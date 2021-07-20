Okabe : Notice of Primary Determination of Compliance with the Criteria for Maintenance of Listing in New Market Category

July 15, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company name: Okabe Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hirohide Kawase, Representative Director,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Code: 5959 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Yasushi Hosomichi, Director and Managing Executive Officer in charge of Administrative Division (TEL. +81-3-3624-5119)

Notice of Primary Determination of Compliance with the Criteria for Maintenance of Listing in New Market Category

Okabe Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received the Primary Determination of Compliance with the Criteria for Maintenance of Listing in the New Market Category from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 9, 2021 and has confirmed that it complies with the criteria to maintain its listing on the Prime Market.

The procedure for selecting a new market category, slated for September this year, will be decided after discussion at a meeting of its Board of Directors, and the application will be made in accordance with the schedule set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is to inform stakeholders of the notification received from the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is not to inform stakeholders that the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to select a new market category.