy.

. Based on the work done, we found the directors' assumptions to be reasonable and the valuation and disclosures of the freehold land and buildings to be appropriate. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF OK ZIMBABWE LIMITED REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) Other Information The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors' Report, the Directors' Responsibility Statement, as required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), the Shareholders' Analysis and the historical cost financial information, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report and the Annual Report, which is expected to be made available to us after that date. The other information does not include the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express an audit opinion or any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of the Directors for the Inflation Adjusted Consolidated Financial Statements The directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the requirements of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

