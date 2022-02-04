Okapi Resources : Updated Investor Presentation

Okapi Resources Limited recently acquired a portfolio of advanced, high grade uranium assets located in the United States of America and in the Athabasca Basin, Canada.
Assets include a strategic position in one of the most prolific uranium districts in the USA - the Tallahassee Creek Uranium District in Colorado. The Tallahassee Uranium Project contains a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate of 27.6 million pounds of U3O8at a grade of 490ppm U3O8with significant exploration upside. The greater Tallahassee Creek Uranium District hosts more than 100 million pounds of U3O8 with considerable opportunity to expand the existing resource base by acquiring additional complementary assets in the district.
The portfolio of assets also includes an option to acquire 100% of the high-grade Rattler Uranium Project in Utah, which includes the historical Rattlesnake open pit mine. The Rattler Uranium Project is located 85km from the White Mesa Uranium Mill, the only operating conventional uranium mill in the USA hence provides a near term, low-capital development opportunity.
In January 2022, Okapi acquired a portfolio of high-grade exploration assets in the world's premier uranium district, the Athabasca Basin. The Athabasca Basin is home to the world's largest and highest-grade uranium mines.
Okapi's clear strategy is to become a new leader in North American carbon-free nuclear energy by assembling a portfolio of high-quality uranium assets through accretive acquisitions and exploration.
JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tallahassee Uranium Project
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total
Property
Tonnes
Grade
Lbs
Tonnes
Grade
Lbs
Tonnes
Grade
Lbs
Tonnes
Grade
Lbs
U3O8
U3O8
U3O8
U3O8
U3O8
U3O8
U3O8
U3O8
(000)
(000)
(000)
(000)
(ppm)
(000)
(ppm)
(000)
(ppm)
(000)
(ppm)
(000)
Taylor and
-
-
-
7,641
520
8,705
14,865
460
15,172
22,506
480
23,877
Boyer
High Park
2,450
550
2,960
24
590
30
434
770
734
2,907
580
3,724
Total
2,450
550
2,960
7,665
520
8,735
15,299
470
15,906
25,413
490
27,601
Notes: Calculated applying a cut-off grade of 250ppm U3O8. Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Grade rounded to nearest 10ppm.
Competent Persons Statement
Information on the Mineral Resources presented, together with JORC Table 1 information, is contained in the ASX announcement titled "Okapi's Maiden JORC 2012 Resources of 27.6m Pounds of U3O8" which was released as an announcement on 19 October 2021. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant market announcements, and that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original announcements.
Where the Company refers to Mineral Resources in this announcement (referencing previous releases made to the ASX), it confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate with that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not materially changed from the original announcement.
February 2022
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to the Mineral Resources for the Tallahassee Uranium Project is based on information compiled by Ms. Kira Johnson who is a Qualified Professional member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America, a Recognized Professional Organization (RPO) for JORC Competent Persons. Ms Johnson compiled this information in her capacity as a Senior Geological Engineer of Tetra Tech. Ms Johnson has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Ms. Kira Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to database compilation and exploration results at the Tallahassee Uranium Project, in particular, Section's 1 and 2 of Table 1 in Appendix 2, and geology, exploration results, historic Mineral Resource estimates for other projects is based on information reviewed by Mr Ben Vallerine. Mr Vallerine is a shareholder and Technical Director of Okapi Resources Limited. Mr Vallerine is a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Vallerine has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation under consideration as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting on Exploration Results, Mineral resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Vallerine consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement of 19 October 2021 (titled "Okapi's Maiden JORC 2012 Resource of 27.6Mlbs of U3O8"). The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the 19 October 2021 announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Refer to the Company's ASX announcement dated 19 October 2021 titled "Okapi's Maiden JORC 2012 Resource of 27.6Mlbs of U3O8" for full details of the Tallahassee Uranium Project's JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate.
Refer to the Company's ASX announcement dated 9 November 2021 titled "Okapi to acquire High-Grade Uranium Assets - Athabasca Basin" for the JORC details of the Athabasca Projects and other historical information. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement of 9 November 2021.
Refer to the Company's ASX announcement dated 14 September 2021 titled "Okapi Acquires Historical Sunnyside Uranium Mine" for further details and other historical information. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market
announcement of 14 September 2021.
Refer to the Company's ASX announcement dated 16 September 2021 titled "Outstanding Drill Results at the Enmore Gold Project, NSW" for the full drilling results including the JORC tables 1 and 2. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement of 16 September 2021.
PORTFOLIO
STRATEGY
TEAM
Okapi has large, high-quality
Strategy is to create value
New management team with
uranium assets in North
through accretive acquisitions,
significant experience in
America.
high-impact exploration and
uranium in North America with
project development amid a
expertise in M&A and
uranium renaissance.
development.
OKRASX
3
