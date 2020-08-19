Okabe : Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

Log in
08/19/2020 | 02:02am EDT

July 30, 2020

For Immediate Release

Company name:

Okabe Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Makoto Hirowatari, Representative Director,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Code: 5959 (First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Yasushi Hosomichi, Director and Managing

Executive Officer in charge of Administrative

Division

(TEL. +81-3-3624-5119)

Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast, Dividends of Surplus (Interim Dividend) and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

Okabe Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces its consolidated financial results forecast, dividends of surplus (interim dividend) and dividends forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which were left undecided as announced in the "Notice of Revisions to Forecasts for the Consolidated Financial Results and Dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020" as of May 20, 2020. Please note that in the tables below, comparisons with the initial forecast announced on February 14, 2020 are also indicated. Details are as follows.

1. Revisions to consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020

  1. Revision of consolidated performance forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (Jan. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Profit per

profit

profit

owners of

share

parent

Initial forecast (A)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

(announced on February

66,000

5,600

5,700

3,500

70.24

14, 2020)

Previous forecast

(announced on May 20,

2020)

Revised forecast (B)

63,100

4,050

4,250

1,850

37.55

Change (B-A)

(2,900)

(1,550)

(1,450)

(1,650)

Change (%)

(4.4)

(27.7)

(25.4)

(47.1)

(Reference) Actual results

for previous fiscal year

65,409

5,294

5,619

3,342

67.07

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019)

1

(2) Reason for the revision

The Company hereby announces its consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which were left undecided because reasonable estimates of financial results were made difficult by the spread of COVID-19 infection. The forecast has been formulated by taking into consideration information currently available, including the consolidated results for the first six months of the fiscal year under review and the extent of the impact of COVID-19 at the present time as described below, as well as future prospects based on certain assumptions, including the one that COVID-19 will not be contained by the end of the fiscal year.

[Impact of COVID-19 at the present time] Construction-related products

In the domestic business, there have been plan revisions, delays in construction starts, etc. in part of the construction projects, which was a factor for a decline in sales of construction-related products.

In the US business, the spread of COVID-19 is more serious than in Japan and there have been plan revisions, delays in construction starts, etc. in part of the construction projects. However, the impact on construction demand has been limited and there is no material impact on the Company's business results at present time.

Automotive products

This segment develops, manufactures and markets automotive battery products, etc. in the U.S. and Italy. Demand for automobiles is decreasing worldwide due to COVID-19, which was a factor for a decline in sales of automotive battery products, etc. in the first six months of the fiscal year under review.

Should the Company's business activities be negatively affected by the spread of COVID-19 on a greater than anticipated scale, or should the environment of the construction market and automobile market, the major sources of demand for the Company, deteriorate more than anticipated, the Company may implement another review of its business results forecasts, etc.

2

2. Dividends of surplus (interim dividend) and revision to dividends forecast

The Company announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 30, 2020 it resolved to distribute surplus as dividends to shareholders as of June 30, 2020 as the record date. Moreover, it also formulated a year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which was left undecided previously. Details are as follows.

(1) Interim dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020

Immediately preceding

Actual results for

previous fiscal year

Amount determined

dividend forecast

(Interim dividend for the

(announced on May 20,

fiscal year ended

2020)

December 31, 2019)

Record date

June 30, 2020

Same as left

June 30, 2019

Dividend per share

7 yen

Undecided

14 yen

Total dividend

341 million yen

698 million yen

Effective date

September 7, 2020

September 9, 2019

Source of funds for

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

distribution

(2) Revision to year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020

Annual dividend per share

End of second quarter

End of fiscal year

Total

Initial forecast

14 yen

14 yen

28 yen

(announced on February 14, 2020)

Previous forecast

Undecided

Undecided

Undecided

(announced on May 20, 2020)

Revised forecast

7 yen

14 yen

Actual results for the current

7 yen

year

Actual results for previous

14 yen

14 yen

28 yen

fiscal year (Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019)

(3) Reason for the revision

The Company has left the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 undecided due to the difficulty in formulating earnings projections. However, by taking into consideration the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year under review announced above and from the viewpoint of securing its cash position in order to cope with sudden changes in the environment caused by the spread of COVID-19 in the near future, the Company decided to distribute an interim dividend of 7 yen per share (a decline of 7 yen year on year) and forecasts a year-end dividend of 7 yen per share (a decline of 7 yen year on year) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

The forecast for annual dividend payout ratio (amount of dividend per share / profit per share) is 37.28%. The forecast for total return ratio, which takes into account the aggregate amount of the treasury share buyback implemented in the fiscal year under review, is 89.50%.

Depending on business results in the future, the situation of COVID-19 and the overall management environment surrounding the Company, the Company may implement another revision of its dividend forecasts.

Moreover, should its share price fall to a level that does not reflect the Company's corporate value fairly, such as a significant decline of Price Earnings Ratio (PER) or Price Book-value Ratio (PBR), it will flexibly review the implementation of treasury share repurchase.

3

Disclaimer

OKABE Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 06:01:01 UTC
