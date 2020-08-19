Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Okabe Co., Ltd.    5959   JP3192000002

OKABE CO., LTD.

(5959)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Okabe : Consolidated Second Quarter Financial Statement in Brief, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 02:07am EDT

Member of Financial Accounting Standards Foundation (FASF)

Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

July 30, 2020

Company name:

Okabe Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

5959

URL: https://www.okabe.co.jp/

Representative:

Makoto Hirowatari, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Yasushi Hosomichi, Director and Managing Executive Officer in charge of Administrative Division

Tel. +81-3-3624-5119

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report:

August 7, 2020

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

September 7, 2020

Supplementary documents for quarterly results:

None

Quarterly results briefing:

None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Results ofOperations (Accumulated Total)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2020

31,145

(2.1)

1,935

(22.8)

2,038

(25.4)

936

(44.5)

June 30, 2019

3.3

2,506

4.9

5.2

(15.6)

31,821

2,733

1,685

(Note) Comprehensive income:

591 million yen (-44.5%) for the six months ended June 30, 2020

1,066 million yen (140.0%) for the six months ended June 30, 2019

Profit per share

(basic)

Profit per share

(diluted)

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

19.01

June 30, 2019

33.83

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

88,641

56,909

64.2

As of December 31, 2019

88,652

57,869

65.3

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of June 30, 2020:

56,909 million yen

As of December 31, 2019:

57,869 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Annual

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended December 31, 2019

-

14.00

14.00

28.00

Year ending December 31, 2020

-

7.00

Year ending December 31, 2020

7.00

14.00

(forecasts)

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: Yes

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

(Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

(3.5)

(23.5)

(24.4)

(44.6)

37.55

63,100

4,050

4,250

1,850

(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: Yes

* Notes

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries during the period
    (changes of specific subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

(Note) Please refer to "Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements" on page 8

for details.

(3) Changes in Accounting Policies, Accounting Estimates and Restatement

(i) Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards:

None

(ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i):

None

(iii)Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv) Restatement:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common shares):
    1. Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020:

53,790,632 shares

As of December 31, 2019:

53,790,632 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period

As of June 30, 2020:

5,153,467 shares

As of December 31, 2019:

3,958,938 shares

(iii)Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Six months ended June 30, 2020:

49,257,588 shares

Six months ended June 30, 2019:

49,829,936 shares

(Note) The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes the shares of the Company held by the stock-granting ESOP trust (197,237 shares as of June 30, 2020, and 93,908 shares as of December 31, 2019). The shares of the Company held by the stock-granting ESOP trust are included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during each period (six months) (153,243 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and 95,666 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2019).

  • This financial summary is not subject to the statutory quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts (Notes regarding forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements in these materials, including financial prospects included in this report, are based on information available to the Company when this report was prepared and assumptions that the management considers reasonable, which do not guarantee the achievement of such projected results. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons.

○ Index for Supplementary Information

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Results of Operations for the First Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 ..................................

2

(1)

Explanation Regarding Results of Operations .......................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation Regarding Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020........................................................................

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes......................................................................................................

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet...................................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

First six-month period.........................................................................................................................................................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

First six-month period.........................................................................................................................................................

7

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ..........................................................................................................

8

Note to ongoing concern assumptions ...................................................................................................................................

8

Note to significant changes in shareholders' equity ...............................................................................................................

8

Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements .................

8

Additional information...........................................................................................................................................................

8

Segment information..............................................................................................................................................................

9

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Results of Operations for the First Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

  1. Explanation Regarding Results of Operations
    In the first six months of the fiscal year under review (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020), the Japanese economy was pushed down significantly by the spread of COVID-19 infection, which created a severe situation.
    The Japanese construction industry, which includes the core customers of the Okabe Group, experienced a difficult environment, such as delays in some construction work caused by the impact of COVID-19 infection, which resulted in a year-on-year fall in the floor area of construction, although public investment remained solid. In this business environment, based on its management policy of ensuring the health and safety of its employees and their families, the Okabe Group has established a "new normal business operation system" that is capable of flexibly responding to infections or emergency situations after a disaster. The Group strove to maintain its supply chain and continued to supply products to fulfill its responsibility to customers.
    Results of operations by business segment are as follows:
    1. Construction-relatedproducts
      In the domestic business, sales of building structural products such as reinforcing bar joints that contribute to labor savings and civil engineering products such as lock bolts used for disaster recovery and reconstruction remained strong. However, sales of the Base Pack showed continued weakness mainly due to delays in certain construction work caused by the impact of COVID-19 infection. The Group's business in the United States saw solid sales of building materials, reflecting limited impact of COVID-19 infection on construction demand. As a result, net sales in the construction-related products segment fell 1.0% year on year, to 25,909 million yen, and operating profit decreased 5.3% year on year, to 2,276 million yen.
    2. Automotive products
      Sales of battery terminal products for automobiles remained weak, chiefly due to a fall in utilization rates associated with the spread of COVID-19 infection and measures taken for environmental issues at a plant in the U.S. As a result, net sales decreased 14.3% year on year, to 3,892 million yen, and the operating loss was 237 million yen (compared to the operating profit of 81 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
    3. Other businesses
      As a result of posting financial results of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD., which became the Company's subsidiary after its acquisition of all shares of KAWAHARA on January 31, 2019, from April 1, 2019, net sales increased 22.4% year on year, to 1,263 million yen. The operating loss was 103 million yen (compared to the operating profit of 20 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), reflecting stagnant sales of fishing sinkers.

Consequently, consolidated net sales for the first six months of the fiscal year under review fell 2.1% year on year, to 31,145 million yen, and consolidated operating profit declined 22.8% year on year, to 1,935 million yen. Consolidated ordinary profit decreased 25.4% year on year, to 2,038 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent dropped 44.5% year on year, to 936 million yen.

- 2 -

(For reference)

Net sales by business segments and product category (consolidated)

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

Previous consolidated

Consolidated first six months

first six months

under review

Change (%)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)

(Jan. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)

Amount

Proportion (%)

Amount

Proportion (%)

Temporary building and

3,580

11.3

3,274

10.5

(8.5)

formwork products

Civil engineering

3,030

9.5

3,606

11.6

19.0

products

Building structural

10,196

32.0

10,067

32.3

(1.3)

products

Construction-

related

Building materials

6,420

20.2

5,884

18.9

(8.3)

(Japan)

products

Subtotal - Japan

23,227

73.0

22,832

73.3

(1.7)

Building materials

3,017

9.5

3,157

10.1

4.6

(Overseas)

Subtotal - overseas

3,017

9.5

3,157

10.1

4.6

Subtotal - segment

26,245

82.5

25,990

83.4

(1.0)

Automotive products

4,544

14.3

3,892

12.5

(14.3)

Other businesses (Note 2)

1,031

3.2

1,263

4.1

22.4

Total

31,821

100.0

31,145

100.0

(2.1)

(Note) 1. For information about the main operations of each business segment, please refer to "Segment information" on page 9.

  1. 2. Other businesses include those for diversification that do not form part of the Company's core businesses, i.e. construction related products and automotive products. This segment includes, among others, the manufacture and sale of marine materials and the manufacture and sale of fishing sinkers in the U.S.

    In addition, the results of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD., which manufactures and sells industrial machine products, have been posted since April 1, 2019.

  2. Explanation Regarding Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020
    The Company prepared its consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which it had previously withdrawn and left undecided, because the spread of COVID-19 made it difficult to produce reasonable earnings projections. The forecast has been made by taking into consideration the consolidated results for the first six months of the fiscal year under review and information currently available based on certain assumptions, including the one that COVID-19 will not be contained by the end of the fiscal year. For more details, please refer to the disclosure materials released today entitled "Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast, Dividends of Surplus (Interim Dividend) and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020"[A1].
    With regard to medium-term performance targets under NEXT100 - PHASE 2, the medium-term management plan announced in February 2020, the Company has elected not to publish the targets, given the uncertainties about the impact of COVID-19. The Company will cautiously make projections on the external environment surrounding the Company's business and examine medium-term performance targets while closely monitoring consolidated business performance trends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. It will announce medium-term performance targets promptly after they are determined. For more details, please refer to the announcement released today entitled "Notice Concerning Status of Response to COVID-19 Coronavirus and Its Impact, etc."

- 3 -

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Million yen)

Fiscal year ended

Second quarter ended

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of June 30, 2020)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and deposits

20,664

21,254

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

21,686

20,338

Merchandise and finished goods

7,427

7,773

Work in process

1,500

1,481

Raw materials and supplies

1,697

2,130

Other

452

1,271

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(23)

(24)

Total current assets

53,406

54,225

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

10,711

11,342

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

3,940

4,296

Land

4,239

4,288

Other, net

2,876

2,045

Total property, plant and equipment

21,768

21,972

Intangible assets

Goodwill

2,560

2,656

Other

259

284

Total intangible assets

2,820

2,940

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

7,262

7,070

Other

3,482

2,520

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(98)

(98)

Total investments and other assets

10,645

9,492

Total non-current assets

35,234

34,405

Deferred assets

Bond issuance costs

11

10

Total deferred assets

11

10

Total assets

88,652

88,641

- 4 -

(Million yen)

Fiscal year ended

Second quarter ended

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of June 30, 2020)

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

4,691

5,169

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

8,591

8,723

Short-term borrowings

7,419

2,647

Income taxes payable

651

841

Provision for bonuses

4

Other

2,364

2,310

Total current liabilities

23,718

19,696

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

1,000

1,000

Long-term borrowings

2,400

7,481

Provision for share-based remuneration

77

88

Retirement benefit liability

1,874

1,936

Asset retirement obligations

41

41

Other

1,670

1,488

Total non-current liabilities

7,063

12,035

Total liabilities

30,782

31,731

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6,911

6,911

Capital surplus

6,062

6,083

Retained earnings

45,502

45,767

Treasury shares

(2,712)

(3,614)

Total shareholders' equity

55,763

55,148

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,024

1,554

Foreign currency translation adjustment

97

219

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(15)

(12)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,106

1,761

Total net assets

57,869

56,909

Total liabilities and net assets

88,652

88,641

- 5 -

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income) (First six-month period)

(Million yen)

First six months ended

First six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)

(Jan. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)

Net sales

31,821

31,145

Cost of sales

22,914

22,667

Gross profit

8,907

8,478

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,400

6,542

Operating profit

2,506

1,935

Non-operating income

Interest income

15

8

Dividend income

74

71

Surrender value of insurance policies

61

Reversal of provision for loss on litigation

135

Other

74

50

Total non-operating income

299

193

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

31

61

Other

41

29

Total non-operating expenses

72

90

Ordinary profit

2,733

2,038

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

2

0

Other

0

Total extraordinary income

2

0

Extraordinary losses

Loss on factory closure

64

Environmental expenses

51

434

Other

32

64

Total extraordinary losses

148

499

Profit before income taxes

2,587

1,539

Income taxes - current

904

791

Income taxes - deferred

(2)

(187)

Total income taxes

902

603

Profit

1,685

936

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,685

936

- 6 -

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (First six-month period)

(Million yen)

First six months ended

First six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019)

(Jan. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)

Profit

1,685

936

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(262)

(469)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(356)

121

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(0)

2

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

(619)

(344)

1,066

591

1,066

591

- 7 -

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Note to ongoing concern assumptions)
    None

(Note to significant changes in shareholders' equity) None

(Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements) (Calculation of Tax Expenses)

Taxes are calculated by multiplying profit before income taxes by a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate after adjustments for tax-effect accounting for profit before income taxes in the current fiscal year.

(Additional information) (Accounting estimates)

The impact of the spread of COVID-19 is unclear but may be significant for the Okabe Group's consolidated financial statements of the quarters following the first six months of the fiscal year under review. However, the Group recognized no material influence of the spread of COVID-19 in its accounting estimates.

(Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees, etc. through Trusts)

The Company has introduced the stock-granting ESOP trust system, a trust-type employee incentive plan under which the Company's own shares are issued to its employees for the purpose of encouraging the motivation of the employees of the Company and the Okabe Group and enhancing the welfare program.

  1. Transaction overview
    This program adopts the system called the stock-granting employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP Trust"). The ESOP Trust is an employee incentive plan inspired by the U.S. ESOP system, under which shares bought back by the ESOP Trust are issued to employees who have met the requirements prescribed in the Shares Issuance Regulations established in advance.
    The "Practical Solution on Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees etc. through Trusts (ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force (PITF) No. 30, March 26, 2015)" applies to the accounting treatment of this program.
  2. Treasury shares remaining in the trust
    The Company's shares remaining in the trust are recorded at the book value (excluding all incidental expenses) in the section of net assets as treasury shares in the trust. The book value of the treasury shares is 86 million yen for the previous consolidated fiscal year and 177 million yen for the first six months of the fiscal year under review. The number of treasury shares at the end of the term is 93,908 shares for the previous consolidated fiscal year and 197,237 shares for the first six months of the fiscal year under review.

- 8 -

(Segment information) [Segment information]

I. First six months ended June 30, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019) 1. Net sales and profit (loss) for each reportable business segment

(Million yen)

Reportable segments

Amounts in

quarterly

Construction-

Automotive

Adjustment

consolidated

Other businesses

Total

statements of

related products

products

income

(Note)

Net sales

Sales to external

26,245

4,544

1,031

31,821

31,821

customers

Intersegment internal

sales and transfers

Total

26,245

4,544

1,031

31,821

31,821

Segment profit

2,404

81

20

2,506

2,506

(Note) Segment profit matches the operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

2. Non-current assets impairment losses, goodwill and other information for each reportable segment

(Significant changes in the amount of goodwill)

Due to the buyback of all the shares of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD. and the consequent inclusion thereof in the scope of consolidation, goodwill of 2,590 million yen was added to the "other businesses" segment in the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year under review.

  1. First six months ended June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

1. Net sales and profit (loss) for each reportable business segment

Reportable segments

Adjustment

Construction-

Automotive

Other businesses

Total

related products

products

Net sales

Sales to external

25,990

3,892

1,263

31,145

customers

Intersegment internal

sales and transfers

Total

25,990

3,892

1,263

31,145

Segment profit (loss)

2,276

(237)

(103)

1,935

(Note) Segment profit (loss) matches the operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

(Million yen)

Amounts in

quarterly

consolidated statements of income (Note)

31,145

31,145

1,935

2. Non-current assets impairment losses, goodwill and other information for each reportable segment

None

- 9 -

Disclaimer

OKABE Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 06:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OKABE CO., LTD.
02:07aOKABE : Consolidated Second Quarter Financial Statement in Brief, 2020
PU
02:02aOKABE : Notice Concerning Status of Response to COVID-19 Coronavirus and Its Imp..
PU
02:02aOKABE : Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Divid..
PU
07/27OKABE : Notice of Status and Completion of Buyback of Treasury Shares
PU
06/29OKABE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019OKABE CO., LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019OKABE CO., LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018OKABE CO., LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018OKABE CO., LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017OKABE CO., LTD : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62 600 M 593 M 593 M
Net income 2020 2 700 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 38 585 M 366 M 366 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 057
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart OKABE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Okabe Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKABE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 800,00 JPY
Last Close Price 795,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 0,63%
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Hirowatari President & Representative Director
Hiroaki Sugimoto Director, Head-Technology & Development
Kenji Shimamura Director
Akira Motoi Director, Managing Executive Officer & Head-Sales
Katsuyuki Yamazaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKABE CO., LTD.-13.30%366
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS42.21%7 317
OWENS CORNING3.92%7 273
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO.,LTD.64.26%1 732
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.2.00%1 118
NICHIHA CORPORATION-8.72%847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group