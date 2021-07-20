Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Okabe Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5959   JP3192000002

OKABE CO., LTD.

(5959)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Okabe : Notice of Primary Determination of Compliance with the Criteria for Maintenance of Listing in New Market Category

07/20/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 15, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company name: Okabe Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hirohide Kawase, Representative Director,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Code: 5959 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Yasushi Hosomichi, Director and Managing

Executive Officer in charge of

Administrative Division

(TEL. +81-3-3624-5119)

Notice of Primary Determination of Compliance with the Criteria for Maintenance of Listing in New Market Category

Okabe Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received the Primary Determination of Compliance with the Criteria for Maintenance of Listing in the New Market Category from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 9, 2021 and has confirmed that it complies with the criteria to maintain its listing on the Prime Market.

The procedure for selecting a new market category, slated for September this year, will be decided after discussion at a meeting of its Board of Directors, and the application will be made in accordance with the schedule set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is to inform stakeholders of the notification received from the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is not to inform stakeholders that the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to select a new market category.

Disclaimer

OKABE Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OKABE CO., LTD.
02:02aOKABE : Notice of Primary Determination of Compliance with the Criteria for Main..
PU
06/29OKABE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/10Olympics-Japan may keep some virus curbs until Games start -paper
RE
05/20OKABE : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)for the Fi..
PU
05/20Okabe Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
04/27OKABE : Consolidated First Quarter Financial Statement in Brief, 2021
PU
04/23OKABE : Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
04/22OKABE : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restri..
PU
03/08OKABE : Attributable Profit Drops Nearly 20% in FY20
MT
03/05OKABE : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64 100 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2021 3 200 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,93x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 31 791 M 290 M 290 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 103
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart OKABE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Okabe Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKABE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 655,00 JPY
Average target price 770,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hirohide Kawase Executive President & Representative Director
Makoto Hirowatari Executive Chairman
Hiroaki Sugimoto Director, Head-Technology & Development
Yasushi Hosomichi Director & Head-Administration
Katsuyuki Yamazaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKABE CO., LTD.-15.37%292
OWENS CORNING21.52%10 096
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S36.74%9 904
CSG HOLDING CO., LTD.43.33%3 670
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.71.88%2 351
STO SE & CO. KGAA54.95%1 383