    5959   JP3192000002

OKABE CO., LTD.

(5959)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
796.00 JPY   -5.24%
02:08aOkabe : Notice of Status and Completion of Buyback of Treasury Shares
PU
04/28Okabe Completes Payment of Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
04/24Okabe : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
Okabe : Notice of Status and Completion of Buyback of Treasury Shares

05/01/2023 | 02:08am EDT
May 1, 2023

For Immediate Release

Company name

Okabe Co., Ltd.

Representative

Hirohide Kawase, Representative Director,

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 5959, TSE Prime Market)

Contact

Yasushi Hosomichi, Director and Senior

Managing Executive Officer in charge of

Administrative Division and International

Division

(TEL. +81-3-3624-5119)

Notice of Status and Completion of Buyback of Treasury Shares

(Buyback of Treasury Shares Based on the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Specified in

Paragraph (2), Article 165 of the Companies Act)

Okabe Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it implemented the buyback of treasury shares based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, which are applied by replacing terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of paragraph (3), Article 165 of the same Act. Details are as follows.

The Company also announces that we have completed the buyback of treasury shares according to the resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 28, 2022 including the following buyback.

1.

Type of shares bought back

: Common shares of the Company

2.

Total number of shares bought back

: 210,600

3.

Total value of shares bought back

: 167,898,500 yen

4.

Period of buyback

: April 1 - April 28, 2023

(on a contract execution date basis)

5.

Method of buyback

: Discretionary investment through a securities company

(Ref.)

1.

Details of the Board of Directors' meeting held on October 28, 2022

(1)

Class of stock to be purchased

: Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of stock to be acquired : 1,500,000 shares (maximum)

(2.86% of the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock))

(3)

Total acquisition amount

: one billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Acquisition period

: From October 31, 2022 to April 28, 2023

(5)

Acquisition method

: Discretionary investment through a securities company

2. Cumulative total of treasury shares bought back according to the abovementioned resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors (as of April 28, 2023)

(1)

Total number of shares bought back

: 1,269,100

(2)

Total value of shares bought back

: 936,318,300 yen

Disclaimer

OKABE Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 06:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
