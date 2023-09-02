The Board of Directors of OK Zimbabwe Limited ("the Board") hereby advises all its valued stakeholders that OK Zimbabwe Limited ("the Company") will delay the publication of its Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31 March 2023 which were due for publication on or before 30 June 2023.

This delay was necessitated by unanticipated challenges faced during the implementation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system, which prolonged the finalisation of the Company's Financial Statements and the Audit Review process. The Company and its External Auditors will use best endeavours to ensure the results are published by 21 September 2023.

The Board and Management apologise for any inconveniences caused to the Company's valued stakeholders.

By Order of the Board,

Margaret Munyuru (Mrs)

Group Company Secretary

1 September 2023