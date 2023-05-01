Okabe : Notice of Status and Completion of Buyback of Treasury Shares

May 1, 2023 For Immediate Release Company name Okabe Co., Ltd. Representative Hirohide Kawase, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer (Securities Code: 5959, TSE Prime Market) Contact Yasushi Hosomichi, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of Administrative Division and International Division (TEL. +81-3-3624-5119)

Notice of Status and Completion of Buyback of Treasury Shares

(Buyback of Treasury Shares Based on the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Specified in

Paragraph (2), Article 165 of the Companies Act)

Okabe Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it implemented the buyback of treasury shares based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, which are applied by replacing terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of paragraph (3), Article 165 of the same Act. Details are as follows.

The Company also announces that we have completed the buyback of treasury shares according to the resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 28, 2022 including the following buyback.

1. Type of shares bought back : Common shares of the Company 2. Total number of shares bought back : 210,600 3. Total value of shares bought back : 167,898,500 yen 4. Period of buyback : April 1 - April 28, 2023 (on a contract execution date basis) 5. Method of buyback : Discretionary investment through a securities company (Ref.) 1. Details of the Board of Directors' meeting held on October 28, 2022 (1) Class of stock to be purchased : Common stock of the Company (2) Total number of stock to be acquired : 1,500,000 shares (maximum) (2.86% of the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Total acquisition amount : one billion yen (maximum) (4) Acquisition period : From October 31, 2022 to April 28, 2023 (5) Acquisition method : Discretionary investment through a securities company

2. Cumulative total of treasury shares bought back according to the abovementioned resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors (as of April 28, 2023)