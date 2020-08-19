Okabe : Consolidated Second Quarter Financial Statement in Brief, 2020

591 million yen (-44.5%) for the six months ended June 30, 2020
1,066 million yen (140.0%) for the six months ended June 30, 2019
Profit per share
(basic)
Profit per share
(diluted)
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
19.01
‒
June 30, 2019
33.83
‒
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
88,641
56,909
64.2
As of December 31, 2019
88,652
57,869
65.3
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of June 30, 2020:
56,909 million yen
As of December 31, 2019:
57,869 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Annual
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended December 31, 2019
-
14.00
‒
14.00
28.00
Year ending December 31, 2020
-
7.00
Year ending December 31, 2020
‒
7.00
14.00
(forecasts)
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: Yes
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)
(Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
(3.5)
(23.5)
(24.4)
(44.6)
37.55
63,100
4,050
4,250
1,850
(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: Yes
* Notes
Changes in important subsidiaries during the period
(changes of specific subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
(Note) Please refer to "Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements" on page 8
for details.
(3) Changes in Accounting Policies, Accounting Estimates and Restatement
(i) Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards:
None
(ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i):
None
(iii)Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv) Restatement:
None
Number of shares outstanding (common shares):
Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020:
53,790,632 shares
As of December 31, 2019:
53,790,632 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of June 30, 2020:
5,153,467 shares
As of December 31, 2019:
3,958,938 shares
(iii)Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Six months ended June 30, 2020:
49,257,588 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2019:
49,829,936 shares
(Note) The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes the shares of the Company held by the stock-granting ESOP trust (197,237 shares as of June 30, 2020, and 93,908 shares as of December 31, 2019). The shares of the Company held by the stock-granting ESOP trust are included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during each period (six months) (153,243 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and 95,666 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2019).
This financial summary is not subject to the statutory quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts (Notes regarding forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements in these materials, including financial prospects included in this report, are based on information available to the Company when this report was prepared and assumptions that the management considers reasonable, which do not guarantee the achievement of such projected results. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons.
○ Index for Supplementary Information
1. Qualitative Information Regarding Results of Operations for the First Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 ..................................
2
(1)
Explanation Regarding Results of Operations .......................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation Regarding Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020........................................................................
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes......................................................................................................
1. Qualitative Information Regarding Results of Operations for the First Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Explanation Regarding Results of Operations
In the first six months of the fiscal year under review (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020), the Japanese economy was pushed down significantly by the spread of COVID-19 infection, which created a severe situation.
The Japanese construction industry, which includes the core customers of the Okabe Group, experienced a difficult environment, such as delays in some construction work caused by the impact of COVID-19 infection, which resulted in a year-on-year fall in the floor area of construction, although public investment remained solid. In this business environment, based on its management policy of ensuring the health and safety of its employees and their families, the Okabe Group has established a "new normal business operation system" that is capable of flexibly responding to infections or emergency situations after a disaster. The Group strove to maintain its supply chain and continued to supply products to fulfill its responsibility to customers.
Results of operations by business segment are as follows:
Construction-relatedproducts
In the domestic business, sales of building structural products such as reinforcing bar joints that contribute to labor savings and civil engineering products such as lock bolts used for disaster recovery and reconstruction remained strong. However, sales of the Base Pack showed continued weakness mainly due to delays in certain construction work caused by the impact of COVID-19 infection. The Group's business in the United States saw solid sales of building materials, reflecting limited impact of COVID-19 infection on construction demand. As a result, net sales in the construction-related products segment fell 1.0% year on year, to 25,909 million yen, and operating profit decreased 5.3% year on year, to 2,276 million yen.
Automotive products
Sales of battery terminal products for automobiles remained weak, chiefly due to a fall in utilization rates associated with the spread of COVID-19 infection and measures taken for environmental issues at a plant in the U.S. As a result, net sales decreased 14.3% year on year, to 3,892 million yen, and the operating loss was 237 million yen (compared to the operating profit of 81 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Other businesses
As a result of posting financial results of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD., which became the Company's subsidiary after its acquisition of all shares of KAWAHARA on January 31, 2019, from April 1, 2019, net sales increased 22.4% year on year, to 1,263 million yen. The operating loss was 103 million yen (compared to the operating profit of 20 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), reflecting stagnant sales of fishing sinkers.
Consequently, consolidated net sales for the first six months of the fiscal year under review fell 2.1% year on year, to 31,145 million yen, and consolidated operating profit declined 22.8% year on year, to 1,935 million yen. Consolidated ordinary profit decreased 25.4% year on year, to 2,038 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent dropped 44.5% year on year, to 936 million yen.
(For reference)
Net sales by business segments and product category (consolidated)
(Yen in millions, rounded down)
Previous consolidated
Consolidated first six months
first six months
under review
Change (%)
(Jan. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)
(Jan. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)
Amount
Proportion (%)
Amount
Proportion (%)
Temporary building and
3,580
11.3
3,274
10.5
(8.5)
formwork products
Civil engineering
3,030
9.5
3,606
11.6
19.0
products
Building structural
10,196
32.0
10,067
32.3
(1.3)
products
Construction-
related
Building materials
6,420
20.2
5,884
18.9
(8.3)
(Japan)
products
Subtotal - Japan
23,227
73.0
22,832
73.3
(1.7)
Building materials
3,017
9.5
3,157
10.1
4.6
(Overseas)
Subtotal - overseas
3,017
9.5
3,157
10.1
4.6
Subtotal - segment
26,245
82.5
25,990
83.4
(1.0)
Automotive products
4,544
14.3
3,892
12.5
(14.3)
Other businesses (Note 2)
1,031
3.2
1,263
4.1
22.4
Total
31,821
100.0
31,145
100.0
(2.1)
(Note) 1. For information about the main operations of each business segment, please refer to "Segment information" on page 9.
2. Other businesses include those for diversification that do not form part of the Company's core businesses, i.e. construction related products and automotive products. This segment includes, among others, the manufacture and sale of marine materials and the manufacture and sale of fishing sinkers in the U.S.
In addition, the results of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD., which manufactures and sells industrial machine products, have been posted since April 1, 2019.
Explanation Regarding Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020
The Company prepared its consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which it had previously withdrawn and left undecided, because the spread of COVID-19 made it difficult to produce reasonable earnings projections. The forecast has been made by taking into consideration the consolidated results for the first six months of the fiscal year under review and information currently available based on certain assumptions, including the one that COVID-19 will not be contained by the end of the fiscal year. For more details, please refer to the disclosure materials released today entitled "Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast, Dividends of Surplus (Interim Dividend) and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020"[A1].
With regard to medium-term performance targets under NEXT100 - PHASE 2, the medium-term management plan announced in February 2020, the Company has elected not to publish the targets, given the uncertainties about the impact of COVID-19. The Company will cautiously make projections on the external environment surrounding the Company's business and examine medium-term performance targets while closely monitoring consolidated business performance trends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. It will announce medium-term performance targets promptly after they are determined. For more details, please refer to the announcement released today entitled "Notice Concerning Status of Response to COVID-19 Coronavirus and Its Impact, etc."
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Million yen)
Fiscal year ended
Second quarter ended
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
(As of December 31, 2019)
(As of June 30, 2020)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and deposits
20,664
21,254
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
21,686
20,338
Merchandise and finished goods
7,427
7,773
Work in process
1,500
1,481
Raw materials and supplies
1,697
2,130
Other
452
1,271
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(23)
(24)
Total current assets
53,406
54,225
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
10,711
11,342
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
3,940
4,296
Land
4,239
4,288
Other, net
2,876
2,045
Total property, plant and equipment
21,768
21,972
Intangible assets
Goodwill
2,560
2,656
Other
259
284
Total intangible assets
2,820
2,940
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
7,262
7,070
Other
3,482
2,520
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(98)
(98)
Total investments and other assets
10,645
9,492
Total non-current assets
35,234
34,405
Deferred assets
Bond issuance costs
11
10
Total deferred assets
11
10
Total assets
88,652
88,641
(Million yen)
Fiscal year ended
Second quarter ended
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
(As of December 31, 2019)
(As of June 30, 2020)
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
4,691
5,169
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
8,591
8,723
Short-term borrowings
7,419
2,647
Income taxes payable
651
841
Provision for bonuses
‒
4
Other
2,364
2,310
Total current liabilities
23,718
19,696
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
1,000
1,000
Long-term borrowings
2,400
7,481
Provision for share-based remuneration
77
88
Retirement benefit liability
1,874
1,936
Asset retirement obligations
41
41
Other
1,670
1,488
Total non-current liabilities
7,063
12,035
Total liabilities
30,782
31,731
NET ASSETS
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,911
6,911
Capital surplus
6,062
6,083
Retained earnings
45,502
45,767
Treasury shares
(2,712)
(3,614)
Total shareholders' equity
55,763
55,148
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,024
1,554
Foreign currency translation adjustment
97
219
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(15)
(12)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,106
1,761
Total net assets
57,869
56,909
Total liabilities and net assets
88,652
88,641
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income) (First six-month period)
(Million yen)
First six months ended
First six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
(Jan. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)
(Jan. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)
Net sales
31,821
31,145
Cost of sales
22,914
22,667
Gross profit
8,907
8,478
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,400
6,542
Operating profit
2,506
1,935
Non-operating income
Interest income
15
8
Dividend income
74
71
Surrender value of insurance policies
‒
61
Reversal of provision for loss on litigation
135
‒
Other
74
50
Total non-operating income
299
193
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
31
61
Other
41
29
Total non-operating expenses
72
90
Ordinary profit
2,733
2,038
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
2
0
Other
0
‒
Total extraordinary income
2
0
Extraordinary losses
Loss on factory closure
64
‒
Environmental expenses
51
434
Other
32
64
Total extraordinary losses
148
499
Profit before income taxes
2,587
1,539
Income taxes - current
904
791
Income taxes - deferred
(2)
(187)
Total income taxes
902
603
Profit
1,685
936
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,685
936
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (First six-month period)
(Million yen)
First six months ended
First six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
(Jan. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)
(Jan. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)
Profit
1,685
936
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(262)
(469)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(356)
121
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(0)
2
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
(619)
(344)
1,066
591
1,066
591
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Note to ongoing concern assumptions)
None
(Note to significant changes in shareholders' equity) None
(Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements) (Calculation of Tax Expenses)
Taxes are calculated by multiplying profit before income taxes by a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate after adjustments for tax-effect accounting for profit before income taxes in the current fiscal year.
(Additional information) (Accounting estimates)
The impact of the spread of COVID-19 is unclear but may be significant for the Okabe Group's consolidated financial statements of the quarters following the first six months of the fiscal year under review. However, the Group recognized no material influence of the spread of COVID-19 in its accounting estimates.
(Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees, etc. through Trusts)
The Company has introduced the stock-granting ESOP trust system, a trust-type employee incentive plan under which the Company's own shares are issued to its employees for the purpose of encouraging the motivation of the employees of the Company and the Okabe Group and enhancing the welfare program.
Transaction overview
This program adopts the system called the stock-granting employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP Trust"). The ESOP Trust is an employee incentive plan inspired by the U.S. ESOP system, under which shares bought back by the ESOP Trust are issued to employees who have met the requirements prescribed in the Shares Issuance Regulations established in advance.
The "Practical Solution on Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees etc. through Trusts (ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force (PITF) No. 30, March 26, 2015)" applies to the accounting treatment of this program.
Treasury shares remaining in the trust
The Company's shares remaining in the trust are recorded at the book value (excluding all incidental expenses) in the section of net assets as treasury shares in the trust. The book value of the treasury shares is 86 million yen for the previous consolidated fiscal year and 177 million yen for the first six months of the fiscal year under review. The number of treasury shares at the end of the term is 93,908 shares for the previous consolidated fiscal year and 197,237 shares for the first six months of the fiscal year under review.
(Segment information) [Segment information]
I. First six months ended June 30, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019) 1. Net sales and profit (loss) for each reportable business segment
(Million yen)
Reportable segments
Amounts in
quarterly
Construction-
Automotive
Adjustment
consolidated
Other businesses
Total
statements of
related products
products
income
(Note)
Net sales
Sales to external
26,245
4,544
1,031
31,821
‒
31,821
customers
Intersegment internal
‒
‒
‒
‒
‒
‒
sales and transfers
Total
26,245
4,544
1,031
31,821
‒
31,821
Segment profit
2,404
81
20
2,506
‒
2,506
(Note) Segment profit matches the operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
2. Non-current assets impairment losses, goodwill and other information for each reportable segment
(Significant changes in the amount of goodwill)
Due to the buyback of all the shares of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD. and the consequent inclusion thereof in the scope of consolidation, goodwill of 2,590 million yen was added to the "other businesses" segment in the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year under review.
First six months ended June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)
1. Net sales and profit (loss) for each reportable business segment
Reportable segments
Adjustment
Construction-
Automotive
Other businesses
Total
related products
products
Net sales
Sales to external
25,990
3,892
1,263
31,145
‒
customers
Intersegment internal
‒
‒
‒
‒
‒
sales and transfers
Total
25,990
3,892
1,263
31,145
‒
Segment profit (loss)
2,276
(237)
(103)
1,935
‒
(Note) Segment profit (loss) matches the operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
(Million yen)
Amounts in
quarterly
consolidated statements of income (Note)
31,145
‒
31,145
1,935
2. Non-current assets impairment losses, goodwill and other information for each reportable segment