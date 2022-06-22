OK Zimbabwe : June 22, 2022FY22 and Audit Opinion

The country's operating environment was relatively stable compared to the prior year, mainly on account of relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. Ofcial annual ination closed the nancial year at 72.7%, having declined from 240.6% for March 2021. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign exchange auction platform managed to induce stability in the rst half of the nancial year. There was a marked volatility in the availability of foreign currency on ofcial platforms which resulted in a widening dichotomy between the rates offered on the RBZ auction system and alternative sources of foreign currency. Most market players had to rely on alternative sources of forex which fed into product pricing. The spike in the month-on-month ination rates during the course of the last quarter of the nancial year was evidently hinged on the cost of foreign currency on alternative markets. The scarcity of foreign currency resulted in the growth of the informal sector where suppliers readily access foreign currency cash in an unregulated market format.
The Russia - Ukraine conict that started towards the end of the nancial year resulted in the disruption of global supply chains and increases in energy costs.
The Group's stores were adequately stocked for much of the nancial year, although the delays in the settlement of foreign currency on the RBZ auction system, among other operating challenges, impacted the operations of our suppliers resulting in erratic supply of some key lines.
The Group continued with its store refurbishment programme with makeovers completed at OK Masvingo, OK Queensdale, Bon Marché Avondale, OK Mbare and OK Chinhoyi. The Group opened two new stores during the year, OK Banket and OKmart Chivhu.
Group Performance
Sales volume grew by 22.7% over prior year. In ination adjusted terms, revenue for the year grew by 34.7% to ZWL
billion from ZWL 59.3 billion in the prior year. Prot before tax of ZWL 4.8 billion was 38.3% above prior year's ZWL
billion while prot after tax grew by 48.9% to ZWL 2.8 billion from ZWL 1.9 billion in prior year.
Overheads grew by 37.0% over prior year. Staff costs, electricity charges, rentals, bank charges and depreciation are the cost lines that contributed most signicantly to overheads growth. The increase in staff costs was driven by the imposition of salary and national pension fund increases. In addition, the Group continued to endure excessive intermediated money transfer tax (IMTT) during the year. The increase in the transaction thresholds had a dramatic impact on the competitiveness of the formal retail sector, drives ination and undermines protability and attractiveness of Zimbabwe as an investment destination. The Group continues to appeal to the authorities to reduce these transaction thresholds to create an even playing eld for the retail trade which will benet customers. A corporate tax rate of 34.3% is unsustainable.
Capital expenditure for the year was ZWL 3.1 billion up from ZWL 2.1 billion in prior year. Most of the capital expenditure was channelled towards store refurbishments and new stores opening.
Sustainable Business Practices
The Group continued to apply the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI's) Sustainability Reporting Guidelines as part of its commitment to sustainable business practices. We will continue to uphold these practices and values across our operations to ensure that long-term business goals are achieved in a sustainable manner. The Group ensures that business strategy and practices are aligned with global sustainability standards.
Dividend
The Directors have declared a nal dividend of 36.5 ZWL cents and 0.13 US cents per share. A dividend announcement notice was published on Friday 3 June 2022. The expected date of settlement is Tuesday 28 June 2022.
Outlook
The operating environment remains challenging with high ination levels and exchange rate volatility. Post the end of the nancial year, inationary pressures increased markedly driven by the sharp depreciation of the local currency. The ofcial month on month ination that had averaged 6.1% for the 6 months to 31 March 2022 shot up to 15.5% for the month of April 2022. In response, the authorities stepped in with various measures which, if successful, will help stabilise the foreign exchange market and tame ination.
The less than anticipated rains for the 2021/22 agricultural season will affect yields and impact consumer real disposable incomes. The Russia - Ukraine conict will continue to impact the global economy through increases in energy costs and potential shortages of raw materials in the short term should hostilities persist.
Despite these challenges, the Group continues with its expansion plans, with a number of refurbishments and new stores scheduled for the current nancial year. The Group is also upgrading its ICT platforms to improve operational efciencies and support its innovation thrust.
Covid-19 remains a threat and the Group will continue to implement best practice protocols to ensure the safety of its employees, customers, supplier partners and all other stakeholders.
Directorate
During the rst half of the nancial year, the Group began a transformative journey of leadership renewal in accordance with the overall succession plan. The Group bade farewell to its long serving stalwarts, Messrs Alex Edgar Siyavora and Albert Rufaro Katsande on 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021 respectively. With their retirements, Messrs A. E. Siyavora and A. R. Katsande retired from the Board of Directors of the Company. On behalf of the shareholders, Board of Directors, management and staff, I wish to convey the Group's appreciation for their years of dedicated service to the Group.
On 1 April 2021, the Group welcomed Mr. Maxen Phillip Karombo as Group Chief Executive Ofcer. Furthermore, Mr. Phillimon Mushosho joined as Group Chief Finance Ofcer on 1 July 2021. Messrs M. P. Karombo and P. Mushosho both joined the Board of Directors as Executive Directors with effect from their respective dates of appointment. The Board also welcomed Mr. Simon Masanga as a Non-Executive Director on 1 April 2021. Join me in congratulating Messrs M. P. Karombo, P. Mushosho and S. Masanga and wishing them great success in their new capacities.
Nkala
Chairman
15 June 2022
Audited Abridged Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 31 March
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL*
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
Revenue
79,814,018
59,271,898
60,909,032
26,831,040
Other income
318,158
406,467
217,025
217,025
Changes in trade inventories
(2,017,324)
(649,375)
(4,452,111)
(2,630,730)
Merchandise and consumables used
(64,938,616)
(50,624,355)
(43,644,734)
(18,087,342)
Employee benets expense
(5,108,938)
(3,539,194)
(3,881,839)
(1,680,997)
Depreciation and amortisation expense
(1,481,822)
(1,097,790)
(502,993)
(190,611)
Share based payments expense
(19,717)
(17,783)
(14,326)
(6,990)
Other operating expenses
(5,638,801)
(4,285,639)
(4,276,733)
(1,939,664)
Finance income
8,166
7,436
6,003
3,177
Finance costs
(924,531)
(242,169)
(718,801)
(117,544)
Net monetary gain
4,788,148
4,234,757
-
-
Prot before income tax
4,798,741
3,464,253
3,640,523
2,364,174
Income tax expense
6
(2,020,432)
(1,597,999)
(1,247,348)
(371,921)
Prot for the year
2,778,309
1,866,254
2,393,175
1,992,253
Other comprehensive income (OCI)
Will not be reclassied
subsequently to prot or loss:
Fair value gain on property
3,983,877
183,726
5,186,528
1,174,924
Deferred tax expense
(824,745)
(32,221)
(1,085,918)
(206,057)
May be reclassied
subsequently to prot or loss:
Fair value (loss)/gain on nancial
instruments at FVTOCI
(1,059)
1,529
2,052
3,516
Deferred tax expense
(36)
(15)
(52)
(35)
Other comprehensive income
for the year net of tax
3,158,037
153,019
4,102,610
972,348
Total comprehensive income for the year
5,936,346
2,019,273
6,495,785
2,964,601
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares in issue
1,280,167,891
1,247,778,289
1,280,167,891
1,247,778,289
share performance: ZWL cents
- basic earnings per share
217.03
149.57
186.94
159.66
- diluted earnings per share
207.82
143.36
179.01
153.04
- net asset value per share
1,321.58
979.67
727.00
291.45
Audited Abridged Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL*
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
Assets
Non-Current Assets
Property and equipment
8
16,369,721
10,249,545
10,089,876
2,851,939
Financial asset held at amortised cost
3
79
3
46
Goodwill
25,626
25,626
400
400
Right of use asset
4,182,181
2,880,059
1,989,891
846,965
Financial assets held at FVTOCI
6,316
12,018
6,316
6,947
Deferred tax asset
-
-
-
40,090
Total non-current assets
20,583,847
13,167,327
12,086,486
3,746,387
Current assets
Inventories
10
8,199,666
6,148,932
8,037,845
3,512,135
Trade and other receivables
188,233
28,270
188,233
16,341
Prepayments
1,059,517
1,038,178
534,233
356,535
Short-term loans receivable
27,803
881
27,803
509
Cash and cash equivalents
723,479
1,278,920
723,479
739,260
Total current assets
10,198,698
8,495,181
9,511,593
4,624,780
Total assets
30,782,545
21,662,508
21,598,079
8,371,167
Audited Abridged Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued)
As at 31 March
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL*
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Share capital
7,794
7,789
129
126
Share premuim
2,580,012
2,418,877
269,514
147,555
Share based payments reserve
128,131
108,414
24,842
10,516
Mark-to-market reserve
3,209
4,304
6,222
4,222
Revaluation reserve
3,442,138
283,006
5,432,837
1,332,227
Non-distributable reserves
629,161
629,161
9,820
9,820
Retained earnings
10,128,026
8,772,594
3,563,416
2,132,239
Total equity
16,918,471
12,224,145
9,306,780
3,636,705
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
2,752,968
1,247,743
1,180,193
-
Long term lease liability
1,794,104
1,288,054
1,794,104
744,540
Total non-current liabilities
4,547,072
2,535,797
2,974,297
744,540
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
9
6,882,789
5,878,431
6,882,789
3,397,937
Provisions
288,277
250,696
288,277
144,911
Short term lease liability
311,030
236,000
311,030
136,416
Short term borrowings
11
1,713,964
489,914
1,713,964
283,187
Current tax liabilities
120,942
47,525
120,942
27,471
Total current liabilities
9,317,002
6,902,566
9,317,002
3,989,922
Total equity and liabilities
30,782,545
21,662,508
21,598,079
8,371,167
Audited Abridged Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended 31 March
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL*
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from trading
7
5,671,081
4,106,628
4,849,461
2,778,431
Working capital changes
(1,187,149)
1,165,715
(1,244,134)
(108,502)
Cash generated from operations
4,483,932
5,272,343
3,605,327
2,669,929
Finance cost
(927,479)
(242,169)
(721,749)
(117,544)
Finance income
8,166
7,436
6,003
3,177
Tax paid
(1,266,571)
(2,131,214)
(1,019,564)
(756,964)
Net cash generated from operating activities
2,298,048
2,906,396
1,870,017
1,798,598
Cash flows from investing activities
Investments to maintain operations:
Replacement of property and equipment
(1,758,894)
(1,668,175)
(1,314,227)
(794,492)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
30,044
10,754
23,540
5,553
Increase in short-term loans receivable
(26,922)
(716)
(27,294)
(481)
Additions to nancial assets held at FVTOCI
-
(4,399)
-
(2,399)
(1,755,772)
(1,662,536)
(1,317,981)
(791,819)
Investments to expand operations:
Additions to property and equipment
(1,298,020)
(454,363)
(969,867)
(216,397)
Proceeds from nancial assets held at amortised cost
76
829
43
69
(1,297,944)
(453,534)
(969,824)
(216,328)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,053,716)
(2,116,070)
(2,287,805)
(1,008,147)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
(1,422,877)
(909,667)
(961,998)
(440,067)
Proceeds from share options exercised
58,200
3,700
49,976
1,289
Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares
102,940
-
71,986
-
Repayment of lease liabilities
(242,688)
(159,805)
(188,734)
(76,037)
Proceeds from borrowings
4,175,822
489,914
3,325,933
283,187
Repayment of borrowings
(2,471,170)
-
(1,895,156)
-
Net cash generated from/(used in)
nancing activities
200,227
(575,858)
402,007
(231,628)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash
and cash equivalents
(555,441)
214,468
(15,781)
558,823
Cash and cash equivalents at
the beginning of year
1,278,920
1,064,452
739,260
180,437
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year
723,479
1,278,920
723,479
739,260
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholder's Equity
For the year ended 31 March
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL*
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
Shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period
12,224,145
10,906,745
3,636,705
996,198
Changes in share capital
Arising from shares issued
161,140
190,011
121,962
108,983
Recognition of share based payments
19,717
17,783
14,326
6,990
Changes in distributable reserves
Dividends paid
(1,422,877)
(909,667)
(961,998)
(440,067)
Total comprehensive income for
the year net of tax
5,936,346
2,019,273
6,495,785
2,964,601
Shareholders' equity at the end of the year
16,918,471
12,224,145
9,306,780
3,636,705
Notes to the Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements
For the year ended 31 March 2022
General Information
The Group is a leading supermarket retailer whose business covers three major categories comprising groceries, basic clothing and textiles and houseware products. At the reporting date, the Group was operating from sixty eight shops countrywide and had three wholly owned subsidiaries.
Basis of Preparation
The audited consolidated nancial statements of OK Zimbabwe Limited have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRSs" and in a manner required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listing Requirements.
2.1 Hyper Inflation
The historical amounts were restated at the end of the reporting period to reect the general change in purchasing power of the reporting currency (ZWL). Professional judgement was used and appropriate adjustments were made to historical nancial statements in preparing nancial statements which are IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinationary Economies) compliant. Indices used were obtained from the Zimbabwe Statistical Ofce for the period from April 2020 to March 2022. The conversion factors used to restate the nancial results are as follows:
Conversion
Indicies
Factor
CPI as at 31 March 2022
4,766.1
1.00
CPI as at 31 March 2021
2,759.8
1.73
Currency of reporting
The nancial statements are presented in Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL), which is the functional currency of the Group. All foreign denominated transactions and balances are translated to ZWL in accordance with IAS 21 (The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates) at the exchange rate applicable determined using the RBZ Auction rate as a base discounted by the authorised foreign currency discount rate applicable for in-store sale of products in the domestic market at the time of transacting. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand except where otherwise stated.
Historical reporting*
The historical nancial disclosure is shown as supplementary information. The information does not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinationary Economies). As a result, the auditors have not issued an audit opinion on the historic nancial information.
3. Statement of Accounting Policy
The accounting policies are consistent with those used in the prior year
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL*
2022
2021
2022
2021
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
4.
Capital Expenditure
3,056,914
2,122,538
2,284,094
1,010,889
5.
Capital Commitments
Authorised but not contracted for
7,840,000
2,916,590
7,840,000
1,685,890
6.
Income Tax Expense
Current income tax
1,339,988
1,673,299
1,113,035
698,757
- Standard
1,300,769
1,623,830
1,080,463
678,108
- Aids levy
39,023
48,715
32,414
20,343
- Withholding tax on interest earned
196
754
158
306
Deferred tax movement
680,444
(75,300)
134,313
(326,836)
2,020,432
1,597,999
1,247,348
371,921
7.
Cash Generated from Trading
Prot before tax
4,798,741
3,464,253
3,640,523
2,364,174
Adjusted for:
Finance costs
924,531
242,169
718,801
117,544
Depreciation and amortisation
1,481,822
1,097,790
502,993
190,611
Share based payments expense
19,717
17,783
14,326
6,990
Finance income
(8,166)
(7,436)
(6,003)
(3,177)
Loss/(prot) on sale of property and equipment
12,092
(2,268)
(21,179)
(5,405)
Re-organisation cost
-
186,311
-
107,694
Impact of ination on cash ows
(1,557,656)
(891,974)
-
-
5,671,081
4,106,628
4,849,461
2,778,431
8.
Property and Equipment
At the beginning of the year
10,249,545
8,676,844
2,851,939
750,186
Asset reclassication
4,643
-
2,683
-
Capital expenditure
3,056,914
2,122,538
2,284,094
1,010,889
Revaluation
3,983,877
183,726
5,186,528
1,174,924
Disposals
(42,136)
(8,486)
(2,361)
(148)
Depreciation
(883,122)
(725,077)
(233,007)
(83,912)
At the end of the year
16,369,721
10,249,545
10,089,876
2,851,939
9. Trade and Other Payables
Trade payables
6,130,263
5,269,243
6,130,263
3,045,805
Accruals and other payables
752,526
609,188
752,526
352,132
6,882,789
5,878,431
6,882,789
3,397,937
10.
Inventories
Consumable stocks
171,967
138,557
153,593
79,994
Merchandise
8,027,699
6,010,375
7,884,252
3,432,141
8,199,666
6,148,932
8,037,845
3,512,135
11.
Borrowings
Unsecured interest bearing loans
1,713,964
279,158
1,713,964
161,363
Bank overdraft
-
210,756
-
121,824
1,713,964
489,914
1,713,964
283,187
Contingent Liabilities
There were no contingent liabilities at reporting date.
Going Concern
The directors and management have assessed the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern and believe the preparation of the abridged nancial results on a going concern basis is still appropriate. The Group is capable of settling all its obligations as they fall due while operating protably. In addition, the Group has banking facilities in place which can be utilised if the need arises.
Audit Opinion
These nancial results should be read in conjunction with the complete set of consolidated nancial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 which have been audited by Deloitte & Touche in accordance with International Standards on Auditing. An unmodied audit opinion has been issued thereon. The engagement partner responsible for the audit was Stelios Michael (PAAB Practice Certicate Number 0443)
REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Opinion
We have audited the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements of OK Zimbabwe Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group") set out on pages 7 to 47, which comprise the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of financial position
as at 31 March 2022, and the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of changes in equity, and the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and the notes to the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the inflation adjusted consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 March 2022, and its inflation adjusted consolidated financial performance and its inflation adjusted consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in the manner required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of theInflation Adjusted Consolidated
Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence
Standards) (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of financial statements in Zimbabwe. We have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
TO THE MEMBERS OF OK ZIMBABWE LIMITED
REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
Key Audit Matters (continued)
Key Audit Matter
How the matter was addressed in the audit
Valuation of freehold land and buildings
As set out in note 9 to the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, the Group has freehold land and buildings amounting to ZWL 7.18 billion.
The directors make use of independent external valuers in determining the fair values of freehold land and buildings. Valuations by their nature require the use of judgment and estimates which involve significant unobservable inputs such as:
Market rentals
Risk yields
Market price per square metre
The current economic environment is extremely volatile given the valuation intricacies impacting property in the Zimbabwean market. We identified the valuation of freehold land and buildings as representing a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance to the financial statements as a whole, combined with the level of judgement associated with determining the fair values.
The judgements have a higher estimation uncertainty as a result of there being minimal market data arising from a subdued and depressed property market which is largely due to the prevailing liquidity and economic constraints in Zimbabwe.
We performed the following audit procedures:
We assessed the competence, capabilities, objectivity, and independence of the directors' independent valuers, and
assessed their qualifications.
We made enquiries of the directors' independent external valuers to obtain an understanding of the valuation techniques and judgements adopted.
With the assistance of our internal specialists, we assessed the work performed by the independent external valuers in valuing of freehold land and buildings by performing the following:
Reviewed the work performed bythe directors' expert in valuing land and buildings at year end;
Assessed the reasonableness and rationale of the key assumptions made and inputs applied;
Evaluated the valuation methods used and assessed them for consistency with the reporting requirements;
Reviewed the overall logic and mathematical accuracy of the valuations performed;
Reviewed the financial statement disclosures for appropriateness and adequacy.
.
Based on the work done, we found the directors' assumptions to be reasonable and the valuation and disclosures of the freehold land and buildings to be appropriate.
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
TO THE MEMBERS OF OK ZIMBABWE LIMITED
REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE INFLATION ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
Other Information
The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors' Report, the Directors' Responsibility Statement, as required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), the Shareholders' Analysis and the historical cost financial information, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's
report and the Annual Report, which is expected to be made available to us after that date. The other information does not include the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.
Our opinion on the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express an audit opinion or any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of the Directors for the Inflation Adjusted Consolidated Financial Statements
The directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the requirements of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the
going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.
