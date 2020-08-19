Okabe : Consolidated Second Quarter Financial Statement in Brief, 2020 0 08/19/2020 | 02:07am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Member of Financial Accounting Standards Foundation (FASF) Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 July 30, 2020 Company name: Okabe Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 5959 URL: https://www.okabe.co.jp/ Representative: Makoto Hirowatari, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Contact: Yasushi Hosomichi, Director and Managing Executive Officer in charge of Administrative Division Tel. +81-3-3624-5119 Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report: August 7, 2020 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: September 7, 2020 Supplementary documents for quarterly results: None Quarterly results briefing: None (Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Results ofOperations (Accumulated Total) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2020 31,145 (2.1) 1,935 (22.8) 2,038 (25.4) 936 (44.5) June 30, 2019 3.3 2,506 4.9 5.2 (15.6) 31,821 2,733 1,685 (Note) Comprehensive income: 591 million yen (-44.5%) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 1,066 million yen (140.0%) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 Profit per share (basic) Profit per share (diluted) Six months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 19.01 ‒ June 30, 2019 33.83 ‒ (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2020 88,641 56,909 64.2 As of December 31, 2019 88,652 57,869 65.3 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2020: 56,909 million yen As of December 31, 2019: 57,869 million yen 2. Dividends Dividend per share End of End of End of Year-end Annual first quarter second quarter third quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended December 31, 2019 - 14.00 ‒ 14.00 28.00 Year ending December 31, 2020 - 7.00 Year ending December 31, 2020 ‒ 7.00 14.00 (forecasts) (Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: Yes 3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020) (Percentage figures for the fiscal year represent the changes from the previous year.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year (3.5) (23.5) (24.4) (44.6) 37.55 63,100 4,050 4,250 1,850 (Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: Yes * Notes Changes in important subsidiaries during the period

(changes of specific subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation): None Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) Please refer to "Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements" on page 8 for details. (3) Changes in Accounting Policies, Accounting Estimates and Restatement (i) Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards: None (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i): None (iii)Changes in accounting estimates: None (iv) Restatement: None Number of shares outstanding (common shares): Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2020: 53,790,632 shares As of December 31, 2019: 53,790,632 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period As of June 30, 2020: 5,153,467 shares As of December 31, 2019: 3,958,938 shares (iii)Average number of shares outstanding during the period Six months ended June 30, 2020: 49,257,588 shares Six months ended June 30, 2019: 49,829,936 shares (Note) The number of treasury shares at the end of each period includes the shares of the Company held by the stock-granting ESOP trust (197,237 shares as of June 30, 2020, and 93,908 shares as of December 31, 2019). The shares of the Company held by the stock-granting ESOP trust are included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during each period (six months) (153,243 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and 95,666 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2019). This financial summary is not subject to the statutory quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts (Notes regarding forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements in these materials, including financial prospects included in this report, are based on information available to the Company when this report was prepared and assumptions that the management considers reasonable, which do not guarantee the achievement of such projected results. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons. ○ Index for Supplementary Information 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Results of Operations for the First Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 .................................. 2 (1) Explanation Regarding Results of Operations ....................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation Regarding Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020........................................................................ 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes...................................................................................................... 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet................................................................................................................................... 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ................ 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income First six-month period......................................................................................................................................................... 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income First six-month period......................................................................................................................................................... 7 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .......................................................................................................... 8 Note to ongoing concern assumptions ................................................................................................................................... 8 Note to significant changes in shareholders' equity ............................................................................................................... 8 Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements ................. 8 Additional information........................................................................................................................................................... 8 Segment information.............................................................................................................................................................. 9 - 1 - 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Results of Operations for the First Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Explanation Regarding Results of Operations

In the first six months of the fiscal year under review (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020), the Japanese economy was pushed down significantly by the spread of COVID-19 infection, which created a severe situation.

The Japanese construction industry, which includes the core customers of the Okabe Group, experienced a difficult environment, such as delays in some construction work caused by the impact of COVID-19 infection, which resulted in a year-on-year fall in the floor area of construction, although public investment remained solid. In this business environment, based on its management policy of ensuring the health and safety of its employees and their families, the Okabe Group has established a "new normal business operation system" that is capable of flexibly responding to infections or emergency situations after a disaster. The Group strove to maintain its supply chain and continued to supply products to fulfill its responsibility to customers.

Results of operations by business segment are as follows: Construction-related products

In the domestic business, sales of building structural products such as reinforcing bar joints that contribute to labor savings and civil engineering products such as lock bolts used for disaster recovery and reconstruction remained strong. However, sales of the Base Pack showed continued weakness mainly due to delays in certain construction work caused by the impact of COVID-19 infection. The Group's business in the United States saw solid sales of building materials, reflecting limited impact of COVID-19 infection on construction demand. As a result, net sales in the construction-related products segment fell 1.0% year on year, to 25,909 million yen, and operating profit decreased 5.3% year on year, to 2,276 million yen. Automotive products

Sales of battery terminal products for automobiles remained weak, chiefly due to a fall in utilization rates associated with the spread of COVID-19 infection and measures taken for environmental issues at a plant in the U.S. As a result, net sales decreased 14.3% year on year, to 3,892 million yen, and the operating loss was 237 million yen (compared to the operating profit of 81 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Other businesses

As a result of posting financial results of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD., which became the Company's subsidiary after its acquisition of all shares of KAWAHARA on January 31, 2019, from April 1, 2019, net sales increased 22.4% year on year, to 1,263 million yen. The operating loss was 103 million yen (compared to the operating profit of 20 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), reflecting stagnant sales of fishing sinkers. Consequently, consolidated net sales for the first six months of the fiscal year under review fell 2.1% year on year, to 31,145 million yen, and consolidated operating profit declined 22.8% year on year, to 1,935 million yen. Consolidated ordinary profit decreased 25.4% year on year, to 2,038 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent dropped 44.5% year on year, to 936 million yen. - 2 - (For reference) Net sales by business segments and product category (consolidated) (Yen in millions, rounded down) Previous consolidated Consolidated first six months first six months under review Change (%) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019) (Jan. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020) Amount Proportion (%) Amount Proportion (%) Temporary building and 3,580 11.3 3,274 10.5 (8.5) formwork products Civil engineering 3,030 9.5 3,606 11.6 19.0 products Building structural 10,196 32.0 10,067 32.3 (1.3) products Construction- related Building materials 6,420 20.2 5,884 18.9 (8.3) (Japan) products Subtotal - Japan 23,227 73.0 22,832 73.3 (1.7) Building materials 3,017 9.5 3,157 10.1 4.6 (Overseas) Subtotal - overseas 3,017 9.5 3,157 10.1 4.6 Subtotal - segment 26,245 82.5 25,990 83.4 (1.0) Automotive products 4,544 14.3 3,892 12.5 (14.3) Other businesses (Note 2) 1,031 3.2 1,263 4.1 22.4 Total 31,821 100.0 31,145 100.0 (2.1) (Note) 1. For information about the main operations of each business segment, please refer to "Segment information" on page 9. 2. Other businesses include those for diversification that do not form part of the Company's core businesses, i.e. construction related products and automotive products. This segment includes, among others, the manufacture and sale of marine materials and the manufacture and sale of fishing sinkers in the U.S. In addition, the results of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD., which manufactures and sells industrial machine products, have been posted since April 1, 2019. Explanation Regarding Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

The Company prepared its consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which it had previously withdrawn and left undecided, because the spread of COVID-19 made it difficult to produce reasonable earnings projections. The forecast has been made by taking into consideration the consolidated results for the first six months of the fiscal year under review and information currently available based on certain assumptions, including the one that COVID-19 will not be contained by the end of the fiscal year. For more details, please refer to the disclosure materials released today entitled "Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast, Dividends of Surplus (Interim Dividend) and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020" [A1] .

With regard to medium-term performance targets under NEXT100 - PHASE 2, the medium-term management plan announced in February 2020, the Company has elected not to publish the targets, given the uncertainties about the impact of COVID-19. The Company will cautiously make projections on the external environment surrounding the Company's business and examine medium-term performance targets while closely monitoring consolidated business performance trends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. It will announce medium-term performance targets promptly after they are determined. For more details, please refer to the announcement released today entitled " Notice Concerning Status of Response to COVID-19 Coronavirus and Its Impact, etc." - 3 - 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet (Million yen) Fiscal year ended Second quarter ended December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 (As of December 31, 2019) (As of June 30, 2020) ASSETS Current assets Cash and deposits 20,664 21,254 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 21,686 20,338 Merchandise and finished goods 7,427 7,773 Work in process 1,500 1,481 Raw materials and supplies 1,697 2,130 Other 452 1,271 Allowance for doubtful accounts (23) (24) Total current assets 53,406 54,225 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 10,711 11,342 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 3,940 4,296 Land 4,239 4,288 Other, net 2,876 2,045 Total property, plant and equipment 21,768 21,972 Intangible assets Goodwill 2,560 2,656 Other 259 284 Total intangible assets 2,820 2,940 Investments and other assets Investment securities 7,262 7,070 Other 3,482 2,520 Allowance for doubtful accounts (98) (98) Total investments and other assets 10,645 9,492 Total non-current assets 35,234 34,405 Deferred assets Bond issuance costs 11 10 Total deferred assets 11 10 Total assets 88,652 88,641 - 4 - (Million yen) Fiscal year ended Second quarter ended December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 (As of December 31, 2019) (As of June 30, 2020) LIABILITIES Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 4,691 5,169 Electronically recorded obligations - operating 8,591 8,723 Short-term borrowings 7,419 2,647 Income taxes payable 651 841 Provision for bonuses ‒ 4 Other 2,364 2,310 Total current liabilities 23,718 19,696 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 1,000 1,000 Long-term borrowings 2,400 7,481 Provision for share-based remuneration 77 88 Retirement benefit liability 1,874 1,936 Asset retirement obligations 41 41 Other 1,670 1,488 Total non-current liabilities 7,063 12,035 Total liabilities 30,782 31,731 NET ASSETS Shareholders' equity Share capital 6,911 6,911 Capital surplus 6,062 6,083 Retained earnings 45,502 45,767 Treasury shares (2,712) (3,614) Total shareholders' equity 55,763 55,148 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 2,024 1,554 Foreign currency translation adjustment 97 219 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (15) (12) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 2,106 1,761 Total net assets 57,869 56,909 Total liabilities and net assets 88,652 88,641 - 5 - (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income) (First six-month period) (Million yen) First six months ended First six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019) (Jan. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020) Net sales 31,821 31,145 Cost of sales 22,914 22,667 Gross profit 8,907 8,478 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,400 6,542 Operating profit 2,506 1,935 Non-operating income Interest income 15 8 Dividend income 74 71 Surrender value of insurance policies ‒ 61 Reversal of provision for loss on litigation 135 ‒ Other 74 50 Total non-operating income 299 193 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 31 61 Other 41 29 Total non-operating expenses 72 90 Ordinary profit 2,733 2,038 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 2 0 Other 0 ‒ Total extraordinary income 2 0 Extraordinary losses Loss on factory closure 64 ‒ Environmental expenses 51 434 Other 32 64 Total extraordinary losses 148 499 Profit before income taxes 2,587 1,539 Income taxes - current 904 791 Income taxes - deferred (2) (187) Total income taxes 902 603 Profit 1,685 936 Profit attributable to owners of parent 1,685 936 - 6 - (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (First six-month period) (Million yen) First six months ended First six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019) (Jan. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020) Profit 1,685 936 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (262) (469) Foreign currency translation adjustment (356) 121 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (0) 2 Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent (619) (344) 1,066 591 1,066 591 - 7 - Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Note to ongoing concern assumptions)

None (Note to significant changes in shareholders' equity) None (Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements) (Calculation of Tax Expenses) Taxes are calculated by multiplying profit before income taxes by a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate after adjustments for tax-effect accounting for profit before income taxes in the current fiscal year. (Additional information) (Accounting estimates) The impact of the spread of COVID-19 is unclear but may be significant for the Okabe Group's consolidated financial statements of the quarters following the first six months of the fiscal year under review. However, the Group recognized no material influence of the spread of COVID-19 in its accounting estimates. (Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees, etc. through Trusts) The Company has introduced the stock-granting ESOP trust system, a trust-type employee incentive plan under which the Company's own shares are issued to its employees for the purpose of encouraging the motivation of the employees of the Company and the Okabe Group and enhancing the welfare program. Transaction overview

This program adopts the system called the stock-granting employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP Trust"). The ESOP Trust is an employee incentive plan inspired by the U.S. ESOP system, under which shares bought back by the ESOP Trust are issued to employees who have met the requirements prescribed in the Shares Issuance Regulations established in advance.

The "Practical Solution on Transactions of Delivering the Company's Own Stock to Employees etc. through Trusts (ASBJ Practical Issue Task Force (PITF) No. 30, March 26, 2015)" applies to the accounting treatment of this program. Treasury shares remaining in the trust

The Company's shares remaining in the trust are recorded at the book value (excluding all incidental expenses) in the section of net assets as treasury shares in the trust. The book value of the treasury shares is 86 million yen for the previous consolidated fiscal year and 177 million yen for the first six months of the fiscal year under review. The number of treasury shares at the end of the term is 93,908 shares for the previous consolidated fiscal year and 197,237 shares for the first six months of the fiscal year under review. - 8 - (Segment information) [Segment information] I. First six months ended June 30, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019) 1. Net sales and profit (loss) for each reportable business segment (Million yen) Reportable segments Amounts in quarterly Construction- Automotive Adjustment consolidated Other businesses Total statements of related products products income (Note) Net sales Sales to external 26,245 4,544 1,031 31,821 ‒ 31,821 customers Intersegment internal ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ sales and transfers Total 26,245 4,544 1,031 31,821 ‒ 31,821 Segment profit 2,404 81 20 2,506 ‒ 2,506 (Note) Segment profit matches the operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. 2. Non-current assets impairment losses, goodwill and other information for each reportable segment (Significant changes in the amount of goodwill) Due to the buyback of all the shares of KAWAHARA MFG. CO., LTD. and the consequent inclusion thereof in the scope of consolidation, goodwill of 2,590 million yen was added to the "other businesses" segment in the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year under review. First six months ended June 30, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020) 1. Net sales and profit (loss) for each reportable business segment Reportable segments Adjustment Construction- Automotive Other businesses Total related products products Net sales Sales to external 25,990 3,892 1,263 31,145 ‒ customers Intersegment internal ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ sales and transfers Total 25,990 3,892 1,263 31,145 ‒ Segment profit (loss) 2,276 (237) (103) 1,935 ‒ (Note) Segment profit (loss) matches the operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. (Million yen) Amounts in quarterly consolidated statements of income (Note) 31,145 ‒ 31,145 1,935 2. Non-current assets impairment losses, goodwill and other information for each reportable segment None - 9 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer OKABE Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 06:06:08 UTC 0 All news about OKABE CO., LTD. 02:07a OKABE : Consolidated Second Quarter Financial Statement in Brief, 2020 PU 02:02a OKABE : Notice Concerning Status of Response to COVID-19 Coronavirus and Its Imp.. PU 02:02a OKABE : Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Divid.. PU 07/27 OKABE : Notice of Status and Completion of Buyback of Treasury Shares PU 06/29 OKABE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2019 OKABE CO., LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 OKABE CO., LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2018 OKABE CO., LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2018 OKABE CO., LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2017 OKABE CO., LTD : Anniversary bonus dividend FA